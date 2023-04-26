Mankato Free Press. April 21, 2023.

Editorial: Legislature: DFL must aim for middle on tax cuts, increases

Sound tax and spending policies for any government should revolve around principles of equity, economic efficiency, economic growth and having those who benefit from a service pay at least part of the costs.

DFL plans for tax cuts and tax increases hit the mark in some cases and miss in others on these measures. The House DFL majority released its major tax and spending plan this week that calls for higher income taxes on the wealthy and corporations, and tax cuts and credits for families with children and lower income taxpayers as well as renters.

It’s hard to argue with the equity effort. It enhances Minnesota’s already progressive tax system, increasing the tax rate on couples with $1 million or more in income to 10.85% on earnings over $1 million, up from 9.85%. That would hit about 24,000 filers (0.8%) with an additional $9,000 in taxes.

On the other end of the income spectrum, the House DFL proposals calls for $1,200 per child tax credits — reducing a tax bill dollar for dollar — for families with $35,000 of adjusted gross income and phase out completely for those with $70,000 of income.

That would cost the state about $360 million a year and would be aimed at the lowest income Minnesotans. The tax on the wealthy and corporations would bring in an about $500 million a year. Those new corporate taxes also rely on taxing foreign income of domestic corporations, a calculation that is fraught with complexity and may be problematic.

The child tax credit was designed to replicate the federal COVID child credit, which has expired but was credited with bringing down childhood poverty by some 50%. The Minnesota credit is estimated to bring down childhood poverty by 25%.

We put a high value on eliminating childhood poverty. Research shows that society bears much lower costs for everything from food stamp programs to incarceration rates if it keeps children healthy and safe when they are young. Healthy children grow into productive, tax-paying adults.

The elimination of state taxes on Social Security benefits is likely to be a point of negotiation We have favored completely eliminating the tax. It will make Minnesota more competitive with the 39 other states that have eliminated the tax.

Above all, the Legislature should not spend one-time surplus money for ongoing expenses. The bulk of the surplus was born of higher corporate and income taxes and lower spending in schools and expensive health care programs due to federal COVID aid.

We’re not likely to see those economic circumstances again anytime soon. A centrist, moderate approach to tax cuts and tax increases would be best.

Minneapolis Star Tribune. April 24, 2023.

Editorial: Expand gun laws in Minnesota and save lives

The state needs both expanded background checks and a red flag law to combat gun violence.

Minnesota is closer than it’s ever been to having expanded background checks and a “red flag” law that could curb gun use in domestic violence incidents and other situations. But close isn’t good enough.

Negotiations appear to be at a critical juncture in the state Senate, where previous gun reform bills have died at the hands of GOP majority. DFLers now have a one-vote margin, but support among a few rural members appears to be questionable, and the defection of even a single DFL senator could tank the vote in the face of solid GOP opposition.

Gun rights advocates and Republicans have been particularly critical of the red flag legislation, also known as extreme risk protection orders, which would allow guns to be temporarily removed from those found by a court to be a danger to themselves or others.

Domestic violence calls can be some of the most dangerous calls that law enforcement goes out on. Pope County Deputy Sheriff Josh Owen, who was buried on Saturday, was shot and killed while responding to such a call. He left behind a wife and son. Add one more death to the toll exacted in this country by domestic violence incidents in which one partner has access to firearms.

Would a red flag law necessarily have spared Owen’s life? We’ll never know. But at least there would have been a chance. Some 20 states now have red flag laws, including Florida. Another 13 states have proposed them. Adoption of such laws has been driven largely by some horrifying statistics: On average, 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner — every month.

Expanded background checks that would include handguns and semi-automatic, assault-style weapons, are also necessary. Polls have found that more than 90% of Americans support universal background checks. Legislators need to think about that, too. How long before we have votes that reflect majority positions?

Even apart from domestic violence and mass shootings, the proliferation of guns has made us a country awash in increasingly routine gun violence. A teen in Kansas City, Mo., rings the wrong doorbell while trying to pick up his siblings and is shot to death by the 84-year-old homeowner. A cheerleader in Texas is shot and killed for attempting to enter the wrong car after practice. A young woman in upstate New York was recently shot and killed after turning into the wrong driveway in an attempt to find a friend’s house. She never even got out of the car.

In last week’s State of the State speech, Gov. Tim Walz delivered a message that Minnesota legislators should heed as they consider their votes. “I’m not just a veteran or a hunter, or a gun owner,” he said. “I’m a dad. And for many years I was a teacher. I know that there’s no place for weapons of war in our schools, or in our churches, or in our banks, or anywhere else people are just trying to live their lives without fear.

“Let’s be really honest,” he said. “We’re just used to being bullied by the gun lobby. But, you know what? I got an A rating from the NRA my first term in Congress. Now I get straight Fs. And I sleep just fine. … And I’m not going to let anyone hide behind ‘thoughts and prayers’ when what we need is action now.”

How did we ever get to the point where citizens can go armed to the teeth to attend a committee hearing at the Capitol? Where lawmakers brag about packing heat in the course of their daily jobs, which include interacting with the public?

Michigan, which like Minnesota has a Democratic trifecta, has already adopted universal background checks and gun storage requirements this year, and a red flag bill is headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. But those and other planned reforms come in the wake of a terrible tragedy: A gunman opened fire on the Michigan State University main campus in East Lansing earlier this year, shooting eight students and killing three of them. He later died of a self-inflicted gunshot, proof that he indeed was a danger to himself and others.

Walz in his address made a bold prediction, while also serving notice to fellow Democrats: “We’ve got a gun safety bill on the table,” he said. “And we’re going to get it passed. And I’m gonna sign it. We’re going to have universal background checks. We’re going to have a red flag law to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

“And if anyone in America doubts that we can take meaningful action to protect our kids, I’ve got two words for you: Watch us.”

In Minnesota and across the country, too many lives have been lost to gunfire by those who never should have had easy access to firearms. Let’s not wait for the next tragedy.

END