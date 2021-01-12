Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent Minnesota editorials

Leaders of far-right factions including the Proud Boys publicly RSVP’d on social media for the protest. Mainstream MAGA supporters nationwide made their way to D.C., many documenting the trip on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

On the day of the rally, the president spoke to those supporters as expected from the Ellipse, near the White House. He urged the crowd to “walk down to the Capitol… We are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women and we are probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them — because you will never take back our country with weakness.”

By all accounts (police, bystanders, rally-goers, etc.) many of the president’s supporters did go to the Capitol immediately after the rally.

Several of the people shown in the most-circulated photos – the Arkansas man who sat in Nancy Pelosi’s chair and took an envelope from her office, the man shown carrying out a podium, and others – gave media interviews or posted on social media about their time inside the capitol and their motivations. Reporters then backtracked their names and faces and were able to confirm long-standing Trump support through various social media channels.

The woman who was shot and killed has also been confirmed as having a long history of public support for the president.