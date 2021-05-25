Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

This time, though, it feels different. The Class of 2021 is emerging into its future as all of us are emerging from a long, chilling season of isolation, discord, worry and change. The commencement rituals that would normally get a passing “congratulations!” from anyone not tied by family resonates more widely this year.

We all went through something profound together, and that’s not something every class shares with its community. That may well mean that the Class of 2021′s generational superpower is going to be their ability to build on shared experiences, connect us and change our path for the better.

To be sure, every generation has its traumas to overcome. For the Greatest Generation, that was war and the Great Depression. The baby boomers knew war as well. Generation X? Wars, AIDS, the devastating farm crisis, a series of deep recessions and, perhaps most damaging, the constant background menace that was the Cold War. Millennials had 9/11 to shape their childhoods and the Great Recession to challenge their path to independence.

Like those challenges before, this year of pandemic, social strife, political rancor and unrest will be among the factors that define this new generation of adults.