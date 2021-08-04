Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

If he’s ultimately proven to be the culprit after the legal process is completed, this seems like an incident that could have been prevented. With a restraining order and four violations, it’s not like no one could see it coming.

Around 100 people showed up to a Cold Spring City Council meeting Tuesday to show their support for the family. Council members said they will ask to have Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison review the case for potential hate crime charges and establish a committee to address racism.

These actions are nice, but the elephant in the room remains. There are still members of our community that want to do harm to others, and the current legal tools to protect people from known threats are apparently not working.

There is still fact-finding to be done around recent events in Cold Spring to glean what went wrong, how, and who knew about it but failed to stop it.

One of the things that is already clear, however, is a fact of our legal system that has been obvious for years: A restraining order does little to protect people at risk unless their adversary chooses to be law-abiding. And if the adversary was inclined to be law-abiding, they’re unlikely to be subject to a restraining order in the first place.