Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Today Wetterling has concerns that the registry, drastically changed over the years by the Legislature to aggressively capture more offenders, has overreached.

Minnesota’s list now includes over 18,000 registrants, including juveniles, some not much older than 11-year-old Jacob when he was kidnapped, the Star Tribune reports.

Wetterling and others are urging the Legislature to consider reforming the registry so it doesn’t cast such a wide net, snagging a high number of juvenile offenders, some who haven’t even had a conviction or had committed more minor offenses, such as public urination.

Wetterling herself has been approached by families who don’t want to report a sexual offense between two child family members because they don’t want the child to end up on a registry. In that scenario, no one gets the help they need, she said.

And getting off the list is difficult. Attorney Jim Fleming, a former chief public defender in Mankato who now works in Ramsey County, told the Star Tribune that a man in his 30s came to him because he was put on the registry as a 13-year-old. His 10-year period on the list restarted after a disorderly conduct charge, and then again after another unrelated charge. Fleming had to tell the man there was no way to appeal his time on the list.