Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. February 19, 2022.

Editorial: Change the rules on no-knock warrants

Tighter restrictions are needed to protect citizens and police.

The search warrant on the apartment where Amir Locke was staying went by the rules. Minneapolis police listed the reasons they were seeking a no-knock warrant and a judge signed off on it. Police entered the dwelling with a key and once in, loudly announced their presence, as required.

And yet Locke, who was neither named in the warrant nor a suspect in the crime under investigation, was shot to death by an officer within nine seconds of police entry. He had been lying down under a blanket on a couch, his hand on a gun he had obtained legally and for which he had a permit.

It’s time to change the rules.

Locke’s death is just the latest in a series of high-profile incidents that are causing a growing number of law enforcement agencies to consider banning or severely restricting no-knock warrants. Mendota Heights Police Chief Kelly McCarthy, who leads the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) board, told an editorial writer that, personally, she would like to see the practice ended.

“In this climate, and with our profession where it is right now, we need to get back trust,” she said. “There are legal gun owners very concerned about this. Police are concerned. We’re human and we make mistakes.”

Last April, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was forced to apologize after Minneapolis police gave the wrong address on a no-knock warrant, sending an Anoka County SWAT team to the home of an innocent Coon Rapids woman, who was held at gunpoint along with her 12-year-old daughter during the raid.

Minnesota would be far from the first to enact severe restrictions. Oregon, Florida and Virginia and more than a dozen cities all ban or severely limit the practice. Many of the changes came after the 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT shot by Louisville police during a botched no-knock raid.

Rob Doar, of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, told an editorial writer that no-knock warrants are on a collision course with the growing number of lawful gun owners. Nationally, about 40% of homes have legal firearms, he said, including about 2.5 million gun owners in Minnesota alone. He noted that first-time gun ownership is up 58% among people of color.

Doar was among those defending Locke’s right to have a legal gun on his person. A licensed peace officer, he said that he is reluctant to take any tool out of an officer’s toolbox, “but we’ve given an inch and some agencies are taking a mile. Maybe we can’t even give that inch anymore.”

We should be clear here that even the strictest ban on no-knock warrants will not put an end to forced entries. As McCarthy points out, under certain circumstances, “even if police knock and announce, if they get no response, we are 100% kicking that door in.”

Minnesota enacted modest changes to no-knock warrants in 2021, requiring more documentation and restricting hours, but as House Speaker Melissa Hortman noted following Locke’s death, “It is clear those were insufficient.”

A bill just introduced in the state House would not be a complete ban, but would reserve no-knocks for hostage situations. That is a bit too narrow, but we like the language that calls for “clear and convincing evidence,” which is a stricter legal standard. The bill would require officers to show why they could not use more conventional means and to list investigative activities used to support the request. It also requires the chief officer or another superior officer to review each application and document approval, a much-needed piece of accountability.

No-knock warrants started federally in the 1970s and gained momentum from there. Their use grew exponentially, from 3,000 no-knock and quick-knock warrants in 1981 to 60,000 to 70,000 by 2010. Between 2010 and 2016, some 94 people were killed during no-knock raids, including 13 police officers.

Thor Eells, executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association, told CNN recently that his agency no longer advocates for no-knock raids, preferring alternatives that lessen risk. He also questioned the relatively high annual usage of such warrants in Minneapolis. “If you look at comparable cities that size, 140 no-knocks would cause pause. At the end of the day, I’m going to bet you … 140 no-knock warrants shouldn’t have been served as no-knock warrants.” St. Paul police have not used a no-knock warrant since 2016.

Yet some defend their use. “I may be the last holdout on this,” said St. Cloud Police Chief William Blair Anderson. “We are hearing from other agencies that they haven’t done them and some not for a long time. But I still think there are times when they’re needed.”

Anderson said his department has conducted 10 since last July. “We’ve had no injuries, no deaths, and the people we were looking for were apprehended without further incident,” he said. Anderson attributes that record to careful police work.

“It’s about due diligence before we execute the warrant, and constant threat assessment,” he said. “If we are granted one, we continue our due diligence. We do surveillance before we execute to make sure there aren’t kids or people we’re not looking for.” Anderson said his command staff consults with him or a superior officer on every no-knock request.

He also is quick to remind that “ours is a profession where you can follow every rule, go by the book, and still have a horrible outcome.”

But in part because that is true, there is a desperate need to ensure that no-knock warrants are as rare as possible. Innocent people should not have to live in fear of police entering their homes without warning.

St. Cloud Times. February 18, 2022.

Editorial: Redistricting is the most ignored, and important, political process

If there’s a topic more sleep-inducing to the general public than redistricting, it should be bottled and sold to insomniacs.

“Esoteric,” however, does not mean “unimportant.”

In its simplest intent, redistricting is the process of redrawing political jurisdictions every 10 years in response to population shifts revealed during the decennial census. That’s it: Put new lines on a map after people moved around for 10 years. The goal is to ensure each jurisdiction has about the same number of people so they are all about evenly represented. You’ve just “redistricted.”

In practice, however, redistricting is part of the political playbook, not just a data and cartography challenge. Lawmakers weigh in, courts are usually involved, too, and lots of interests work and spend to ensure the lines get drawn in their interests, creating or solidifying a voting block that will support their candidates.

At its best, the redistricting process results in a map that makes sense. Most of the congressional, state House and Senate and city ward lines make recognizable shapes and they reveal a reasonable effort to acknowledge the interests of those who live inside the lines — suburbs with suburbs, rural with rural and so on.

At its worst, the process can be corrupted to set up impossible-to-breach political strongholds, eliminate problematic incumbent opponents by drawing lines that force them to run against one another (thus ensuring the “problem” is halved), or dilute a natural voting block’s power by dividing it among several districts. There’s even a name for it: gerrymandering.

While lawsuits about recounts happened around the nation and Congress made headlines around its efforts toward voting rights reform, few voters or talking heads are spending much energy or words on redistricting. That’s a mistake. For all of the rhetorical and legal heat around election security and voting rights in 2020 and 2021, redistricting is one of the prime fronts in the battle for political supremacy. It could arguably make a bigger difference than any direct voting reform.

And so parties spend lots of money on it, parsing voter data and then trying to guide the lines on the map to benefit them most. (For more on the topic, research Thomas Hofeller to see how it’s done. He was not the only hired gun and both parties participate, but his techniques have been well-documented.)

Beyond political junkies, however, the process rarely gets noticed, maybe because it happens only once a decade, maybe because most voters are never “drawn out” of their traditional district. But also because the wizards behind the political curtains prefer to be discreet. Unnoticed. Unrecognized.

Nothing to see here.

The good news: Minnesota has a long tradition of pretty clean politics. (Really.) It also has the nation’s highest voter turnout, year after year, and it has a pretty engaged, fairly knowledgeable population that cares about good government. Real gerrymandering shenanigans are rare within our borders, and usually pretty minor.

However, the redrawing of congressional, state and local voting lines all over the country will influence how Minnesotans live in the coming decade because those lines will help determine who gets elected and whether that process was fair or unduly manipulated by who drew the map and why.

And even Minnesota’s decent past performance on redistricting (which carried through on the maps unveiled this week) doesn’t ensure future clean dealing.

It takes an informed electorate, paying attention, to keep our representative form of government intact and functioning legitimately. When the topic is as seemingly dry as redistricting, the attention is even more vital.

Only the terminally naive could be convinced that politics could be divorced from an inherently political process like redistricting. But it shouldn’t take an idealist to believe politics must be held to a standard of fair play. Step one: The refs have to be watching the game.

Mankato Free Press. February 16, 2022.

Editorial: Unemployment: State should shore up insurance fund ASAP

Businesses small and large and the people they employ will be hurt by huge increases in unemployment insurance if Minnesota legislators don’t step in with relief as promised.

Democrats and Republicans agree the $1.2 billion deficit in the state unemployment insurance fund should be paid with funds from COVID relief and the state’s $7.7 billion surplus. The insurance fund, of course, ran dry with the pandemic putting hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans out of work.

The unemployment benefits are paid by taxing employers based on their layoff history and the number of employees they have. In normal times, this system works well, and employers know there is a cost for laying off workers. At the same time, it builds up a fund to mitigate big declines in the economy as laid off employees get benefits to continue keeping food on the table.

But the pandemic was not a normal time. The fund went into deficit. Now it makes sense to replenish and rebuilt it to its previous balance of about $1.7 billion. An in-depth report in Sunday’s Free Press showed some local employers facing a 130% increase in unemployment insurance rates costing them an additional $21,000. Another would pay an additional $28,000.

Gov. Tim Walz and Senate Republicans propose shoring up the fund with a $2.7 billion infusion of COVID aid money and some state surplus money.

The Senate passed the bill on a strong bipartisan vote 55-11 on Monday.

House DFLers favor simply erasing the deficit in the fund with a $1.2 billion infusion and allow business taxes to build up the fund. They also have debated tying their approval of funding to other bills such as front line worker payment legislation that stalled out last year.

And, one House DFLer, Gene Pelowski of Winona, held a press conference with Republicans opposing the House DFL plan. Pelowski favors passing the $2.7 billion bill to replenish and build back the fund without tying it to other legislation. We agree with him. The unemployment insurance fund relief should be a stand-alone bill.

Democrats tried to amend the Senate bill on Monday to include pandemic worker relief but were not successful.

Pelowski and Senate Republicans have the better, more commonsense plan to replenish the unemployment insurance fund. This shouldn’t be about gaining leverage in some political maneuvering that people increasingly find tiresome. It’s about getting businesses and employees back to work and back in business.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0