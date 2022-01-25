Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minnesota Star Tribune. January 24, 2022.

Editorial: Disturbing allegations of fraud at nonprofit

If true, outrage and action are called for.

Minnesotans should be troubled by allegations that the St. Anthony nonprofit Feeding Our Future was using millions of dollars in federal funds to feed lavish lifestyles and pad bank accounts. If the accusations are true, outrage is in order.

The FBI raided the nonprofit late last week after filing documents in U.S. District Court in which investigators describe how Feeding Our Future misused millions of dollars that should have gone to after-school and adult day care programs to pay for food.

Instead, investigators allege the money went into the pockets of those involved in the scheme, including at least two dozen employees and associates of Feeding Our Future whose “personal expenses” included jewelry, an expensive car and lakefront homes.

Other charities rightly described the alleged gross abuse of funds as sickening. Not only has this alleged fraud literally taken food out of the mouths of those who need it most, but it also unfairly casts a cloud over other groups that use federal dollars properly.

Feeding Our Future touts itself as a group that uses its expertise and knowledge about federal programs to help end childhood hunger in Minnesota. According to its website, the nonprofit works to “personalize the food program process” to help other programs “maximize” government reimbursements.

But according to the FBI, investigators found little evidence the funds were used properly.

Federal funds for meals and snacks at schools, after-school programs and adult or senior day care are sent to the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) for distribution. To its credit, MDE raised alarms about Feeding Our Future when it reported sharp increases in meal funds. The nonprofit received $307,000 in federal child nutrition program funds in 2018. Yet by 2021, the organization was receiving $197 million that it said would pay for meals in several Minnesota cities, according to court documents.

MDE had tried to stop payments to the group, but in April 2021 a Ramsey County court told the department that it didn’t have the authority and would need to continue to pay Feeding Our Future. By May, the FBI had launched its investigation.

Minnesota education officials told federal investigators that because of the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) waived some of the requirements for the federal child nutrition program. Those waivers allowed for-profit restaurants and food distribution programs outside of education to participate.

The fraud allegations raise multiple questions. Among them: Why were the red flags initially raised by MDE rejected? In addition to the federal probe, should the state and perhaps the Office of the Legislative Auditor also conduct investigations? What changes need to occur with nutrition program requirements to prevent this in the future?

Claire Lancaster, press secretary for DFL Gov. Tim Walz, called the alleged fraud “an appalling abuse of federal funding and public trust.” And Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose district includes Feeding Our Future’s headquarters, said the allegations, if true, are “reprehensible.”

Some Republican state legislators have smartly urged tighter oversight. State Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, who chairs the Senate’s education committee, called for “an audit of all COVID-related funds... .” State officials of both parties were right to praise MDE’s efforts to stop payments and examine how Feeding Our Future was using the millions it received.

The investigation into Feeding Our Future will continue, and while it does state and federal officials should redouble their efforts on oversight of public funds.

St. Cloud Times. January 22, 2022.

Editorial: Deferred maintenance, affordable housing are reasonable budget priorities for Minnesota

With an estimated $7.7 billion state budget surplus, Minnesota could consider itself lucky headed into what is traditionally the year for bonding work to take center stage at the Legislature.

The surplus gives budgetary elbow room for our elected representatives to rethink how and why the state spends the money it collects from taxpayers. Just like in a personal budget, when there’s no extra cushion in the checking account the talks about how to spend are brief. When there’s a healthy savings account, options abound.

The talks about what to do with the surplus promise to make the discussions in St. Paul lengthy this year. The fact that it’s an election year, with nearly everyone invested in winning votes, will likely complicate matters further.

This week, Gov. Tim Walz proposed a record $2.7 billion state spending plan - $2 billion of it to be financed by selling general obligation revenue bonds. The priorities in his proposal are:

— Asset preservation, to the tune of $1 billion. “Asset preservation” means work to repair and maintain state-owned facilities.

— $940 million for climate change projects.

— General infrastructure projects worth $560 million, including $120 million for bridge replacements, $90 million for road projects and $200 million for water infrastructure.

— $450 million for affordable housing projects.

We stand by the asset preservation stance we took in 2021: Spend the $1 billion, and here’s some context for that opinion: The Department of Corrections alone is estimated to have a maintenance backlog of more than $640 million. Now extrapolate that situation to dozens of campuses, state agencies and other state-owned assets and $1 billion looks like too little to throw at the problem, not too much.

Responsible leaders don’t keep putting off critical maintenance projects. Keeping state-owned assets in safe, sound, operating condition might not make for great campaign slogans, but catching up on a tiny sliver of the state’s deferred maintenance projects is great stewardship that will save taxpayer money in the future.

Housing is in crisis in Minnesota, with the availability of approachably priced real estate for working families in severe shortage. That affects the employment market, which affects the economy as a whole, which affects Minnesota’s quality of life and competitiveness. So this number, too, seems like a reasonable spend in light of the scope of the problem.

While not part of the governor’s proposed bonding bill, we are less enthusiastic about his proposal to return some of the surplus to taxpayers through direct payments - not because some of the surplus should come back to us (it absolutely should) but because the amount proposed is token at best.

Note that the record-setting capital spending budget Walz proposes would be mostly funded through bond issues. Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter said the proposed $2.7 billion spend is doable.

“This recommendation is fiscally responsible. It’s within our budget guidelines, within our financial guidelines and it really helps push forward a lot of good projects. It takes care of a lot of deferred maintenance that we really need to take care of,” he said.

So if we can afford a project list that long without dipping into the surplus (much), lawmakers should consider being more aggressive in getting that tax money back from whence it came — to us.

So far, many of the responses to the governor’s plan have smacked of common sense. Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Grove City and ranking Republican on the House Capital Investment Committee, has said he “isn’t interested in setting a bonding record.” We concur.

And this from Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, who caucuses with the Republicans and chairs the Senate Capital Investment Committee: “If it can’t pass, then I think there needs to be a bipartisan conversation about kind of what’s the number, rather than everyone playing cat and mouse between now and May,” Bakk said. We also concur on this point, although we are skeptical the Legislature will break its last-minute, middle-of-the-night bill-passing habits this year.

The session opens Jan. 31. Now is the time to pay attention and tell your legislator about your priorities.

Mankato Free Press. January 23, 2022.

Editorial: Legislature University investments pay off for state

Gov. Tim Walz’s backing of almost 90% of the bonding request of the Minnesota State higher education system is bold and necessary. A much smaller request by the system for supplemental funding is equally important.

The biggest benefits, if the system’s $60 million request clears the legislative process, would come in the form of a tuition freeze, correcting educational inequities that have widened during the pandemic, while also supporting student mental health and basic needs like food security.

About half of the request would go to “stabilize” campuses in the era of the pandemic and pay inflationary costs, said Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra in a meeting with The Free Press editorial board last week.

He noted the supplemental request is less than 1% of the current $7.7 billion state surplus, and it’s an opportune time to make significant investments in programs that focus on workforce training especially.

Much of that training centers around the need for health care professionals as the world faces the ongoing pandemic. In fact, Minnesota State faculty from 16 colleges helped train in one week National Guard members for duty at health care facilities, per Walz’s directive. In another two weeks, Malhotra said, another 1,000 will have credentials.

That’s a testament to the kind of asset the Minnesota State system offers the state, its residents, its businesses and the communities, like Mankato, in which they are located.

A recent state manufacturing survey also shows high demand for trained workers. While Minnesota State University and South Central College, in particular, have been working with business for several years, a larger investment is needed.

Enrollment declines during the pandemic posed difficult budget challenges, as the system gets half of its funding from tuition. Enrollment systemwide has been down about 6% in the last year and 11% during the pandemic.

While enrollment at MSU was about the same as last year, other universities in the system saw declines from 4% to nearly 9%. South Central College, with campuses in North Mankato and Faribault, saw an enrollment decline of about 6.5%.

Minnesota State can point to its role in developing human capital by preparing high numbers of low-income students, students of color and first-generation college students for high-skilled jobs demanded by Minnesota’s growing economy. Some 44% of students are lower-income students eligible for income-based federal Pell Grants. Another 28% of students are first generation college students and another 44% are students of color and indigenous students.

Minnesota State colleges and universities are economic engines of the 47 communities where they are located.

Minnesota State builds Minnesota’s brain trust and workforce of the future and reacts quickly to workplace needs. The governor and Legislature should support that mission to a significant degree in assessing the $60 million request.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0