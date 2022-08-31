 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. August 28, 2022.

Editorial: Consistency key for kids, and diversion programs

Counties lack uniform standards for diverting kids from the juvenile justice system.

A recent Star Tribune investigation tells the story of two then-16-year-old cousins — Arriell and Debra — who stole a car in April 2021. Arriell was given the chance to participate in diversion programs and counseling and turned her life around.

As the driver of the stolen vehicle, Debra was not given that opportunity, was charged with several felonies and faced months of legal proceedings. Later, Debra helped another group of teens steal another car that was involved in a high-speed chase ending in a violent crash. Debra was killed.

That’s just one particularly tragic example of inconsistency in Minnesota’s juvenile justice system, one of a number of ways that system is failing, according to the newspaper’s “Juvenile Injustice” project.

A particular problem is that Minnesota counties, which handle juvenile cases, lack uniform standards for diversion programs or other services designed to prevent kids, when appropriate, from being charged, sentenced and jailed.

JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE

Arriell competed in the long jump in Orono in May. She turned her life around after participating in a rigorous diversion program after she was caught in a stolen car that crashed into a home last summer.

Opinion editor’s note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

According to the news report, a teen who steals an iPhone in Anoka County would likely be charged criminally and placed on probation. But if the same teen swiped that cellphone in Ramsey County, he or she might well be able to avoid the criminal justice system.

The state and its counties need more consistent criteria for determining who can participate in diversion programs. Guidelines clarifying what those programs should include also should be developed. Then the services should be monitored and evaluated to determine their effectiveness.

Diversion programs redirect young people away from the juvenile court system and into a range of rehabilitation programs that can include counseling and restorative justice plans. Those services are meant to address the underlying causes of harmful behavior and prevent young people from reoffending.

Minnesota law requires every county to have a diversion program, but establishes no uniform eligibility standards. A state requirement to provide regular progress reports on diversion programs also is not being enforced. And Minnesota doesn’t have a central state agency to oversee juvenile justice programs, leading to a tangle of local rules that can vary widely from county to county.

“It’s justice determined by ZIP code, not fairness … each county can do what it wants, which means that no one understands how restorative justice works and its power,” said Rep. Sandra Feist, DFL-New Brighton, who has rightly proposed legislation that would expand state oversight of youth restorative justice programs.

JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE

Arriell competed in the long jump in Orono in May. She turned her life around after participating in a rigorous diversion program after she was caught in a stolen car that crashed into a home last summer.

Opinion editor’s note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

According to the news report, a teen who steals an iPhone in Anoka County would likely be charged criminally and placed on probation. But if the same teen swiped that cellphone in Ramsey County, he or she might well be able to avoid the criminal justice system.

The state and its counties need more consistent criteria for determining who can participate in diversion programs. Guidelines clarifying what those programs should include also should be developed. Then the services should be monitored and evaluated to determine their effectiveness.

Diversion programs redirect young people away from the juvenile court system and into a range of rehabilitation programs that can include counseling and restorative justice plans. Those services are meant to address the underlying causes of harmful behavior and prevent young people from reoffending.

Minnesota law requires every county to have a diversion program, but establishes no uniform eligibility standards. A state requirement to provide regular progress reports on diversion programs also is not being enforced. And Minnesota doesn’t have a central state agency to oversee juvenile justice programs, leading to a tangle of local rules that can vary widely from county to county.

“It’s justice determined by ZIP code, not fairness … each county can do what it wants, which means that no one understands how restorative justice works and its power,” said Rep. Sandra Feist, DFL-New Brighton, who has rightly proposed legislation that would expand state oversight of youth restorative justice programs.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi told an editorial writer that uniform standards are important but that there should also be a focus on “uniformity of outcomes,” including development of a common understanding of good outcomes. Choi added that there should be more support for parents and families trying to cope with and help kids who may have addiction or mental health issues.

According to a Star Tribune survey of 44 counties, including all metro area counties, nearly half fail to determine whether youth complete community-based diversion programs. Less than a third track recidivism rates.

Certainly, diversion without any detention isn’t the answer for all young people who violate the law. Those under 18 who commit especially violent crimes and/or have long lists of prior offenses should be held accountable.

But those who commit lesser offenses, no matter what county they live in, should at the very least have the chance to avoid conviction in the juvenile justice system.

Mankato Free Press. August 25, 2022.

Editorial: Drought ' Water resources require more care

This has been the summer of vanishing rivers and drying reservoirs.

Germany has been forced to close much of the Rhine to commercial traffic, a significant economic blow. China’s Yangtze is half its normal width, forcing the curtailment of power generation, beaching vessels and limiting irrigation.

And in the desert of the American Southwest, booming in population, states are squabbling over how to divvy the diminishing supply of water from the Colorado River. Federal water managers have prioritized Lake Powell, the reservoir behind the Glen Canyon Dam, and have essentially drained the smaller reservoirs upstream and let Lake Mead, the reservoir behind the Hoover Dam, decline ever closer to “deadpool” status — the point at which water doesn’t pass through the dam.

But even those extraordinary measures can work only so long without more water coming into the Colorado’s basin — and there is no real reason to believe the West’s megadrought will break. Some 40 million people rely on the Colorado for drinking, agriculture and electricity, so its rapid decline matters mightily — and considering how much produce comes out of farms watered by the Colorado, it matters outside its basin as well.

A series of letters to the editor this summer in the Desert Sun newspaper of Palm Springs, California, raised the notion that the solution is to divert water from the Mississippi River and/or Great Lakes to the desert southwest. To be sure, there is no reason to believe that any agency or office holder is seriously considering such a water grab, and a legitimate proposal along those lines would ignite a political firestorm difficult to imagine.

An engineer might find the question of how to move billions of gallons of water across the Continental Divide an interesting brain exercise, but the reality is that the Midwest wouldn’t, and shouldn’t, go along with such a gargantuan project.

The plain truth of the matter is that even Minnesota is consuming its groundwater at an unsustainable rate. We may be the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and we are certainly not as arid as Arizona, Utah or California, but our water quality and access issues are genuine.

Rather than a monstrous, multi-billion viaduct that would drain the Midwest to keep desert golf courses green, it would be wiser to design and build thousands of smaller systems — both in the West and in the Midwest — to retain and conserve the excess rain from our increasingly severe downpours. That is the more practical approach.

