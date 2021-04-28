Editorial Roundup:Minnesota

State Demographer Susan Brower said earlier that had Minnesota lost a seat, each of the remaining seven districts would have had to grow by 102,000 people, forcing districts in Greater Minnesota to take in even more geographical territory. “Our great self-response rate gave Minnesota an edge over other states that didn’t respond so thoroughly,” she said.

Tracy credited ground operations that relied on trusted members in historically undercounted areas, including immigrant communities, far-flung rural areas, and minority communities. “From the start we brought to the table the notion that to get the best count possible, we had to build inclusion and equity, really engaging a whole new set of partners, a whole new population of Minnesotans,” he said. “One of the first things those communities said was that they weren’t hard to count, it was just that no one let them do it the way it needed to be done.” The job was made immeasurably harder by the global pandemic and the fight by the Trump administration to institute a citizenship question, which ultimately failed.