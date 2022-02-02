Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. January 26, 2022.

Editorial: A dedicated public servant retires

Kudos is due to Kris Ehresmann, and care is needed to attract more talented staff like her.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s Kris Ehresmann has battled for decades to keep the state safe from measles, meningitis, influenza, tuberculosis, COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

While the Star Tribune Editorial Board laments the looming retirement of this hardworking public servant, Ehresmann merits Minnesotans’ gratitude as she steps away early next month after 30-plus years at the state Health Department. More than a salute is in order, however.

Public health professionals have an essential though often overlooked role in the state’s health and economic well-being. Policymakers should see this as a moment to consider measures to retain and attract talented staff.

Public health professionals are exhausted and depleted, just as the state’s health care providers are. What can the state do to ensure the next Ehresmann joins the Department of Health and stays for a career?

Ehresmann, 59, had her retirement planned before COVID. She and her husband lost close family members some years ago and came to the conclusion that life is too short. Ehresmann said she loves her job, but knows there’s more to life than work and wants time for new adventures.

She started as a student worker, and rose through the ranks to become the state’s infectious disease director. Her leadership in jobs that were a steady diet of crisis management is especially praiseworthy.

The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, put a spotlight on her role and made her voice familiar to anyone who follows the news in Minnesota. Ehresmann has been a constant presence during news media calls and has been accessible for other questions throughout. She’s embraced the communications duties vital to public health, and the state is better for it.

Key COVID metrics reflect well on Ehresmann’s leadership. The state’s overall mortality rate from the virus is the 14th lowest among U.S. states, according to the New York Times COVID tracker.

Minnesota also is at the forefront of nursing home residents who are fully vaccinated, according to federal statistics. In addition, it’s among the best states when it comes to the lowest confirmed COVID cases per 1,000 nursing home residents, far outpacing its regional neighbors.

Ehresmann’s dedication and approachable personal style set a high bar for her successors. Incentives and innovations are needed to attract future generations of talented public health workers who can build on her work.

Winona Daily News. January 30, 2022.

Editorial: Legislature should approve Minnesota State funding request

If you’re lucky enough to live in the Winona area, you’ve got so many blessings.

From rivers, lakes and bluffs to exceptional health care and wonderful people, the quality of life is exceptional.

But if you’ve ever lived in a community that doesn’t have easy access to higher education, you understand that Winona’s campuses add a vibrancy — including the influence of the arts and culture — that sets our community apart.

And don’t forget that campuses are economic drivers that provide a dynamic strength to our region.

That’s why the Legislature should approve the supplemental request for increased funding for the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system.

Chancellor Devinder Malhotra told the Winona Daily News editorial board recently that the increase in funding is crucial to aiding Minnesota State campuses in “providing Minnesota the talent it needs.”

And with workforce shortages in health care, manufacturing and other critical sectors, he said the need for topflight graduates has never been more important to Minnesota’s economic success.

“There is a significant need to make needed investments to assure business and industry has the workforce it needs,” Malhotra said.

Winona State University and Minnesota State College Southeast are part of the system of seven universities, 30 colleges and 54 campuses throughout our state.

“Magic happens in these buildings as students, faculty and staff work together,” he said.

The system serves about 340,000 students, and each year awards more than 37,000 degrees, certificates or diplomas.

Malhotra said that during the last budget cycle, Minnesota State received half the budget amount that it sought.

The good news is that our state has a marvelous opportunity to invest. The state has a projected budget surplus of $7.7 billion. Minnesota State is asking for .8% of that.

That’s $60 million — a small price to pay for boosting our workforce and supporting our higher education and quality of life.

Minnesota State is requesting:

— $30 million for campus support to help defray increases in expenses. For Winona, that means $1.67 million for Winona State and nearly $400,000 for Southeast — a total of more than $2 million for the two campuses in our community.

— $25 million to allow Minnesota State to freeze tuition — a student savings equal to 3.5% from the current year.

— $2 million for workforce development initiatives — boosting programs to help make more graduates workforce ready.

— $2 million for mental health services for students.

— $1 million to help meet basic needs for provide emergency help for students.

Talk to any business person and you’ll hear the need for more skilled workers.

Malhotra said 75% of jobs today require some post-secondary credential.

More businesses are providing equipment and expertise to their local campuses, he said.

“Our partnerships are no longer transactional,” he said. “We’ve moved from transactional to transformational.”

For instance, Minnesota State is working with the health care industry to quickly train 1,000 certified nursing assistants at no additional cost to students.

Minnesota State also will be seeking approval of its 2022 capital projects — $150 million for maintenance, $142.9 million for new projects — as part of the bonding bill,

Included for maintenance would be $3.9 million at Southeast for roof, heating-ventilation, air condition and electrical work and $7.7 million at WSU for roof, exterior work and HVAC work.

As for building projects, the Minnesota State bonding request includes $4.2 million in design work at Winona State for the Center for Interdisciplinary Collaboration, Engagement and Learning, which would replace Gildemeister and Watkins halls with a highly efficient gateway to campus; and $1.156 million in design work to increase space for exercise science.

