Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. September 17, 2022.

Editorial: Is DHS too big to succeed?

Legislators should commission a report on restructuring the sprawling state agency.

Minnesota’s Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead will find herself in a familiar spot on Tuesday morning: before a legislative committee ready to grill her about the agency’s disbursement of assistance dollars.

A recent report from the state’s legislative auditor faulted this state agency for “significant control deficiencies” during the COVID-19 pandemic as it worked to disburse the “sudden influx of state and federal funding to provide additional shelters, food, staffing, and isolation spaces for homeless individuals or other persons who were unable to safely isolate at home.”

The report has already triggered a Legislative Audit Commission hearing that reviewed the findings with Harpstead. State Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, will spearhead the next one before his chamber’s Committee on Human Services Reform Finance and Policy.

The auditor’s report deserves scrutiny, especially after previous findings in 2021, 2019 and 2018 raised concerns about financial controls. There was also turmoil in agency leadership before Harpstead took over in August 2019. This broader picture is why the Star Tribune Editorial Board urges Abeler and his colleagues to do more than a retrospective review of the latest audit.

Lawmakers should heed the “reform” in the committee’s name and hold a forward-looking discussion. Specifically, they should bear down on a serious question that’s been asked for years at the Capitol:

Is the state’s sprawling Department of Human Services (DHS) too big?

Abeler, to his credit, is among those who have posed this query. During the last legislative session, his committee discussed whether behavioral health services could be delivered more effectively by spinning off this component into a separate agency.

That proposal didn’t gain traction. But it brought to mind other calls through the years to restructure DHS. Paul Thissen, a former DFL legislator who is now a Minnesota Supreme Court justice, introduced legislation to break up DHS. And Pam Wheelock, who served as the agency’s interim commissioner in 2019, also supported a restructuring.

Wheelock, a respected state government veteran, proposed splitting off DHS’ direct care and treatment component, which is essentially an agency-operated health care system that includes psychiatric hospitals, group homes and sex offender treatment facilities. Keep in mind that this is just one part of DHS’ daunting responsibilities.

To be clear, Minnesota is not unique in uncovering problems with assistance disbursement. In interviews this week, Abeler and other legislators with critical roles in human service oversight said they continue to have faith in Harpstead, whose willingness to reform the agency has impressed the Editorial Board.

The DHS reform discussion is instead about whether anyone in this job, no matter how competent, is spread too thin. The same question holds for legislators charged with oversight. Would breaking off some responsibilities enhance the delivery of services as well as improve transparency and accountability?

In addition to its direct-care responsibilities, DHS administers the state’s medical assistance and MinnesotaCare programs, which have a monthly enrollment averaging over 1 million people. Its responsibilities include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (serving about 426,000 people a month), the Minnesota Family Investment Program (serving 29,000 low-income families), and the child care assistance program (serving more than 15,000 families).

According to state documents, its child support program enforces parental responsibility, with “more than 332,000 custodial and noncustodial parents and their 230,000 children” receiving services.

A budget comparison of state agencies is also revealing. Total DHS spending, encompassing state and federal funding and other sources, is projected at $23.7 billion for the current fiscal year. Other large agencies aren’t even close, with the Department of Education at $11.8 billion, and the Department of Transportation at $4.2 billion.

Asked about DHS’ size this week, Gov. Tim Walz provided a statement applauding Harpstead’s work. He said he is “open to looking into whether redistributing work from DHS would improve accountability.”

A smart next step would be to hire a consultant to vet a restructuring plan and recommend next steps. The report should also look at other states and provide best practices.

A serious look at overhauling this sprawling agency is necessary and should attract bipartisan support.

Mankato Free Press. September 17, 2022.

Editorial: Federal aid boosts state’s EV charging network

Transitioning the nation away from gas-powered transportation comes with many facets that need to come together. Developing reliable electric vehicles and batteries and then getting to a point where their price tag comes down is the first step.

But the key to widespread acceptance and use of electric vehicles is to have a robust system of rapid charging stations across the state.

That effort got a big boost recently when the Biden administration approved an ambitious plan that pumps $900 million into the 34 states that created plans for EV charging station buildouts. The funding comes from Biden’s huge infrastructure law. Biden has a goal of ultimately installing 500,000 chargers across America and building a network of fast-charging stations across 53,000 miles of freeways from coast to coast.

The eventual goal is to have stations at least every 50 miles.

Minnesota will get $68 million from the program over five years, along with a 20% non-federal match.

The state has been an early proponent of getting more stations built, starting with the creation of Alternative Fuel Corridors along the highly traveled I-94 and I-35 corridors.

Earlier surveys and studies show there is high interest in adding many more EV charging stations along the Highway 169 corridor from the Twin Cities to Mankato and on the Highway 60 route from Mankato to I-90, as well as along Highway 14, from Mankato to Rochester.

The state has been focusing on light-duty EV charging needs and will next year move to add more stations for medium- and heavy-duty EVs. That will be crucial as manufacturers are rolling out more electric semis and large trucks.

Getting more stations as soon as possible is vital to serve the scale of electric vehicle use needed to move away from gas-powered transportation. Having more stations also removes the “range anxiety” that keeps many people from buying electric vehicles because they’re worried about making long trips with them if they aren’t sure there will be charging stations available.

The federal funding will allow the state to work with existing service stations and other businesses, such as restaurants, where charging stations could be added. The federal funding boost promises to kickstart more private sector investments in electric charging stations.

The federal program is just what’s needed to truly move the nation toward the goal of ending the use of fuel-powered vehicles.

Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents

Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell has sued the Department of Justice and the FBI to demand the return of a cellphone seized from him at a fast food restaurant in Minnesota last week. Agents apparently seized it as part of an investigation into an alleged scheme to breach voting system technology. Lindell alleges in the complaint, filed Tuesday in federal court in Minnesota, that the confiscation violated his constitutional rights. Lindell is a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the 2020 presidential election. He asked the court to order the return of his phone and to prohibit authorities from using data from it.

Minnesota Gov. Walz agrees to 2 more debates with challenger

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has agreed to two additional debates against Scott Jensen, following complaints from the Republican challenger that Walz is ducking him. The candidates will meet for an Oct. 18 debate sponsored by a group of television stations that includes KEYC in Mankato, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth and KXJB in Fargo, North Dakota. Another debate is scheduled for Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio. Jensen called Walz’s announcement “a classic case of too little, too late” because early voting begins next week.The Walz campaign said three debates is the same number of forums “that were held in the U.S. Senate elections won by Amy Klobuchar in 2018 and Tina Smith in both 2018 and 2020.”

Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death

Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death

A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to three years. Thomas Lane is already serving a 2 1/2-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights. Prosecutors and Lane’s attorneys previously agreed to a recommended state sentence of three years, and prosecutors agreed to allow him to serve that penalty at the same time as his federal sentence, and in a federal prison. Lane appeared at his hearing Wednesday via video from the low-security federal prison camp in Littleton, Colorado. The killing, captured on widely viewed bystander video, sparked protests worldwide as part of a reckoning over racial injustice.

St. Paul man sentenced to 43 years in large sextortion case

A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 43 years in prison for running an online pornography scheme that victimized more than 1,000 girls across the United States. Authorities say 31-year-old Yue Vang created fake female profiles online to entice girls to create sexually explicit video images and send them to him. Vang knew they were all under 16 because their ages were posted in profiles or they told him. In one case, authorities said Vang contacted a 15-year-old girl and threatened to distribute sexually explicit pictures of her to her classmates and parents to “ruin her life” unless she complied with demands to send additional nude pictures and videos. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger labeled the case a “vicious sextortion scheme.”

Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change

Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term. It's a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles. Walz announced it Friday, just a week before early voting starts in an election that will determine control of the governor’s office and both houses of the divided Legislature. He says he announced it this late because it took a long time to complete the plan. But he acknowledged it sets up a “stark contrast” with Republicans.

US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program

US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program

Federal authorities have charged 48 people in what they're calling the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet uncovered. The defendants allegedly stole $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children.  But prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry. Documents made public Tuesday charge the defendants with counts including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery. Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to thousands of kids, then sought reimbursement. This year, the U.S. Justice Department has made prosecuting pandemic-related fraud a priority and has stepped up enforcement actions.

EXPLAINER: How alleged plot exploited pandemic to net $250M

EXPLAINER: How alleged plot exploited pandemic to net $250M

The Department of Justice has charged 47 people in what prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of $250 million. Prosecutors say the defendants obtained government funds under the guise of providing food to underprivileged children. But just a small fraction of the money went toward feeding kids and the rest was instead laundered through shell companies and spent on property, luxury cars and travel. Prosecutors say it is the largest fraud case to date that deals with the misuse of government funds during the pandemic.

Minnesota man charged with making threats to kill US senator

A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator. Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minnesota, on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is due in court Tuesday. It isn't clear if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Court records do not identify the senator other than to say they do not represent Minnesota. The indictment says Daugherty left two threatening voicemail messages at the senator’s field office in June. Field office staff contacted U.S. Capitol Police.

Court affirms fines against bars who violated mask mandate

A Minnesota appeals court panel has sided with the state health department, which fined bars that violated emergency safety orders during the coronavirus pandemic. The three judges, in a ruling issued Monday, affirmed the health department’s authority to suspend the bars’ license and levy fines. The operators of two of the many bars that violated the governor's mask mandate appealed health officials' actions against them. The health department had issued a $10,000 fine and a 30-day license suspension against Norm’s Wayside in Buffalo. For the Mission Tavern in Merrifield, the health department let an administrative law judge decide the penalty, which was a 20-day license suspension and a $5,000 fine.

Minnesota Ojibwe harvest sacred, climate-imperiled wild rice

Minnesota Ojibwe harvest sacred, climate-imperiled wild rice

Wild rice, or manoomin in Ojibwe, is sacred to Indigenous peoples in the Great Lakes region because it’s part of their creation story and because for centuries, even a handful made a difference between life and starvation during harsh winters. But changing climate, invasive species, and pollution are threatening the plant, even as its cultivated sibling rises in popularity nationwide. Those threats make it crucial to teach young tribe members to harvest wild rice respecting both the rituals and the environment. That’s what the Leech Lake Tribal College was doing last week in north-central Minnesota, taking students ricing for the first time on the vast waterway.

'Please stop Putin': Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up

