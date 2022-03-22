Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. March 19, 2022.

Editorial: Exercise care in spending surplus

Temporary tax relief, better public safety are worthy goals.

Minnesota’s projected budget surplus now stands at $9.25 billion, and the fight over how to divide that pie at the Legislature is going to be epic.

In a supplemental budget released last week, Gov. Tim Walz laid out a proposal that would send $2 billion directly to taxpayers: $500 to single filers and $1,000 to joint filers. If passed by the Legislature, those checks could go out as early as this summer to some 2.7 million Minnesotans, Walz told an editorial writer.

Other priorities that the Star Tribune Editorial Board has supported strongly are the complete replenishment of the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund (UI), $2.7 billion; plus about $1 billion in bonuses to an expanded pool of frontline workers who did not have the safety of working remotely during the pandemic.

Walz’ overall budget proposal also devotes $300 million over three years to local communities for public safety needs, including police recruitment, funds to improve 911 dispatch systems, body cameras or whatever local priorities demand. The average city would receive about $240,000 in aid.

There’s more, but these are all vital areas deserving of funds.

Republicans, however, see the state surplus — one of the nation’s largest — as an opportunity to offer permanent income tax cuts and a complete exemption from taxation for Social Security income. Cutting taxes at the bottom level, as Senate Republicans are proposing, would benefit all workers but could put this state’s finances in jeopardy in coming years.

The income tax cut would shrink the state’s first-tier bracket from 5.35% to 2.8%. They have estimated that would save joint filers making a combined $100,000 about $1,000. A filer making $37,000 would save about $500 a year, or a little less than $10 a week.

The difference is that those cuts would go on year after year, whether the state could afford them or not.

Those permanent cuts must be weighed against a still uneven pandemic recovery made more tenuous by inflation that is now running at about 8% — the highest in 40 years — and a war in Ukraine that could be the harbinger of a wider conflict. The prospects for another recession have sharpened.

It wasn’t too long ago that this state was mired in projected deficits that stretched on for years until taxes were raised in 2013. Great care must be exercised when cutting rates. The state has a responsibility not to knowingly overtax, yes, but it also has a responsibility to ensure continuity in vital services, such as health care and education, which make up a large majority of what the state spends its money on. Cuts there have direct impact on the most vulnerable Minnesotans.

And consider this: Melissa Lam Young, assistant commissioner at Minnesota Management and Budget, confirmed to an editorial writer that $4.1 billion, nearly half the total projected surplus, is non-recurring.

Like Walz, Senate Republicans also support full restoration of the unemployment fund, but they would limit frontline worker bonuses to $250 million, citing an agreement reached last year when, it must be noted, the projected surplus was nowhere near as large as it is today.

That’s simply not justifiable when they propose holding businesses — including some large corporations that did quite well during the pandemic — harmless from any increases in UI fees. Similarly, the DFL-controlled House would arbitrarily limit UI funds to a little over $1 billion — equal to the amount given to frontline workers. That seems a forced bit of equality that could needlessly hurt smaller and mid-size businesses, along with their workers.

The arguments over permanent vs. one-time tax relief and spending are perennial. They will not be settled by this Legislature any more than by previous ones.

It would be far more sensible instead to use the remaining months of the session to focus on common ground — and there is a lot of it. Tax relief in this time of rising energy and food costs would be welcome. How about one-time checks and a more modest permanent tax cut? Slashing the first tier to 2.8% would take $8.5 billion out of state coffers in just three years. That’s a massive commitment that would rob the state of its ability to address other critical issues, like public safety.

And there is much to do on that front, all of which costs money. Some 9,000 officers across the state lack body cameras. Walz said he has spent months talking to mayors, police, firefighters and activists across the state. “There is no one-size-fits-all,” he told an editorial writer. “Brooklyn Park needs money for officers. Eagan wants to do more with mental health units. Duluth police need new equipment. St. Louis Park wants to direct all its police calls to 911, so it can sort what needs an officer, what needs a mental health response. That’s an experiment that deserves funding.” Republicans want to embark on recruitment and retention proposals that could bolster law enforcement across the state.

Picture this: Minnesota ends its legislative session in May with rebate checks and a small permanent tax cut, money to improve public safety in every part of the state, protection for businesses against costly UI increases, and a fulfillment of the long-delayed promise to reward frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

That is a result of which we can all be proud.

St. Cloud Times. March 18, 2022.

Editorial: Elected officials are not compelled to provide a platform for hate, nonsense

Not every side of every debate is entitled to a public platform. The mere fact that people hold an opinion does not make that viewpoint valid or valuable.

Flat-earthers have no place in a serious discussion of planetary physics, for instance. Demanding that NASA include a representative of that viewpoint in their operations would be unproductive, illogical and pointless pandering.

When, exactly, in the downward spiral of our national conversation did we lose sight of the fact that while the First Amendment gives everyone in the United States the right to say what they want (with some limitations including incitement, etc.), it does not require anyone to listen? Much less be given a public platform?

That’s a lesson that appears to have been lost, along with the courage of public officials to call some viewpoints so marginal, illogical or dangerous that they need not be given the tacit endorsement of a public platform.

The latest example: Becker’s school board either deciding or being pressured into hosting a presentation by an organization with a history of dangerously bigoted and homophobic rhetoric, after an earlier presentation by an organization that sought to help educate the board about ways schools can keep LGBTQIA kids safe while they’re under the school’s care.

To recap:

One group: Let’s keep all kids alive and thriving.

The other group: Let’s keep some kids marginalized, shamed, silenced and in hiding. If they stay alive long enough maybe they’ll find baseline acceptance later in life. Or maybe not, because their peers have been taught that marginalization of LGBTQIA people is normal. Whatever.

Let that sink in for a moment: Which one viewpoint best fulfills the mission of a public school system? Which one does the least harm to the most people?

Real harm comes to gay, lesbian, trans and nonbinary kids when they are forced to hide or feel shame about who they are. How many of us know classmates or cousins or teammates from the ’60s, ’70s, ‘80s or ’90s who didn’t make it out of that shame cycle alive? How many coped through addictions or ended up with psychological scars?

How much potential, intelligence, creativity, labor, innovation and love have been lost to our world because we continue to fight a fact of human life: that some people aren’t straight or cis? And those lives are lost or damaged for what — because some people find the existence of LGBTQIA people uncomfortable or their own religious or moral beliefs say their actions are wrong?

No one is forcing kids to become gay. No one is even encouraging it, divisive wedge-issue political dog whistling aside. They’re saying “These kids are at risk because of how they are treated by others. Here’s how to support them. For starters, don’t infringe on their freedom by imposing someone else’s moral system or religious beliefs on them.”

That the Becker board of education didn’t tell the “other side” to find another way to spread their message is a symptom of our cultural loss of perspective. “Make sure no one harasses or hurts them, and here are some ways to do that” is a valid, responsible message for a school system’s leadership to hear.

“They are abnormal, shameful and wrong and taking steps to keep them safe offends me,” is not.

One approach, the first, supports the American values of freedom of choice. One, the second, infringes on the American values of freedom of religion and self-determination with minimal governmental interference.

Anyone who can’t see the difference might do well to review 1 Corinthians 7:17.

School boards, city councils and county boards are not compelled to provide a place for irrational or dangerous arguments in the name of “balance.” People and organizations promoting racism, discrimination, hate and actual factual falsehoods can and should be told to find their own microphones, not use the public’s. Apparently, that’s going to take more courage from our elected officials.

Mankato Free Press. March 19, 2022.

Editorial: Investment in workforce, energy big win

Thumbs up to Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and local government officials for securing one of the largest investments under a federal program for workforce development and energy efficiency.

South Central College and Minnesota State College Southeast will received about $2 million in a workforce development grant to train present and future workforces, control costs of training and grow their workforces from within.

Blue Earth County received $4.3 million for its Energy Efficiency Project that will involve bringing energy efficiency to each county building and creating a new public works building with solar and geothermal designs. In the end, the investments are expected to save the county $130,000 a year in energy savings.

Votes not counted

Thumbs down to Texas, where an astounding 13% of mail ballots cast in the state primary earlier this month ran afoul of that state’s new voting restrictions and went uncounted.

The Lone Star State was the first state to see its Republican-driven crackdown on absentee, early and mail voting put into use. And the skyrocketing rejection rate — normally under 2% — appears to support the claim of critics of such legislation that the bills were intended to limit voting.

The proponents of the Texas law, including Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, insisted that their goal was to make voting easier and cheating harder. But they never had any genuine evidence of cheating — former President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” remains just that, a big lie — and the numbers assembled this week by The Associated Press speak to how much harder Texas has made voting.

There are GOP proposals to limit access to the ballot box in Minnesota. We’re happy to say those plans aren’t going anywhere in this session. We hope such schemes never gain any traction here, and that they are rolled back elsewhere.

Better help for victims

Thumbs up to passage of the Abby Honold Act, federal legislation with Minnesota ties that aims to improve law enforcement training for investigating sexual assault cases.

Inspired by Honold, a former University of Minnesota student who is a sexual assault survivor, the law is an attempt to make sure what happened to her won’t happen to anyone else. Though Honold immediately reported when she was sexually assaulted and went to the hospital for an exam, she said the Minneapolis police investigator in the 2014 case treated her disrespectfully, the Star Tribune reports. Her rapist was not charged until an investigator from another agency took up the case and found other victims.

Spearheaded by bipartisan efforts of Minnesota lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, the law takes steps to make sure victims are not repeatedly traumatized as their cases go through the criminal justice system.

A 2018 Star Tribune investigation that included a review of more than 1,000 sexual assault cases found about 75% were never forwarded to prosecutors for criminal charges. Fewer than 1 in 10 reports of sexual assault led to a conviction, records showed.

Honold’s decision to speak up about her case and become an advocate for others is a brave act. Because of her and this law, victims will have a louder voice.

Zelenskyy shines

Thumbs up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who hit all the right notes in his speech televised to the U.S. Congress this week.

Zelenskyy’s emotional appeal for help was reminiscent of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

While Zelenskyy has rallied his citizens to continue resisting the powerful Russian military, he spent much of last week appealing to world leaders for support.

The president’s speech showed his commitment to his people and conviction for doing all he can to fight the invading Russians. It was a historic moment.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0