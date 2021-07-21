Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Conversion therapy bans have been challenged in court in other jurisdictions, often on religious grounds and based on arguments that such bans infringe on First Amendment right to freedom of speech. It’s likely Gov. Walz’s recent action will see a similar challenge.

There are dozens of reasons why conversion therapy should never be committed against minor. First among them: Study after study has shown it to be extremely harmful, even life-threatening.

Second: Conversion therapy has little concrete record of success. The most generous view of its efficacy suggests it rarely “works.” And often the definition of success includes not turning a gay person with healthy romantic relationships into a heterosexual person with healthy romantic relationships, but into a person with no healthy romantic relationships. Strange definition of “success.”

The price of this ineffective, harmful so-called therapy can be lives.

Medical professionals are vocal about their opposition to conversion therapy. In response to the governor’s executive order, the Minnesota Medical Association President-elect Dr. Randy Rice issued a statement calling conversion therapy “not therapy at all. It leads to poor self-esteem, self-harm, guilt, and anxiety, all while being devoid of any scientific basis.”