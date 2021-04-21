Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

It’s still no excuse for shooting an unarmed person who was stopped for an expired car registration and ended up dead. And even if she had grabbed her Taser, was that kind of force even necessary in this situation?

Many have argued that not complying with police or resisting is what puts people into these kinds of situations. But should a lack of complete compliance bring an extrajudicial death penalty? At what level of resistance is force — too often deadly force — the just outcome? Pulling away from police? Yelling? Spitting? Trying to run? Throwing a punch? Brandishing a weapon? Taking a hostage? Using a weapon? Clearly, not all resistance is equal. Nor should all resistance result in the use of force.

Wright, who appears to try to return to his vehicle while being arrested, was in no way endangering any of the officers’ lives. He likely feared for his own, knowing that less than one year ago and roughly 15 miles away, an officer pulled another Black man out of a vehicle and knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes until he died. He might have remembered Philando Castile, shot to death during a Twin Cities traffic stop. Or Jamar Clark. Or any of the long list of Black and brown men who have died at the hands of police across the nation while committing a minor offense or no offense at all.