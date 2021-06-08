Duluth teenager saves family from house fire

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Duluth say a teenage girl saved her family when their house caught fire.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday, KARE-TV reported. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames showing in a second-story window. A search of the house revealed the family of four adults and four children had escaped.

Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Edwards said the 15-year-old girl woke up, realized the house was burning and told everyone to get out.

One adult suffered burns to his hands when tried to put the fire out before he was forced to flee. Two of the family's cats are still missing but firefighters think they escaped through doors family members left open when they escaped.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental and may have been caused by an electrical malfunction.

Damage to the house and property was estimated at $125,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0