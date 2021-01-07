Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent Minnesota editorials

But the benefits of re-embracing objective facts extend into our daily lives as well: fewer garbage fires on our social media feeds, more effective response to community challenges, even a better understanding of what those challenges actually are, rather than what we believe them to be.

It will take effort by millions of us to improve America’s future. That means vetting (and diversifying) the information sources we use, looking for the data behind the opinion, being honest with ourselves about the credibility of the sources we believe, learning about bias in media, science and research and how to weight those biases without turning to charlatans.

Some practical tips: Seek out information sources that correct factual errors routinely, quickly and publicly. Learn the schedule of your favorite news channel — when they air news and when they air opinion-based entertainment shows, and learn to tell the difference (Hint: If you see a panel of people arguing, it’s not a news show). Learn where credible experts publish their findings. That’s rarely YouTube or TikTok. Bookmark two or three credible fact-checking sites, then use them before sharing that meme, that outrageous “fact” or that incredible “injustice.”