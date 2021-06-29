Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minnesota Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea issued an order last week for a judicial rules committee to re-examine and consider expanding access for audio and video coverage of criminal proceedings. Gildea said courts had learned to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic by using technology like video conferencing and that it opened up public access without disrupting trials or the administration of justice.

Gildea also pointed to citizens’ constitutional right to have public access to trials, citing the U.S. and Minnesota constitutions. “Apart from the pandemic, however, the constitutional right to a public trial, see U.S. Const. amend. VI; Minn. Const. art. I, § 6, may in some circumstances require expanded media access to or coverage of some proceedings even without party consent,” Gildea wrote in her order.

The committee of judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys will make recommendations on changes to the rules by July 1, 2022. Public comments will then be taken into consideration.

First Amendment advocates are praising the move as a precursor to nearly full access to courts in Minnesota. Let’s hope their optimism is not misplaced. Many judges, defense attorneys and prosecutors have long opposed greater media access to criminal trials.