Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Fortunately, south-central Minnesota saw a dip in reported hate crimes. Last year 11 bias crimes were reported in the area compared to 17 in 2019. (The region includes the counties of Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Waseca, Brown, Sibley, Watonwan and Faribault.)

However, that doesn’t mean area residents should pretend that hate crimes don’t happen in their backyard. Any such crime is one too many. As Mankato Public Safety Deputy Director Matt DuRose said: “Our community can do much better than the seven that were reported. I would like to see our number as zero, and I think we could get there in the future.”

And sometimes low numbers may be too good to be true. The FBI reports have long drawn concern that they significantly underreport hate crimes. Law enforcement agencies are not required to participate and nearly 3,500 departments didn’t last year. The fact more than 60 jurisdictions with populations over 100,000 affirmatively reported zero hate crimes is simply not credible, says the Anti-Defamation League.