Editorial: Fiscal outlook: stable, but use caution

Adding inflation provides clearer budget picture for Minnesota than before.

The big news coming out of this week’s February economic forecast for Minnesota wasn’t the surplus amount. At $17.5 billion, the amount barely changed from the November estimate.

But this forecast, for the first time in decades, rightly restores inflation projections. That makes for a more accurate financial picture that will serve this state well. The legislation was only recently signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz, although it came in time for this forecast.

There were other highlights: Minnesota’s economy remains strong, with record-low unemployment. Diverse and vibrant, it is well positioned to weather the short, mild recession predicted for the first half of this year. In the detailed update and long-range look provided Monday, state officials said revenue is expected to exceed spending through 2027.

However, as historic as the projected surplus is, the fact remains that two-thirds of it is nonrecurring revenue, much of it the result of last year’s legislative gridlock that left billions in projected revenue unspent. About a third is expected to be ongoing.

And, with the inclusion of inflation, it’s projected that in the upcoming budget cycle it will cost an additional $1.4 billion to deliver the same services as today. In the 2026-27 budget period, that inflationary impact doubles to about $3 billion.

Those are all expectations we are better off knowing in advance. The Legislature will be positioned to make better decisions knowing the real impact of the legislation it approves, whether it is for services or tax cuts.

The Minnesota Center for Fiscal Excellence, a nonprofit policy group that includes former state revenue and finance commissioners, noted approvingly that “the forecast has now been transformed from ‘only a planning tool’ into a useful budgeting tool,” adding that “arguments about ‘government spending on autopilot’ are overstated.”

Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, has the right idea when she notes that “we understand that much of this surplus is one-time money and can’t be relied on in future years. And with the threat of inflation continuing, we need to budget wisely.”

Walz in his budget proposal outlined a package of spending increases for education; $5 billion in tax relief, including rebates; a reduction in Social Security taxes and child tax credits that he said would reduce childhood poverty.

DFLers have not yet released their full spending proposals. Republicans on Tuesday released their “give it back” plan, which includes the full elimination of taxes on Social Security.

The Star Tribune Editorial Board previously called Walz’s plan ambitious but pricey, and cautioned about the scale and scope of his tax relief, spending and the $1.5 billion in new taxes and fees he is proposing. As the board noted, tax credits, higher spending, rebates and other tax relief must remain within the scope of what is sustainable.

Here is where the inflation projections will bring some clarity to discussions. The surplus does offer a great opportunity to invest in the future, but restraint must be exercised. It remains to be seen whether DFLers will go along with Walz’s entire package.

Certainly Republicans have already signaled that they prefer to return most of the surplus in the form of tax cuts. On Tuesday Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said as much, promoting a plan that would eliminate Social Security taxes even for the wealthiest Minnesotans, and cut income taxes and property taxes.

Tagged at $13 billion for the upcoming budget cycle, some of these items would prove far costlier in the future, given Minnesota’s aging population. Inflation would add to that impact.

Politicians are fond of equating government budgeting to kitchen-table finances. In that vein, a worker who gets a big bonus might treat his or her family to a nice vacation, maybe even staying someplace fancy. The new car? That would probably have to wait for an actual pay raise, to sustain new and higher car payments.

The state has a big bonus and a smaller amount of higher, ongoing revenue. There is room in it for improvements that will advance the health and safety of Minnesotans and further develop its economy, along with tax relief. Minnesota is fortunate — that’s not the case in all states.

But responsible budgeting makes it imperative to stay within the guidelines of one-time vs. ongoing money. To do otherwise is to invite back the bad old days of projected deficits, along with the attendant “unallotments,” accounting shifts and other gimmicks deployed to deal with them.

Editorial: Overdose surge: Change laws to meet fentanyl scourge

Opioid overdoses have become a public health emergency in Minnesota, and the Legislature must act urgently to put in place commonsense measures to prevent overdoses and distribute those remedies widely.

Families of overdose victims rallied at the state Capitol Tuesday, including Kim Gustavson whose son Travis died in Mankato of an overdose of drugs laced with fentanyl. The families and advocates for preventing overdoses are asking the state to make naloxone, an overdose antidote, required in schools and among first responders.

Remarkably, it’s not already required under state law. Schools “may” equip their buildings with naloxone and train people in its use, and Mankato schools did just that last week. But other areas schools should do the same. And first responders, if they don’t already carry it, they should.

The group also is lobbying for state laws that would make crimes for distributing fentanyl as serious as those for heroin. Right now state law sets penalties by weight of a drug, and so fentanyl, 50 times more potent than heroin, is not considered as serious a drug crime when measuring by weight.

The flow of fentanyl has been widespread and deadly. We agree with Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, that those who deal with fentanyl have to face much harsher penalties than is currently the case. Baker said law enforcement agencies don’t have the authority they need.

There are a number of other issues that the Legislature should tackle. A bill to distribute clean needles along with fentanyl test strips is more controversial, but should be part of the debate. Rep. Angie Craig, D-2nd District, attended the rally and noted there needs to be more border enforcement for fentanyl coming from Mexico, and social media companies whose platforms are used for drug deals should also be held accountable.

All of the above are serious issues to be debated because fentanyl, heroin and opioid abuse have become public health emergencies. Deadly overdoses don’t hit any one demographic, but all demographics. Young, old, rich, poor and any race or gender.

Law enforcement, schools and the community in Mankato have made good efforts at educating on the dangers of fentanyl. The Free Press has committed to spreading the word to attack this community health crisis.

We urge state lawmakers to do all they can to put in place prevention steps that can be implemented now. There’s no time to waste as the next fentanyl overdose is just around the corner.

