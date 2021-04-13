Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

In June 2018, St. Joseph’s sitting police chief resigned after facing undisclosed allegations into which the city conducted an investigation. A not-insignificant number of people stood up for the chief, questioning the process and outcome. By resigning before that process was complete, the public was legally shut out of knowing the nature of the accusations and making their own judgement.

St. Joseph city leaders said then and have said since that they wanted to be up front with constituents about why the matter. But the state law prevented it.

Ultimately, the protection that law provided for the former police chief proved pointless anyway. A different state law made records from a police licensing board public. Reporting into those public records by the St. Cloud Times’ Clairissa Baker eventually brought the circumstances of the resignation and investigation into the open, as it should have been all along.

We sympathize with the argument put forth by Cap O’Rourke, executive director of the Minnesota Association of Small Cities, who points out that in a small city, the person who plows the road might very likely also be a department head. The implication is that it’s not fair to expose those folks to the same accountability as public servants in larger communities.