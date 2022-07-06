 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

  • 0

Minneapolis Star Tribune. June 30, 2022.

Editorial: Minnesota’s smart step to ease access to COVID drug

The state is using an innovative strategy to fill Paxlovid prescriptions. Other states are lagging or worse.

A pioneering move to ease access to a powerful COVID-19 treatment will help protect Minnesotans against the severe illness this virus remains capable of causing.

It should also serve as an example to other states of the ongoing need to innovate at this stage of the pandemic.

More than two years after the pandemic began, there are still lives to be saved. Making it easier to get Paxlovid, a prescription drug close to 90% effective against hospitalization and death in those infected, as Minnesota did this week, is smart. It’s commendable that the state is leading the way nationally.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced that five state-run community testing sites can now fill a prescription on the spot for Paxlovid.

People are also reading…

Previously, these sites could test for COVID and provide a Paxlovid prescription for those eligible to use it. But getting the pills in hand required additional steps: finding a pharmacy stocking Paxlovid, then traveling there. Minnesota’s new one-stop shopping approach will help ensure that the newly infected start the five-day treatment as soon as possible.

That timing is critical. While vaccines remain the most potent weapon against COVID, Paxlovid is an important addition to help those who become infected. But it must be taken within five days of symptom onset.

On-site Paxlovid prescriptions are now available at no cost at the state’s “Test to Treat” locations in St. Paul-Midway, Moorhead, Brooklyn Park, Duluth and at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The drug is limited to those 12 and older who are considered at high risk of becoming severely ill. Generally, risk factors include age or having underlying health conditions. For a complete list from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), go to tinyurl.com/risk-factor-list.

KOBI WOLF, BLOOMBERG

Boxes of Pfizer’s Paxlovid antiviral medication.

SAVE

TEXT SIZE

COMMENT12

SHARE

TWEET

EMAIL

PRINT

MORE

A pioneering move to ease access to a powerful COVID-19 treatment will help protect Minnesotans against the severe illness this virus remains capable of causing.

It should also serve as an example to other states of the ongoing need to innovate at this stage of the pandemic.

More than two years after the pandemic began, there are still lives to be saved. Making it easier to get Paxlovid, a prescription drug close to 90% effective against hospitalization and death in those infected, as Minnesota did this week, is smart. It’s commendable that the state is leading the way nationally.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced that five state-run community testing sites can now fill a prescription on the spot for Paxlovid.

Previously, these sites could test for COVID and provide a Paxlovid prescription for those eligible to use it. But getting the pills in hand required additional steps: finding a pharmacy stocking Paxlovid, then traveling there. Minnesota’s new one-stop shopping approach will help ensure that the newly infected start the five-day treatment as soon as possible.

That timing is critical. While vaccines remain the most potent weapon against COVID, Paxlovid is an important addition to help those who become infected. But it must be taken within five days of symptom onset.

On-site Paxlovid prescriptions are now available at no cost at the state’s “Test to Treat” locations in St. Paul-Midway, Moorhead, Brooklyn Park, Duluth and at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The drug is limited to those 12 and older who are considered at high risk of becoming severely ill. Generally, risk factors include age or having underlying health conditions. For a complete list from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), go to tinyurl.com/risk-factor-list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paxlovid prescriptions also continue to be available at Minnesota medical clinics and at pharmacies participating in the federal “Test to Treat” program. To find one near you, go to tinyurl.com/test-treat-locator. No matter where you obtain Paxlovid, the medicine is free, but consumers at private care centers should ask about other potential costs such as exam fees.

Making it easier to fill a Paxlovid prescription will also help address the concerns raised by a recent CDC report. The June 24 report found that dispensing rates nationally for Paxlovid and another oral antiviral drug “were lowest in high-vulnerability zip codes,” a term that often references neighborhoods faced with poverty and other challenges.

Authors called for additional efforts to “help to decrease barriers to oral antiviral access, particularly in communities with high social vulnerability.” Filling Paxlovid prescriptions swiftly at the community test sites is a sensible response to the troubling disparities the CDC uncovered, though more solutions are needed.

Minnesota appears to be one of two states to fill antiviral drug prescriptions at community sites. Rhode Island claims to be the first to do so. New York City is taking a similar step.

This commonsense strategy stands in welcome contrast to inaction elsewhere or even worse, putting up barriers to prevent serious COVID illness. On Tuesday, Florida’s surgeon general said his state had decided to block “county health departments from obtaining the newly FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines for young children,” the Miami Herald reported. This may have prevented “an estimated 30,000 disadvantaged kids from accessing the vaccines.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has downplayed COVID’s threat and derided prevention measures as “COVID theater.”

The reality is that the pandemic isn’t over. States are best served by innovation, prevention and compassion. Minnesota’s move to streamline Paxlovid access exemplifies all three.

Mankato Free Press. July 1, 2022.

Editorial: COVID: Good signs on case reporting

It wasn’t front page news, but it was good news: The Minnesota Department of Health will report COVID cases on a weekly basis instead of in a daily report.

Case counts are down. That’s the good news. COVID-19 can be reported less frequently like cases of influenza, say health department officials. The 14-day moving average of cases has declined to 1,400 a day in Minnesota in mid-June compared to 2,100 a day in mid-May. Hospitalizations declined to 379 Monday, compared to 482 on May 31.

Tracking COVID cases has become less precise as people with mild symptoms may not report them, and new free home tests people take are also not included in the number. A more accurate measure, viral matter in wastewater treatment samples, will continue to be deployed.

Recent wastewater figures show declines in the metro area and the southeast, but spikes elsewhere in Minnesota.

Health department officials warn correctly that we’re not done with COVID, and that people should still get vaccines, booster shots and take other precautions. We agree. The trend in the deaths has shifted back to older adults with 88% of death since May 1. So they should continue to take precautions.

And officials at the University of Minnesota and the Metropolitan Council will continue to track wastewater separately for signs of COVID. That has been a good leading indicator for the trend in actual cases.

Health department officials say they hope people do not take the reduction in daily reporting as a sign they can let down their guard. That’s good advice.

We know COVID can rear its ugly head again and again with new variants that can be more serious or spread more easily.

Experts say COVID cases may be going down not only because we’ve done a good job getting vaccines and taking precautions, but also because more people may be immune from having had the virus. The federal government estimates up to 3.5 million out of 5.5 million Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID.

The good news behind the good news of lower COVID cases and less frequent reporting is that people took it seriously and took steps to combat it.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The Minneapolis Star Tribune says the incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man with severe wounds to his head and face, and a friend who was performing CPR on him. The man later died at a local hospital. Minnesota fireworks fatalities are rare, although an Apple Valley man died in 2021 after he was hit by a firework. Before then, the last fireworks-related fatality in the state was in 2015.

Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota

A new Minnesota law taking effect Friday allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high. Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package under the law. Five milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana products in other states. Under the law, new THC products must be derived from legally certified hemp. But, industry experts say 5 milligrams will produce the same effect whether it’s derived from hemp or marijuana.

Parts of Minnesota campus evacuated after reported explosion

Authorities have evacuated a portion of the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis following reports of a fire and possible explosion. No injuries have been reported. The Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted about 3:30 p.m. Thursday that firefighters were responding to a fire in the basement of a building on campus. As they were extinguishing that fire they received reports of a sewer explosion that blew manhole covers out. Authorities are monitoring buildings for natural gas leaks and have evacuated a portion of the campus. The fire chief told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the blaze began in the basement of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house, possibly when gasoline in the sewer ignited.

Same-sex couples updating legal status after abortion ruling

Same-sex couples updating legal status after abortion ruling

The Supreme Court's decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion is causing anxiety for people in same-sex marriages, particularly those with children. The decision last week overturning Roe v. Wade didn't directly affect the 2015 ruling that paved the way for gay marriage. But lawyers say now they're getting questions from same-sex couples worried about the legal status of their marriages and keeping their children. Alabama lawyer Sydney Duncan has received dozens of emails and calls in just a few days. Justice Clarence Thomas has called on colleagues to reconsider cases that allowed same-sex marriage, gay sex and contraception.

Prosecutors seek prison for 3 ex-cops in Floyd killing

Prosecutors seek prison for 3 ex-cops in Floyd killing

Federal prosecutors want a judge to sentence one of the four former Minneapolis police officers convicted of civil rights violations in George Floyd’s killing to as many as 6 1/2 years in prison, but to impose stiffer sentences on two others. They urged the court Wednesday to follow federal guidelines and sentence Thomas Lane to between 5 1/4 and 6 1/2 years. They said J. Alexander Kueng deserves a “substantially higher” sentence than Lane’s, but less than the 20 to 25 years Derek Chauvin is expected to get. And they said they’ll seek a ”comparable” sentence to Kueng’s for Tou Thao.

US Steel upgrading MN mill to produce specialty pellets

U.S. Steel plans to spend $150 million to upgrade one of its two Minnesota mines to produce a new kind of iron ore feedstock now used in the majority of the nation’s steel mills. The specialty “DR-grade” pellets are used to make a purer form of iron that is used to feed smaller steel mills, known as electric arc furnaces. The so-called “mini mills” now produce more than 70% of the steel in the U.S. Most of the iron ore produced in Minnesota still goes to the big blast furnaces around the Great Lakes. With regulatory permitting, U.S. Steel would begin the upgrade this fall, either at Minntac in Mountain Iron, or at Keetac in Keewatin.

Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake. Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide. The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis. Police determined that the woman had left with the children, and a search began. The woman’s car was found near Vadnais Lake. One child's body was found in the lake Friday night, another shortly after midnight, and the bodies of the third child and the mother were found late Saturday morning. All of the children were under age 5.

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations. Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park. Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots. First responders converged on the park and police began investigating. Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday. Police say no one is in custody. Authorities have not released details about the eight who were taken to hospitals.

Minneapolis police budget expands post-Floyd death

The Minneapolis Police Department's budget has expanded despite calls to reduce funding for law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd's death. The Star Tribune reports that the department currently has a $196 million budget, up about $3 million from the beginning of 2020. Floyd, a Black man, died that May after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for almost nine minutes. The incident prompted nationwide protests with rallying cries of “defund the police.” Part of the department's budget increase is attributable to federal COVID-19 relief aid. Costs also have risen and even though the agency has lost about 260 officers city officials still budget for an average of 756 to 750 officers.

Prison inmate sentenced for dealing meth from behind bars

An inmate serving time for dealing methamphetamine has been sentenced to an additional 29 years in prison for running a drug trafficking operation from behind bars. Marco Antonio Avila was previously sentenced in 2018 to 26 years in prison for dealing large quantities of meth in the Rochester area. He was incarcerated in Victorville, California. Authorities say the 37-year-old Avila continued his operations in prison by recruiting and directing at least one person to purchase meth from a Mexico-based drug supplier to distribute to customers throughout southern Minnesota. A search discovered 30 separate 1-pound packages of meth inside a Corvette stored in a Woodbury storage garage. Avila pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Watch Now: Related Video

These Tibetan herdsmen use big tech to keep tradition alive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News