Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Masks in schools will not stop all transmission of the virus among students and staff. But medical experts have said they help. Vaccines have proven to be valuable but not impregnable in the fight against COVID. Social distancing, likewise.

So while science is fighting to find a single silver bullet that works against COVID-19 — if there is one — it has meanwhile told us what tools can help right now. Masks are among those tools, and there is almost no downside to their use. (The fact that children without sight learn language and social skills quite well without seeing faces — and have since time out of mind — puts the main argument against masks in schools in its proper place.)

Using whatever legitimate tools are at hand to hold back the fourth wave of COVID-19 is a patriotic duty. We need to protect our economy. We need to protect our small businesses. We need to protect our quality of life— our state fairs and our concerts and our sports. And we need to protect our kids and our elders. Why would we not?

The tools we have right now — vaccines, masks, good hygiene and health habits, social distancing, reasonable caution about infection risks — are imperfect. But used consistently, correctly, collectively and in combination, we can do better.