Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

The shocking and tragic events at a Buffalo medical clinic last week, however, show how urgently we need to redouble efforts toward improvements in mental health care in increments of less than decades.

The man accused of killing medical assistant Lindsay Overbay last week and putting four of her colleagues in the hospital, three in critical condition, was well-known to police. He has a long history of mental health problems that were known to medical workers, law enforcement, the courts and others in the community.

One of the more common reactions to that information was both predictable and infuriating: “It would have been nice if they’d done something about it sooner.”

It would have. Exactly what?

Minnesotans in the midst of a mental health crisis, particularly in rural areas, may wait days and travel hundreds of miles to get space in a treatment facility. And that’s only if they have the capacity to navigate the labyrinthine systems set up to help them find that help and pay for it.