Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

That is at odds with an appeal Senate Republicans made to Gov. Tim Walz in December, when they called the request for funds to prepare for security “a matter of the utmost importance” and urged Walz’s support for $7.6 million to help fund overtime needed to offset the anticipated need for increased security. In that letter, Gazelka and others wrote that the need for funds was urgent, “to prevent a recurrence of the violence we experienced last summer.”

There can be little valid debate about the need to plan for every contingency. On Friday Walz signed an executive order to activate the National Guard during the trial. And Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington has said he is coordinating with the FBI, the federal Joint Terrorism Task Force and more than 200 chief law enforcement officers across Minnesota.

The scale of such an operation cannot fall to any one city’s tax base. If a tornado levels a small town in our state, we don’t tell them they’re on their own, tough luck. We don’t take it out of the city’s state aid. We pitch in to help as one state, secure in the knowledge that doing so helps us all.