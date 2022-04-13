 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. April 11, 2022.

Editorial: Responding to rising police PTSD claims

Public safety workers should first receive training and treatment.

A growing number of police officers in Minnesota have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) during the past two years and are receiving millions in payments through workers’ compensation settlements and state disability pensions.

Though Minneapolis has the largest portion of cases from public safety workers, mostly police, with 43%, St. Paul has 9% and about 48% come from elsewhere in the state, according to the Public Employees Retirement Association (PERA). In addition to the high cost for state and local governments, the current system doesn’t offer training or treatment options.

That’s why a bill introduced this session at the Legislature merits approval. Rep. Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis, is sponsoring a measure (HF 4026) that would mandate preventive PTSD training for public safety workers. Those who are diagnosed would be required to do up to 32 weeks of treatment, with the state covering the cost, before they could apply for permanent disability under the state pension system. While in treatment, state funds would continue to cover their wages.

Long told an editorial writer that his bill “puts treatment first,” with the hope that more of those who file those claims can return to work. He said the bill would provide a support system for those affected by PTSD, as well as funding to help cities and counties cover some of their spiking costs.

According to a recent Star Tribune news analysis of Minneapolis City Council minutes, the city has paid out more than $22 million in workers’ compensation to about 130 officers for PTSD-related claims since the police murder of George Floyd in 2020. And the number could rise to 200 officers and a total of $35 million in settlements, according to an attorney representing most of the officers. Citing privacy issues, the city would neither confirm nor deny those figures.

For smaller city and county departments, payouts that large can be budget breakers. Minneapolis council members have expressed concern about significant impact on the city budget even as they have voted to approve payouts.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told an editorial writer that the city has seen significant police attrition that can be traced back to the change in the law. In 2013, the Legislature made PTSD an illness eligible for workers’ compensation. Five years later, lawmakers amended the law to add the presumption that a public safety worker diagnosed with PTSD got it through their job, making it easier for them to qualify for the program.

Frey said that in most permanent disability claims, the filer has to show causation and that should be the case for public safety workers as well. Frey added that Minnesota could learn from Veterans Affairs, where PTSD has been “pretty extensively” studied.

“My understanding is that after a certain period of time about 70 percent of the vets who experienced the trauma can go back to work in the military,” Frey said.

Along with rising workers’ compensation claims, more police officers across the state are applying for and receiving permanent disability pensions. PERA received 666 applications from 2019 through 2021 for duty disability, and 80% were PTSD cases.

An official with a state organization of counties told an editorial writer that his members see reducing the number of permanent disabilities as a “workforce retention” issue. Matt Hilgart, government relations manager for the Association of Minnesota Counties, said that agencies across the state are hurting for workers and trying to recruit from the same pool. His organization supports the bill as an additional benefit for public safety workers to improve their mental health and retain them as officers.

Sen. Jeff Howe, R-Rockville, who is sponsoring the bill in the Senate, told the Star Tribune that treatment should be a priority. “Why are we just accepting the fact that we are kicking them to the curb and not caring for them? We need to take care of these folks.”

Howe is right. Police officers, sheriffs deputies and firefighters often experience traumatic events and sometimes suffer long after them. They deserve more training and treatment help, and if more can return to work it will lessen the financial burdens on taxpayers.

Mankato Free Press. April 8, 2022.

Editorial: Banning books a pathetic ploy for control

The barrage of attacks on books in the last year is another example of trying to deny reality by clamping hands over eyes — in this case to keep them from reading.

A State of America’s Libraries Report says the number of requests to ban books is the highest reported in the 20 years of the survey.

The new report released by the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom found 729 challenges — affecting nearly 1,600 books — at public schools and libraries in 2021. That number is more than double the previous year. The report includes only the known attempts and also doesn’t take into account when librarians remove books to avoid conflict.

Unfortunately, the way momentum is going, the chances of those numbers dropping doesn’t look very promising. Numerous states have passed or introduced legislation that attempts to control reading material options. Just a few weeks ago, the Georgia Legislature passed a bill that would accelerate the process for removing books seen as “harmful to minors.”

That ambiguous phrasing provides a perfect illustration of why broadly banning books is out of control. Are expletives the problem? Pranks and shenanigans? Same-sex couples? Drug or alcohol use? Blended families? Crime? Puberty? Are we talking about an audience of elementary students, or are they juniors and seniors in Advanced Placement classes?

Labeling certain books as harmful for students, especially those that happen to be about race or LGBTQ issues as is the case with the two most targeted books, “Gender Queer” and “Lawn Boy,” is blatant censorship.

Parents have every right to decide if their children should or shouldn’t read a book. Librarians don’t lobby to take away parental influence. But what one parent thinks their child shouldn’t read might not match the same opinion of another parent.

Removing works from libraries or schools so that no one can read them is overreach. The purpose of libraries is to make available a variety of resources representing the range of human thought and experience.

If ever there is a time for a public book-ban backfire, it’s now. Call it the North Korea effect. When North Korea denounced the film comedy “The Interview” in 2014, the movie’s audience exploded and the so-so film grossed $40 million in digital rentals, making it Sony’s most successful digital release.

Readers need to unite and hit the book shelves hard, supporting the books that groups are banning or attempting to. And the public needs to also stand up for schools, libraries and librarians so that they keep offering a wide range of reading materials. “Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm” can exist in the same space as “Gender Queer.”

We are privileged to have many freedoms in this country. One of those valuable freedoms is to choose what we want to read.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

