Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. June 27, 2021.
Editorial: Unchain young defendants in court
Minnesota is behind most states in ending routine shackling of youth in court.
Just the image of a human being led around in shackles conjures an immediate impression: the person has been captured; they’ve lost freedom of movement because they’ve done something wrong. It suggests that a person must have behaved like an animal to need to be chained like one.
Watching a defendant shuffle into court in chains can evoke a subconscious, reflexive presumption of guilt — even in a judge hearing a case in juvenile court.
That’s among the solid reasons a proposal to end the indiscriminate shackling of juveniles in court merits approval at the Legislature. Rep. Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis, authored legislation to limit use of restraints for young people when they appear in court. Earlier this year, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers worked on the bill that would end the demonizing, inhumane practice.
Long told an editorial writer that he co-chaired a House criminal justice reform group with Rep. John Poston, R-Lake Shore, to find common ground on issues. He said that juvenile justice was important to many members of both parties because they understand that youth brain development differs from that of adults and that young offenders deserve a rehabilitative approach.
“We should be helping youth get second chances and support, rather than putting them on a counterproductive path,″ said Long, noting that being shackled can cause long-term harm to kids. “You’re shamed and made to feel guilty before you’ve even had a chance for trial.”
In Minnesota, there is no statewide policy on shackling youth. Practices vary widely from county to county. Hennepin, Ramsey and St. Louis counties, for example, don’t use restraints unless permission is explicitly granted by a judge. Yet in some other Minnesota counties, teens are regularly cuffed by their hands and feet — and sometimes secured by a belly chain — while being transported or appearing in court.
That means young people charged for the same alleged offense can be treated differently depending upon their location.
Shackling can be especially damaging psychologically for Black and other youth of color, who are arrested and held at higher rates. Minnesota, meanwhile, is behind the curve nationally on restraining youth in court. At least 32 states and the District of Columbia have limited the automatic shackling of youth through legislative action or court order. The U.S. Supreme Court and the Minnesota Supreme Court have separately ruled that routine shackling of adult defendants is unconstitutional because it undermines the presumption of innocence in jurors’ minds.
It’s important to note that the reform legislation being considered allows for exceptions. The bill would ban the use of restraints on juveniles except when a judge deems them necessary to protect public safety or prevent flight.
It’s past time for Minnesota to get on board with treating young alleged offenders more humanely. As part of the overall public safety bill that supporters hope will pass soon, state lawmakers should approve limiting the use of shackles on juveniles.
———
Mankato Free Press. June 27, 2021.
Editorial: Transparency: Court rightly considers cameras, public access
A push to broaden media and public access to Minnesota criminal court proceedings has long been an uphill battle by First Amendment advocates, but it now appears Minnesota court leaders are seeing the value of transparency.
That’s good news for the press and the public whose constitutional rights to witness trial proceedings have long been hindered by roadblocks to access in Minnesota. The state has banned most recording, filming and photographing of criminal court trials and hearings, while other neighboring states have allowed it — for decades in some cases.
Only recently courts began allowing cameras, filming and other recordings in sentencing hearings and this is only after trials have been completed. Judges also have significant discretion to limit recording and prohibit it in some cases under the guise that it would disrupt justice. The rules in Minnesota allow for filming of cases before sentencing if both parties to the trial agree. This almost never happens.
Minnesota Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea issued an order last week for a judicial rules committee to re-examine and consider expanding access for audio and video coverage of criminal proceedings. Gildea said courts had learned to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic by using technology like video conferencing and that it opened up public access without disrupting trials or the administration of justice.
Gildea also pointed to citizens’ constitutional right to have public access to trials, citing the U.S. and Minnesota constitutions. “Apart from the pandemic, however, the constitutional right to a public trial, see U.S. Const. amend. VI; Minn. Const. art. I, § 6, may in some circumstances require expanded media access to or coverage of some proceedings even without party consent,” Gildea wrote in her order.
The committee of judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys will make recommendations on changes to the rules by July 1, 2022. Public comments will then be taken into consideration.
First Amendment advocates are praising the move as a precursor to nearly full access to courts in Minnesota. Let’s hope their optimism is not misplaced. Many judges, defense attorneys and prosecutors have long opposed greater media access to criminal trials.
And while Gildea did not mention the George Floyd trial in her order, it’s clear that has been the most significant example of how a court proceeding can be livestreamed and broadcast worldwide without disruption to court proceedings or harm to the administration of justice. Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill issued a solid ruling to allow livestreaming not only because COVID rules prevented in-person attendance but also because citizens have a constitutional right to an open trial.
It seems the Cahill ruling and the order from Gildea to consider expanding media access may finally create an open and transparent court system that preserves the constitutional right to a public trial and the fair administration of justice.
———
St. Cloud Times. June 25, 2021.
Editorial: Justice and the American experiment, by the numbers
$20.
9½ minutes.
Those numbers are part of the latest stark accounting of an American crisis, one that has left a huge proportion of our citizens wondering where they get justice.
George Floyd’s death, because it was recorded for all to see, brought that question out of communities of color and into the entirety of society. If citizens cannot get justice from agents of the law, where does justice live, exactly?
♦
396 days.
270 months.
15 years.
After 396 days, the answer — the tenuous possibility of a beginning of an answer, to be more accurate — is in two other numbers: 270 months, and 15 years.
It took the court system 396 days to arrive at 15 — the number of years former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will presumably spend in prison on his murder conviction. And that 15 years is two-thirds of the official 270 month sentence handed down Friday afternoon, a typical split of incarceration and probation under Minnesota law.
Those numbers represent the state’s penalty for the 9½ minutes Derek Chauvin’s knee was crushing life from George Floyd’s body.
All for $20.
That’s what started it all — all the debate and protests and burning; all the childish arguments over which lives matter. $20 launched all the footage of old men being pushed down in the street by other men sworn to protect and serve, as well as all of the footage of police officers facing huge groups of angry citizens. It set off marches worldwide and deepened divisions that were already cavernous.
A suspected counterfeit $20 bill.
It really is the little things, apparently.
♦
Some other numbers to ponder:
60: Chauvin’s age when he finishes his presumptive prison sentence and returns to freedom, barring extended incarceration from pending federal cases against him.
46: The number of years George Floyd spent alive.
22: His daughter Gianna Floyd’s age when Derek Chauvin is due to be released from state prison.
(If you’re thinking “George Floyd was not a hero!” right now, stop. A life need not be perfect to be significant. If being flawed justifies homicide at the hands of a state agent, the American experiment is over and failed.)
3: The number of former Minneapolis police officers still awaiting trial for their roles in that repugnant 9½ minutes.
And there is also 158. That’s how many years have passed since Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation— about five generations. Five is a shockingly small number, in that context.
And there is 57: The number of years since the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, about one-quarter of our nation’s history.
Finally, there are 17 and 28. That is how many states this year have made it harder to vote, 17, by way of 28 new laws.
Some of these numbers are tragic, others maddening. Some — the significant and unprecedented prison sentence for a criminal police officer — offer a small glimmer of hard-fought hope.
But still, there’s 17.
And 28.
The numbers that are the measure of our weakness and fear of one another.
They prove exactly how much more work we have to do to kindle that glimmer of hope into solid, reliable justice for all.
17. 28.
END
