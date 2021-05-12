Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Some student activists have called for fewer or no campus officers, which is both unreasonable and shortsighted. A Minnesota Student Association survey of more than 2,000 students conducted last fall found that about 45% of students supported maintaining the department’s size, 30% wanted more officers and 20% said there should be fewer.

Crime statistics from the area also support the need for police. In March, there were a few dozen burglaries, 22 car thefts, 13 aggravated assaults and a homicide reported in neighborhoods around the Twin Cities campus.

Improving safety at the U’s Minneapolis campus won’t come through overheated rhetoric, threats and outlandish demands. It will take cooperation between the police, administration and students.

Mankato Free Press. May 11, 2021.

Editorial: Act locally on climate change initiatives

The concept of thinking globally while acting locally is as necessary in slowing the effects of climate change as it is with any other major challenge.

That means we individually make good choices to do things we can practically afford to do. But increasingly cities are making climate change a priority.