 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

  • 0

Mankato Free Press. October 31, 2022.

Editorial: Area benefits from being rich in diversity

Diversity draws.

The large turnout at Mankato’s Day of the Dead celebration Saturday is one indicator of how the community embraces multiculturalism. The same could be said of the predictably large crowds at Minnesota State University’s International Festival, which this year is moving to November.

Some of the increase in event offerings and other multicultural opportunities comes from the region being home to people who arrived here from different countries.

Strong public support of events that celebrate people of a variety of ethnicities and cultures is important and a signal that acceptance is in many people’s hearts. Our community is richer because of those shared experiences.

People are also reading…

Student abroad programs exist because they expand the boundaries of young minds. The same can be said for a visit here at home with others who have different backgrounds and viewpoints.

And those exchanges aren’t only happening at those public events. Our workplaces, our neighborhoods, our schools, our gyms, our stores and restaurants — all the places that make up our daily lives — reflect the changes in our community’s demographics. Nearly one in 10 Minnesotans was born in another country, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Some residents who don’t acknowledge the extra depth of a community that occurs because of diversity may be uncomfortable with the unfamiliar. It’s time to become more familiar. Minnesota’s demographics are changing and need to continue to do so to fill all those area jobs now and in the future.

Just over 50% of Minnesota’s recent labor force growth has been driven by recent immigrants, according to DEED, with more than 80,000 foreign-born Minnesotans joining the workforce between 2010-2018.

People can grumble about how things aren’t the same as they used to be. Or they can acknowledge reality and embrace the opportunity to meet new faces who make life more interesting and vibrant as well as contribute to the area economy.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms

States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms

Two years after states around the country passed an unprecedented number of police reforms after the killing of George Floyd, some are struggling to make the new policies stick. The momentum for change has slowed from its earlier frenetic pace. Some of the reforms have been rolled back or at least tweaked after police complained that the new policies were hindering their ability to catch criminals. Legal experts say police killings of Black people over the last decade — epitomized by Floyd’s killing — have altered the trajectory of policing. But change has come about unevenly in thousands of police departments across the U.S.

Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect

Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect

A North Dakota judge says he'll keep the state’s ban on abortion from taking effect because there's a "substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed in court. Judge Bruce Romanick’s Monday ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota. However, Romanick said the question of whether abortion is a constitutional right in the state has not been decided. The state’s only clinic — the Red River Women’s Clinic of Fargo — closed as it challenged the ban and has moved across the the border to neighboring Minnesota.

Minneapolis demonstrates voting machines to build trust

Minneapolis demonstrates voting machines to build trust

Election officials in Minnesota’s largest city are showing the public how voting machines work, as part of an effort to maintain public trust and transparency in election systems that have drawn coordinated attacks from former President Donald Trump and others. Katie Smith is the Minneapolis Director of Elections and Voter Services. She says the public accuracy test is important because it lets citizens see their votes are going to be correctly and accurately counted on election night. After nearly two years, no evidence has emerged that voting machines were manipulated in the 2020 election or that there was any widespread fraud.

States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms

States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms

Two years after states around the country passed an unprecedented number of police reforms after the killing of George Floyd, some are struggling to make the new policies stick. The momentum for change has slowed from its earlier frenetic pace. Some of the reforms have been rolled back or at least tweaked after police complained that the new policies were hindering their ability to catch criminals. Legal experts say police killings of Black people over the last decade — epitomized by Floyd’s killing — have altered the trajectory of policing. But change has come about unevenly in thousands of police departments across the U.S.

Political spat over climate risks in investments gets hotter

Political spat over climate risks in investments gets hotter

The political fight is only getting fiercer over whether it’s financially wise or “woke” folly to consider a company’s impact on climate change, workers’ rights and other issues when making investments. Republicans from North Dakota to Texas are ramping up their criticism of what’s called “ESG investing,” a fast-growing movement that says it can pay dividends to consider environmental, social and corporate-governance issues when deciding where to invest pension and other public funds. At the same time, Democrats in traditionally blue states like Minnesota are considering whether to make ESG principles an even bigger part of their investment strategies.

Minnesota regent resigns leadership over diversity question

A former Minnesota House speaker is stepping down as vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents following increased criticism over his question about whether the Morris campus is “too diverse.” Steve Sviggum has resigned his leadership position but will remain on the board until his term expires. That will happen when the state Legislature holds its regents election during the 2023 session. In talking about declining enrollment at the Morris campus about two weeks ago, Sviggum asked the acting chancellor whether the campus was “too diverse” from a marketing standpoint. Currently, Morris has 1,068 students, 41% of whom are people of color.

As housing prices surge, rent control is back on the ballot

As housing prices surge, rent control is back on the ballot

Cities and counties across the country are pushing measures aimed at stabilizing or controlling rents at a time when housing prices are skyrocketing. Voters in Orange County, Florida, and several California cities are asking voters to approve ballot measures that would cap rent increases. Supporters argue it's the best tool in the near term to ensure tenants can afford to stay in their homes. Opponents, led by the real-estate industry, argue that these measures will stymie efforts to build much-needed affordable housing and result in dilapidated and diminishing rental stock.

MN mine developers plan to move processing plant to ND

Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns. Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth. Talon says removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota will significantly reduce land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting. Talon is negotiating to buy an industrial brownsfield site in Mercer County, North Dakota. The company has received a $114 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for the project.

EXPLAINER: Drag queens and how they got pulled into politics

EXPLAINER: Drag queens and how they got pulled into politics

The art and entertainment form of drag has been cast in a false light in recent months by right-wing activists and politicians who complain about the “sexualization” or “grooming” of children. Opponents often coordinate protests at drag events that feature or cater to children, sometimes showing up with guns. Performers and organizers of events like drag story hours say the protesters are the ones terrorizing children and making them political pawns. The recent headlines about disruptions of drag events and their portrayal as sexual and harmful to children can obscure the intent of the art form and its rich history.

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

Outside the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted “Democracy!” and held signs that read, “We Choose Us.” It's the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that seeks to fight attempts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota. Members said Wednesday that groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are attacking democracy by calling for changes that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and filing data requests that bog down election staffers. MidWest Swamp Watch President Rick Weible says he hopes counties do away with drop boxes and encourage more mail-in balloting.

Watch Now: Related Video

The recognition of Brazilian presidential election results: Between protests and congratulations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News