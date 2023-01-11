 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

  • 0

Minneapolis Star Tribune. January 8, 2023.

Editorial: Codify abortion rights with ‘PRO Act’

Passing state law would prevent politics from interfering with care and signal lawmakers listened to voters.

By this time next month, abortion rights in Minnesota could be laudably clad in the protective armor of state law, a necessary layer of defense after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 2022.

Fresh off a November election delivering DFL control of the state government, the political party’s leaders have made the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act a priority, a decision that commendably addresses the concerns that galvanized many voters this fall.

In legislative-ese, the PRO Act is House File 1, and its companion in the upper chamber dubbed Senate File 1. That single digit reflects the measure’s importance on the DFL agenda for the 2023 session. So do two powerful names on its list of sponsors: House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic.

People are also reading…

Last week, Hortman told an editorial writer that the PRO Act could clear both chambers and land on Gov. Walz’s desk by the end of the month. That’s a blistering pace in a body that typically waits until the session’s waning days to push bills across the finish line.

The speed and the legislation are a reasonable response to Roe’s reprehensible demise and the alarming alacrity with which other states restricted access to this medical procedure. While a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling affirms abortion rights within the state, the federal court’s ruling on Roe illustrates how quickly precedent can be kicked aside by judges.

The PRO Act also farsightedly codifies the right to a comprehensive spectrum of reproductive health care. That includes the right to birth control, which relies on a foundation provided by a different U.S. Supreme Court ruling from decades ago.

If passed, this legislation would ensure that Minnesota remains a medical mecca. The state is already home to world-class hospitals and providers. Enshrining reproductive health freedoms in state law would ensure that patients get the best care possible.

The law’s passage would also strengthen the state’s ability to recruit and retain high-caliber physicians. These professionals will not want to work where politics circumscribe medical practice. The PRO Act’s passage would signal strongly that decisions here will be driven by expertise and a patient’s needs.

On Thursday, the PRO Act cleared the important Health Finance and Policy committee in the House. It has more committee stops ahead before floor votes, potentially later this month. There’s still time for the public and other lawmakers to weigh in, which is good.

But the debate that began this week at the Capitol was disappointingly ill-informed. Republicans on the House committee dug in against the PRO Act and voted against it. It’s clear that the GOP strategy is to argue that the bill is “extreme.”

In reality, it’s other states’ reckless new abortion restrictions that are “extreme.” Some examples:

— In Texas, Marlena Stell carried her dead fetus for two weeks because her medical provider feared running afoul of the state’s new abortion limitations with a procedure to remove it.

— Another Texas woman, Kailee DeSpain, had to leave the state to get an abortion after she developed a medical condition at high risk of triggering a life-threatening infection. “My doctors said to me: ‘We’re going to be blunt — you have to be dying on the table and we have to be able to prove that before we can intervene,’” DeSpain told The Independent.

— In Ohio, at least three minors who became pregnant after they were sexually assaulted have had to leave the state for an abortion.

Many of Minnesota’s most respected medical organizations have lent their support to the PRO Act, including the Minnesota Medical Association, Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians, as well as the state chapters of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. None of these are “extreme” organizations.

Other states are putting politics before health. Minnesota should not be among them. Passing the PRO Act would ensure patients get the high-quality care they need without interference.

Mankato Free Press. January 9, 2023.

Editorial: Elections: Make voting easy, protect poll workers

We’ve long advocated to make voting easier, secure and credible in Minnesota. Now, the Legislature can make it happen and we wholeheartedly support the effort.

With the DFL in charge of the House, Senate and governor’s office, the time has come to secure voting rights far into Minnesota’s future. It’s unfortunate the Republican Party in past few years has stonewalled DFL efforts, for example, to make it easier to vote and register to vote. The Minnesota GOP was walking lockstep with out of touch national party that was successful in making it more difficult to vote in many states.

That was a shameful effort that we continue to decry.

Democrats unveiled their plans last week to allow automatic voter registration when one renews or gets a drivers’ license, allows for 16- and 17-year olds to pre-register and allows people to be put on a list to get a mail-in ballot every year. The bill would also protect election workers who’ve been the target of disinformation campaigns and threats by dangerous election deniers.

While Democrat, and all political parties for that matter, often claim a “mandate” for this policy or that policy, voters clearly did report to credible media that many feared restrictions on voting brought on by Republicans. They liked easy registration in Minnesota and the ease of voting and as a result completely shut out Republicans from positions where they might influence this. Minnesota elections are one of the most secure in the country and the highest voter turnout rates show voters believe that.

Minnesota Republicans have criticized the DFL proposals citing unwritten rules that election law changes should be bipartisan. But here’s why that train has left the station:

The Republican National Committee in last year’s election filed 73 suits in 20 states and hired 37 lawyers to challenge all manner of voting that has been the staple of American democracy for decades. The RNC has said it has trained 5,000 volunteers to look for voter fraud.

And any meaningful voter fraud is non-existent.

Now Republicans should embrace the DFL voting access changes and protection for election workers. The last time voting in Minnesota was expanded – through no-excuse needed absentee ballots, it passed with a bipartisan support under former GOP Gov. Tim Pawlenty.

But today’s Republican Party is unrecognizable compared to the one of the past. The Republican Party backed major statewide candidates and dozens of others who were election deniers.

Democrats are on the right track to expand voting rights, make it easier to vote yet still very secure and they should move forward without Republicans.

END

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Minnesota mall

At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday. City spokesperson Lauren Siebenaler said officers located blood inside the mall but haven't found whoever was hit. She said the discharge appears to have been accidental. The shooting prompted authorities to lockdown half the mall for about 45 minutes. Nineteen-year-old Johntae Hudson was shotand killed in the Mall of America on Dec. 23. Four teen-agers have been charged in his death.

Minnesota governor still wants tax rebates from huge surplus

Minnesota governor still wants tax rebates from huge surplus

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped. The governor acknowledged in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday that his proposal — which started out last year as $1,000 for individual filers — has found only “lukewarm support” among fellow Democrats. But he says returning even a little of the surplus could help taxpayers cope with inflation. Walz also says his budget, which he'll unveil Jan. 24, will propose indexing state aid for schools to inflation.

Man gets 2 years' probation for killing bear in backyard

A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to two years on probation and stripped him of his hunting privileges for three years. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Michael J. Thielen pleaded guilty Wednesday in Morrison County District Court to taking and possessing big game out of season. According to a criminal complaint, Thielen had shot the bear in his backyard about five miles outside of Little Falls in July 2021. Thielen told the Star Tribune that the bear was killing ducks and chickens on his property.

Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires

A Rochester, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for helping her husband set fires during protests over George Floyd's death and fleeing with him to Mexico. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that a federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Tuesday. Her husband, 36-year-old Jose Angel Felan Jr., was sentenced in October to 6 1/2 years in federal prison for setting fires on May 28, including a fire at a St. Paul high school. Immigration authorities captured them in Mexico in February 2021.

Wisconsin college wrestling team's bus catches fire

A Wisconsin college wrestling team escaped injury after their team bus caught fire on the way home from a meet in Minnesota. Milwaukee School of Engineering officials say the school's wrestling team was on its way from a meet in Itasca on Saturday when the bus caught fire. KARE-TV reports the bus was on U.S. Highway 53 near Cameron in Barron County when it caught fire around 8 p.m. The driver pulled over and everyone was able to escape the vehicle. The Barron County Sheriff's Department says team members were transported to the sheriff's office to warm up and eat snacks while they waited for a replacement bus.

Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into NFL postseason

Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into NFL postseason

Coaching changes paid off in a big way for several NFL teams this season. From impressive turnarounds for Jacksonville and the New York Giants to big boosts for Minnesota and Miami, a record-setting five of the 10 teams that hired new coaches for the 2022 season made the playoffs. Jacksonville's Doug Pederson, the Giants' Brian Daboll, Minnesota's Kevin O’Connell, Miami's Mike McDaniel and Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles did it. That broke the previous record of four coaches getting to the postseason in their first season with a team, which was set in 1997.

Poisoned eagles released into the wild

University of Minnesota officials have released a half-dozen bald eagles found poisoned near the Twin Cities back into the wild. Minnesota Public Radio reports that 11 eagles were found poisoned near a landfill in suburban Inver Grove Heights in early December. The university's raptor center determined the eagles were suffering from a euthanasia solution. They may have consumed the chemical by scavaging the carcasses of euthanized animals left at the landfill. One of the eagles died. One of the birds was released on Dec. 30. The other five were released on Friday.

Newly empowered Minnesota Democrats pledge to move swiftly

Newly empowered Minnesota Democrats pledge to move swiftly

Minnesota's Democratic leaders pledge to use their new control of the state Legislature to improve the economic security of residents and to quickly enact protections for abortion rights. Wednesday marked the first day of bill introductions of the 2023 session. The Democratic proposals include a plan for employer-funded paid family leave and sick time. House Speaker Melissa Hortman says it will help remedy the state’s workforce shortage. Their plans also include child care tax credits that leaders say will make it easier for parents to get back to work. A fast-track abortion rights bill will get its first hearing Thursday.

Three charged in fatal shooting of USPS mail carrier

Three people have been charged in federal court in connection with the fatal shooting of U.S. Postal Service employee Aundre Cross in Milwaukee earlier this month. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports federal prosecutors announced the charges against Kevin McCaa, Charles Ducksworth Jr., and Shanelle McCoy on Thursday. Prosecutors have accused McCaa and Ducksworth of shooting Cross and McCoy of making false statements to investigators. Cross was killed while he was delivering mail on Dec. 9. A former co-worker said Cross had four children, and others remembered him for his positive attitude. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

6 arrested after funeral for Mall of America shooting victim

Police have arrested six men following a funeral for a 19-year-old man who was shot at the Mall of America last month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Johntae Hudson's funeral was held Friday in St. Paul. Officers at the service noticed a man with a handgun and another man wanted for a nonfatal shooting Dec. 14. The men left the funeral in an SUV with five other men. Police arrested six of the men following a chase. The man wanted in connection with the Dec. 14 shooting got away on foot.

Watch Now: Related Video

California faces flooding, evacuations as storms continue to hit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News