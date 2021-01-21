Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent Minnesota editorials

His inaugural address to the nation was refreshingly nonpartisan, and he pledged to work for voters who did not support him. “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural vs. urban, conservative vs. liberal,” Biden said. “We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts ... because here’s the thing about life. There’s no accounting for what fate will deal you. Some days, you need a hand. There are other days when we’re called to lend a hand. That’s how it has to be. That’s what we do for one another.”

No one, however, should mistake Biden’s call for unity as a sign of softness. This is a president who was unsparing Wednesday in calling out some of the most serious troubles this country faces.

“We face an attack on our democracy and on truth, a raging virus, growing inequity, the sting of systemic racism, a climate in crisis, America’s role in the world,” he said. “Any one of these will be enough to challenge us in profound ways. But the fact is, we face them all at once, presenting this nation with one of the gravest responsibilities we’ve had.”

Americans, he said, must rise “to master this rare and difficult hour.” Leaders, he said, and all Americans have a responsibility to “defend the truth and defeat the lies.”