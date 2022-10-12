 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star-Tribune. October 5, 2022.

Editorial: Solid teamwork on nursing shortage

Minnesota schools are joining forces to address the critical need for care.

The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare another health care crisis that’s been brewing for years — the critical shortage of nurses. While the growing, aging U.S. population needs more medical care than ever, the supply of nurses and instructors to teach them is not keeping pace with demand.

These shortages have increased because many in the current nursing pool are baby boomers who have reached or are approaching retirement age. And more nurses left the field due to the pandemic-induced stresses of the job.

To address the problem, a new collaborative effort of Minnesota nursing schools is sensibly stepping up to help increase the ranks of RNs. This week the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State announced the Coalition for Nursing Excellence and Equity, an initiative designed to make nursing education more successful and innovative without increasing costs. And they want to bring more people of color and underrepresented groups into the profession.

The smart goal is to increase the number of students at every one of the nursing programs in the state to boost the pool of registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs). The coalition works to remove any racial, systemic or financial barriers for nursing candidates that get in the way of considering a nursing career. More federal grants are available to nursing students, for example, if they agree to work in rural areas or other places with a shortage after graduation.

Schools in the coalition also wisely plan to improve nursing preparation through greater use of technology and simulations that will better ready students for the real-life stresses of the job. In addition to this effort, some nursing schools already offer alternative training programs to the traditional four-year track. Students with existing college degrees started their first hands-on classes this week. They are participating in a program that can earn them a master’s degree in 16 months.

“Continuing to do what we’ve been doing won’t address the current nursing shortage or the even greater one our state is facing in the very near future,” Connie White Delaney, dean of the University of Minnesota School of Nursing, told the Star Tribune. “We aren’t keeping up,” she said, calling the current situation “the most dire nursing shortage at least in decades.”

The effort will spread across the larger nursing programs at the U and the Minnesota State system. It will also occur in private institutions, such as St. Catherine University, that have nursing programs.

Minnesota, of course, is not alone in dealing with a nursing shortage. According to the American Nurses Association, the need for nurses aligns with all-time highs in increased demand for health care. The ANA estimates that more than a million new nurses need to join the workforce over the next few years to prevent an even more critical shortage.

And the association points out that solving nursing crises requires schools and health care providers to provide more information about health care careers, build public awareness and education about the needs, recruit new nurses and support working conditions that reduce turnover.

To do that, they must conduct public relations campaigns to get the word out and connect candidates with information about government funding. Some states, for example, offer incentives including tax credits, scholarships and loan repayment programs. Federal programs provide financial aid to nurses who agree to work in areas with critical shortages.

Collaborations such as the Coalition for Nursing Excellence and Equity merit praise and support to fill a growing and critical need.

Mankato Free Press. October 7, 2022.

Editorials: Domestic Abuse: Legislative inaction hurting shelters

If the sign of a just and kind society revolves around how it treats its most vulnerable members, Minnesota is not doing well when it comes to victims of domestic violence.

A report released Monday showed 26 intimate partner fatalities in 2021, a level slightly below last year but showing no real downward trend in the last several years. But even more troubling are the near doubling of calls from victims of domestic violence coming into Mankato’s CADA house, a shelter for victims.

Calls totaled about 8,800 to CADA’s help line for the fiscal year ended in 2021, that’s a 76% increase in calls compared to 2019. Numerous studies have shown the isolation of the pandemic created a tremendous increase in domestic violence.

Those depressing facts are made worse by the fact that our response to the increased need to protect victims of domestic abuse has been negligible. CADA and other agencies were expecting increased funding from the crime bill the Legislature was negotiating at the end of the session that ended in a stalemate.

The session ended without the commitment of Democrats, Republicans and Gov. Tim Walz to follow through on their agreement to a previously signed deal. Democrats blame Republicans for pulling out of the deal at the last minute as GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen advised colleagues to wait until after the election when the party expected to win all three branches of government. Republicans blamed Democrats for refusing to compromise on spending they said was excessive in parts of the bill.

But by mid-July there appeared to be growing bipartisan consensus from both parties to initiate a special session to complete work on the tax bill, bonding and policing bills and others while having a $9 billion surplus. Gov. Tim Walz told The Free Press he would consider a special session after the August primary elections. That never happened despite bipartisan calls for it.

So there is still no action and places like CADA will have to go without critically needed additional funding. The group needed the legislative money as funding from the crime victims fund has been flat for eight years. With skyrocketing caseloads and stagnant funding, CADA and other shelters are left in desperate funding positions and will have to rely on voluntary fundraisers.

The inaction of Democrats, Republicans and Walz on a budget deal has reached historically damaging levels. Each day, it seems, there is another example of some critical need going without critical funding the Legislature had a duty to provide. Domestic violence is one area we should fund without fail, and some kind of emergency funding or executive action would be appropriate right now.

October is domestic violence month, with the goal of raising awareness of this serious societal problem. Unfortunately, the awareness comes without action.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

