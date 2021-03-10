Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Since the beginning of the pandemic Minnesota has the lowest per capita case rate and lowest per capita death rate of any state in the Upper Midwest, according to the CDC. By far.

Minnesota’s death rate is 116 per 100,000 residents. Wisconsin’s is 121, Iowa’s 174, South Dakotas’ 213 and North Dakota’s is 190. Minnesota’s case rate per 100,000 is 8,625, compared to Wisconsin at 10,633, Iowa at 10,703, South Dakota at 12,754 and North Dakota at 13,131.

Walz has often emphasized to Minnesotans, until all were sick of hearing it, that keeping all the mitigation measures in place, social distancing and wearing a mask would serve us well. And it has. There’s no doubt about this. Businesses were able to stay open as a result.

And as the vaccines roll out, Minnesota is again doing well. Vaccines are expected to hit 50,000 a day soon. Providers, public health and pharmacies are vaccinating Minnesotans as fast as the vaccines are available. Minnesota is in the upper third of states for vaccination distribution.

Many other Midwest states came nowhere near to public health precautions Minnesota implemented. And their citizens paid the price for policies that seemed motivated by politics more than public health. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, both Republicans, were the worst offenders.