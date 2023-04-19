Minneapolis Star Tribune. April 14, 2023.

Editorial: Support homeless programs that work

State funding is needed to shore up these efforts.

Hennepin County has made significant progress on reducing homelessness in the past few years. Avivo Village, for example, is an intensive program for those in encampments — some of whom struggle with chemical dependency and mental health issues. It can provide shelter for 100 people and help them move on to more permanent housing.

In addition, some service providers that contract with the county have ended nighttime-only sheltering — 320 people a day across several nonprofits currently have 24/7 access to their shelter and no longer have to roam the streets during daytime hours.

But as the one-time federal money from the American Rescue Plan and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act runs out next year, those programs and others face a multimillion-dollar shortfall. They deserve state help to fill that budget gap — because they are working.

David Hewitt, Hennepin County’s director of housing stability, told an editorial writer that earlier in the legislative session, county officials sought about $13 million in additional funding for various programs for the homeless. The county request includes $3 million a year to continue shelter operations and services; $3 million for housing-focused case management; $2 million for Homeward Bound for Native American services and $1 million for shelter diversion programs. That funding would also provide about $2 million to maintain Avivo Village — a shelter that offers private, lockable cubes for people as they transition to more permanent housing,

Without that additional help from the state, those specific efforts are at risk of being reduced or closed altogether.

As of late last week, the Senate wisely included about $10.8 million in aid to the county specifically for those programs in the overall Health and Human Services bill recommended to the full Senate. On the House side, there is no direct funding in the bill lawmakers advanced, but there is a pot of money for which the county could apply in a competitive grant process.

Supporting the programs requires the state to do more on emergency shelter funding — something that historically has not fallen to state or federal governments.

Still, with the extra funding from the feds, the county has been able to show how effectively they can use the assistance. During 2021 Hennepin County assisted 1,384 people to get off the streets into permanent housing; in 2022 that number grew to 1,814. When the city cleared several tent settlements during the past year, it had places to send people and services to offer thanks to the programs supported by the federal assistance.

To be sure, there is significant competition for state funds to help the unhoused. Numerous Minnesota-based nonprofits are also seeking assistance — some of them ones that Hennepin County partners with to provide services. That means that some of the funds the county receives from state, federal and local sources are channeled to some of those organizations. To minimize that competition, a county official said that on competitive state grants the county often “stands down″ to allow those providers opportunity to apply directly.

As Hewitt told an editorial writer and often says in presentations, essential innovations supported by the additional federal funding helped the county toward its goal of making bouts of homelessness “rare, brief and nonrecurring.”

The efforts of Hennepin County to help the unhoused merit support because of their proven results. Lawmakers and the governor should provide the much needed, well-used funding to help the unhoused meet their service needs and find places to call home.

Mankato Free Press. April 16, 2023.

Editorial: Legislature: Critical issues include nursing homes, housing, higher ed

As the Minnesota Legislature moves into the final weeks of the regular session, we see nursing home funding, housing and higher education as key issues that will need widespread support.

These pages have detailed the following keys to the issues:

Nursing home crisis

Economic pressures and demographic changes have put the state’s nursing homes and other long-term care providers in a perilous situation. Families face the most dire situation in years for taking care of their loved ones.

There’s a shortage of 20,000 long-term care workers, about 20% of the total needed. Inflation, including the need for higher wages, has led providers to turn away some 11,000 families in just one month because state and federal reimbursement rates are woefully inadequate to cover costs.

The result is that patients end up waiting for days in the emergency room or take up valuable hospital beds. And the irony is that there are some 2,500 nursing home beds available statewide if providers could find workers to staff them.

Our View:

Gov. Tim Walz’s plan included no increase for the nursing home reimbursement rate. That falls short.

Affordable housing, homeless

Democrats, now in control of all three governing bodies — House, Senate and governor’s office — vow to “go big” on housing investments. We hope they do. The surplus and unity in legislating provides a historic opportunity to bring housing issues to the forefront.

The needs are clear from homelessness to affordable and workforce housing. Some 44% of renters in Minnesota pay more than 30% of their income in rent, a level considered a “cost burden,” according to various housing studies. A recent study of Mankato renters showed nearly 50% pay more than 30% of their income for rent and utilities.

Our View:

A plan put forth by The Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless, which includes 100 member organizations statewide, and the Homes for All organization, which includes endorsements from 270 groups, proposed a plan last year for funding all of these needs that would be a good starting point for the Legislature.

The entire housing agenda would cost about $1 billion, or about 2% of the $52 billion two-year state budget. And housing has long been a bipartisan issue. Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, has been the point person in the Republican Senate Caucus on affordable and workforce housing.

Higher education

The Minnesota State university system has unveiled a bold proposal to keep tuition in check and invest in labs and training aimed at meeting the huge demand for workers throughout the state.

But the tuition freeze has a price tag of about $75 million and is part of a larger budget request of $350 million to the Legislature that would go toward building labs and buying equipment to meet workforce needs and train students for jobs in demand.

The best thing about the funding request is the tuition freeze, but the overall plan also calls for investing $100 million in labs and equipment for the 26-school system to react quickly to workplace job demands. The plan calls for its business and industry partners to match that money dollar for dollar.

And the second best part of the plan is that its effectiveness to grow jobs and meet the needs of employers will be specifically measured.

Our View:

The system can point to successful programs in Mankato and around the state that quickly met the demands of new industries and new technologies. South Central College’s mechatronics program is a good example. And a recent effort to train certified nursing assistants for the needs of health care industry showed how quickly the system can train workers.

On Thursday, the House passed the higher education bill worth $4.1 billion, the biggest investment in state history while freezing tuition.

We support that effort.

There will be many competing interests for the state’s $17.6 billion surplus. We believe these three issues should be top priorities.

END