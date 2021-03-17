Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

The first year of COVID-19 was a disaster that unfolded in disconcertingly slow motion, at low volume and behind closed doors. After the initial shock of shutdowns and shortages, for many who did not become seriously ill or lose a loved one, the defining daily sign of the pandemic was a haunting, flattening experience. For the past year, many people lived a life that was almost normal — just one with most of the high points and connections peeled away.

So the slivers of hope reflected in the arrival of vaccines, the success so far in getting them distributed to those at highest risk and the promise that most people who want to be vaccinated will be able to do so within a matter of months, are unsurprisingly being met with subdued joy. Photos on social media show vaccination cards and shot selfies, messages of relief:

“One down, one to go.”

We’ve stated making tentative plans again, looking at airplane ticket prices, talking about setting dates for weddings, thinking about what work will feel like with more coworkers and fewer Zoom meetings.

The temptation is to rush to what’s next, because it’s got to be better than this. We feel it everywhere, so close to what we all hope is the finish line: We made it through, it’s almost over, we’re in the clear!