Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. June 13, 2022.

Editorial: Cheers for state’s young speech champs

They’ve made Minnesota proud.

Two young Minnesotans won top honors in the fiercely competitive National Speech & Debate Association’s middle school tournament. Their prowess has made their home state proud.

More than 800 students from across the country recently competed in categories ranging from impromptu speaking to the Lincoln-Douglas debate and original spoken-word poetry. Just 24 of them were crowned national champions. Two of them attend Twin Cities schools. That considerable accomplishment is worth noting and celebrating.

Anuraa Venkat, representing Lake Middle School in Woodbury, took top honors in mixed extemporaneous speaking. That category involves speaking on current events with little preparation time. In this case, the “mixed” refers to combining international and domestic issues. Competitors are given a choice of questions to which to respond. They then have 30 minutes to prepare a seven-minute speech — no small feat.

Minnesota’s other champion, Maya Haugen, represented Orono Middle School. She bested competitors in the storytelling category. “Storytelling consists of sharing a story with an audience, performed as if the audience were a group of young children. The story must meet the theme of the tournament and not exceed five minutes,” according to the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA). Again, no small feat.

California and Texas had the most winners in this prestigious competition, with seven and six champions, respectively. Minnesota was the only other state to have more than one. The tournament included students in grades 5-8 during the 2021-22 school year.

The NSDA’s national tournament for high school students kicked off Sunday and runs through Friday in Louisville, Ky. About 5,400 students from across the nation are competing, with 199 Minnesota students representing 44 high schools.

Good luck to the state’s older students. Minnesota’s outstanding middle school competitors have set expectations high.

Mankato Free Press. June 12, 2022.

Editorial: Turning an ugly slogan into good

Let’s call it a turn of phrase that got turned back the right way.

The Minnesota mother of an autistic boy cleverly changed what was a pretty uncomfortable situation into a triumph.

When the woman was with her family on a vacation in a trailer park in the South, they saw signs all over the park that said, “Go Brandon.” In case you are unfamiliar with the phrase, it is an anti-President Biden sentiment that uses an expletive to tell off the commander in chief in its translated form.

Brandon Brundidge, who is a 9-year-old boy diagnosed with autism, thought the signs he saw plastered all over with his name on it were in support of him, according to the Pioneer Press.

His mother, Sheletta Brundidge, ran with that sentiment and wrote a book called “Brandon Spots His Sign.” The book recounts how Brandon thinks he is being cheered on, giving him a big boost of confidence.

Not only did Brundidge take what could have been a negative experience and turn it into a positive one, but the outcome got some extra notice. She’d sent the book to her congressman in case he could get it to the actual guy who is mocked by the “Go Brandon” slogan.

Sure enough, the president received the book and had this to say in a letter to the real Brandon:

“Your mom sent me a copy of the book she wrote about you, and I loved it. You are an inspiration to me and certainly to so many other people who have read ‘Brandon Spots His Sign.’

“I also know what it feels like to be a little different — I stuttered as a child, and some kids could be really mean. But remember, you are stronger because you persevere. Never forget that you are defined by your character and courage. I am proud of you, Brandon. Stay kind, curious, and fearless.”

That seems to be sound advice for everyone, but especially for all the Brandons in the world whose name is now associated with a roughly worded attack that illustrates that civility needs restoring.

In a perfect world more people would be cheering for kids like Brandon instead of camouflaging expletives for use in public political slogans.

END

