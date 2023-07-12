Minneapolis Star Tribune. July 11, 2023.

Editorial: Take note, seniors: RSV vaccines are coming

Starting this fall, Americans over 60 can get protection against this respiratory illness.

In what health experts have described as a needed step forward in medicine, adults over 60 will be able to be vaccinated this fall against RSV, a virus that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates to cause between 60,000–160,000 hospitalizations and 6,000–10,000 deaths among older Americans per year through respiratory illness.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky’s June 29 endorsement of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendations regarding the vaccine marks the end of a decadeslong initiative to make such protections available against the virus, which made headlines last year when a “tripledemic” of RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections overwhelmed hospitals nationwide.

“It’s really an exciting thing to have available,” Lynn Bahta, an immunization expert at the Minnesota Department of Health, told an editorial writer.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer and GSK vaccines in May. In clinical trials, the GSK vaccine was shown to be 83% effective against RSV-triggered lower respiratory infections the first year after receiving the shot. (Lower respiratory infections are often more severe and longer-lasting than upper respiratory infections.) The Pfizer vaccine was shown to be 89% effective against similar infections in the first year.

Adults at highest risk for severe RSV infections include those over 65, with chronic heart or lung disease or weakened immune systems. While RSV typically manifests in healthy individuals as a cold, it can develop into lung infections or pneumonia in more vulnerable groups.

Limiting cellphone use among teens has become increasingly challenging, as most educators would admit. According to a Pew Research Center poll, more than 95% of teenagers have access to smartphones. And today’s teens used their phones even more while learning remotely during the pandemic.

Even so, in an April survey, the research group Common Sense Media found that 80% of schools implement some kind of cellphone policy.

Some parents and students say phones are needed to stay in touch with family. Yet in our view, contacting the school is still an effective way to reach kids in case of emergencies.

In commentaries for the Star Tribune, two individual local educators — one six years ago and another just last month — have written that cellphone usage caused them to leave the school district. Joe Henry and Laura Kimball, who had both taught in Minneapolis schools, expressed their frustration over feeling helpless to get their students’ attention in class due to widespread cellphone use.

And as substitute teacher and MPS parent Amy Gustafson recently told the Star Tribune, when some of her students asked to be excused to use the bathroom, they were really going to monitor social media in the hallway.

“Parents tend to think schools just have to set a policy,” she said. “But these kids are addicted. It’s like you’ve given your kid crack cocaine and then you are telling the school to make sure they don’t take it.”

Removing technology from classrooms altogether isn’t necessary or realistic; school-issued tablets, laptops and desktop computers are integral to student learning. When tech is needed as part of the curriculum, those options should be available. But those devices aren’t the same as students’ personal cellphones, which are often used to message friends or keep up with TikTok or Instagram.

Educators have enough difficulties getting across to students these days. Cellphone use in class shouldn’t be among the barriers to learning they already face.

Mankato Free Press. July 11, 2023.

Editorial: High number of motorcycle accidents shows need for training

There have already been several motorcycle accidents that have seriously injured or killed riders or passengers in the Mankato area this spring.

A majority of the accidents have one thing in common — there was not another vehicle involved in the crashes but rather the drivers lost control of the motorcycles.

It’s something being seen across the state.

Minnesota motorcycle fatalities hit a 38-year high last year, and this year is shaping up nearly as deadly.

Twenty-eight motorcyclists or their passengers have died in crashes this year as of early last week, according to the state Department of Public Safety. That’s a number just slightly behind the pace set in 2022, when the state recorded 82 deaths — the most since 1985.

The Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Center said there is a need for more cyclists to take training — not just beginners but those who’ve ridden for years.

The center says safety begins with the proper gear: gloves, pants, reflective vests, protective eyewear and helmets. Two-thirds of the riders killed last year in Minnesota were not wearing a helmet.

Lack of skill, particularly when navigating curves or attempting to avoid road hazards is also a common denominator is motorcycle crashes.

Every year the center offers training courses at colleges and technical schools across Minnesota. The classes, for novice and seasoned riders, involve a few hours of online instruction and an in-person class where riders go through a variety of exercises on a motorcycle.

“Start seeing motorcycles” has long been a safety campaign slogan. Indeed, those driving in vehicles need to be aware of motorcycles. And it’s another reason why the increase in distracted driving and speeding leads to more accidents, injuries and deaths, for those in vehicles and on motorcycles.

But those on two wheels have an equal responsibility to drive defensively, using turn signals for lane changes, not speeding and maintaining safe following distances. Getting some training, whether for the first time or as a refresher, is a smart move that can save injuries and lives.

