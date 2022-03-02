Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. February 25, 2022.

Editorial: A clear duty to intervene

Convictions of three ex-MPD officers are a warning on excessive use of force by police.

Cops have a duty — and a legal responsibility — to police themselves when it comes to excessive use of force.

That’s the strong, long overdue message from Thursday’s convictions of three former Minneapolis Police Department officers. Cops have an obligation to protect those in their care from harm — even if that harm is being caused by a fellow officer. Looking the other way isn’t an option.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were found guilty on all civil rights charges in their federal trial. Following 13 hours of deliberations, a jury convicted them of depriving George Floyd of his constitutional rights by failing to stop a fellow officer from using excessive force. That force, which involved kneeling on Floyd’s neck and holding him on the ground, caused his death on a south Minneapolis street in May 2020. The fourth officer on the scene that day, Derek Chauvin, was convicted last year of killing Floyd.

Given the racial implications in the Floyd case, it is significant to note that the 12-member jury that convicted Kueng, Lane and Thao was all white and made up of people from all across Minnesota.

That jury unanimously rejected defense arguments that MPD training on the duty to intervene was inadequate. Each of the defendants testified that they didn’t see what Chauvin was doing and didn’t know that Floyd was literally having the life squeezed out of him.

Lawyers for the three also argued that Chauvin, with 19 years of experience, was the senior officer, so the others had to follow his orders. When Chauvin said there was no need to turn Floyd or let him up, the other cops said they trusted that he was right. But the jury rightly didn’t buy any of those claims. And because the jury found that Floyd’s restraint caused his death, the judge can impose longer sentences.

Concerns that the verdicts will have a chilling effect on police retention and recruitment are less important than the clear message sent by the jury: If an officer is engaged in excessive force, the law compels others on the scene to intervene.

The Rev. Al Sharpton rightly called the convictions “a huge victory of civil rights and police reform” that send “a clear, definitive message that (fellow officers) cannot cooperate with police criminality.″

St. Cloud Times. February 26, 2022.

Editorial: Minnesota law provides tools for anyone to help prevent opioid deaths

Opioid addiction has devastated huge swaths of the United States in the last two decades. Overdose deaths have quadrupled since 1999, with about 70% of those overdoses attributed to opioids.

Put more directly, almost 500,000 Americans died because of opioid drugs — street drugs and prescribed alike — from 1999 to 2019. That’s almost as many victims as the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.

Half a million people.

Researchers link the roots of the epidemic to the increased prescribing of pharmaceutical opioids in the 1990s. Billed as safe, new formulations for treatment of a wide range of pain, deaths from the drugs soon began to mount as they were misused and overused, sometimes unintentionally.

Around 2010, overdoses from heroin took over as the epicenter of the crisis. Some who became addicted to prescription opioids made the switch to street drugs as legal prescriptions were becoming more tightly monitored. Then, three years later, synthetic opioids including fentanyl rose to tragic prominence.

All the while, stigma contributed to the opioid-caused deaths. People who abuse drugs are commonly judged, pitied, criminalized and ostracized, so their deaths are also easily seen as foregone conclusions for flawed lives. The victim’s deaths may be mourned without details, their loved ones who speak out about what took their father or sister or son are called brave.

In one day this week in St. Cloud, eight overdoses and one death were attributed to opioids by police.

Clearly, what we are doing collectively isn’t working. If it was, almost 50,000 opioid-related U.S. deaths in 2019 wouldn’t have happened — a figure more than six times higher than 1999.

There are tools available to everyone who wants to help. Most simple is to properly secure prescribed opioids and properly dispose of unused opioid medications. Many area law enforcement agencies have drop boxes for just that purpose.

Less well-known, more controversial and more of a commitment: Many Minnesotans can legally obtain opioid antagonists — medications that block the effects of an overdose — to have on hand in case of emergency.

A Minnesota law that took effect Jan. 1, 2017, allows doctors to prescribe naloxone to people who believe they might need it for themselves or others. Pharmacists, too, have a state-sanctioned protocol that allows them to distribute opioid antagonists and counsel people on how to use them.

Additionally, the law protects “good Samaritans” who administer an opioid antagonist and calls 911 from repercussions, even if they are also using drugs at the time. It is legal to possess and carry naloxone in Minnesota.

Normalizing the availability and use of opioid antagonist medications will save lives. Those lives then have a chance to become drug-free. And even if those saved by naloxone don’t end their drug use, their lives are not worthless. It shouldn’t need to be said, but there it is.

If you would like to find out more about how naloxone laws work in Minnesota and where to get it, the Minnesota Department of Health is a good place to start. https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/opioids/basics/naloxone.html

We can judge or we can help. Your call.

Mankato Free Press. February 25, 2022.

Editorial: Racism needs to be defeated in New Prague

If you still need convincing that education about equity, racism and social justice have no place in our schools or in our communities, then take a look at what’s happening in New Prague.

As a result of racist taunting reported at two school sporting events in New Prague this month, other schools are refusing to subject their students to the mistreatment of their athletes and are canceling future games with the district.

In a letter sent Monday, St. Louis Park High School’s athletic director, Andrew Ewald, wrote: “I will not stand for your community and students to have teachable moments at the expense of our students.”

Ewald said his withdrawal comes after students in St. Louis Park High School’s boys hockey program allegedly were subjected to a racist incident Feb. 15 while in New Prague. A second incident occurred at a home girls basketball game that same night against Robbinsdale Cooper when fans, reportedly both students and adults, made monkey noises directed at the team made up of Black players. Some of the Robbinsdale Cooper coaches asked people in the crowd to stop.

Robbinsdale also will no longer be competing against New Prague.

The New Prague girls coach apologized after the game to the Cooper team, but that falls short of what needs to be done. If athletic contests can’t be expected to maintain an environment of sportsmanlike conduct, then they shouldn’t occur. No student-athlete should be subjected to what the Robbinsdale and St. Louis Park players were confronted with.

The referees should have halted the games and ordered the fans to leave. The games should not have been allowed to continue in that atmosphere of hate. The New Prague district and the Minnesota High School League must guarantee a safe, welcoming environment occurs at the competitions.

As snowballing pushback continues against schools that make racial equity a priority, the New Prague fans have boosted the case for the continued need for districts to stay on the path of making the mission more important than ever.

