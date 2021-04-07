Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Albert Lea Tribune. April 6, 2021.

Editorial: Thanks to volunteers throughout the area

With the changes over the last year in the Albert Lea area because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one sector that has been widely impacted is that of nonprofits.

Nonprofits rely on volunteers for much of their success, and during the pandemic, many volunteer opportunities were limited out of safety to reduce the spread of the virus.

Now, however, as more and more organizations and businesses are reopening fully again, it is critical to again provide the volunteer base that these organizations once had to help them serve the people in the community and to potentially raise money to help further their missions.

To those of you who are already sharing of your time or talents with nothing expected in return, we thank you.

Thank you for your dedication — not only to the organization you serve with, but also to the community.

To those of you who would like to get more involved, now is your chance to do so. Simply call up an organization you are passionate about and ask where you can help.