Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Mankato Free Press. March 28, 2022.

Editorial: Baseless election claims threaten integrity

Republican officals and other bad actors across the country continue to threaten the integrity of elections with Orwellian rhetoric fueling hostile takeover attempts of nonpartisan fair elections.

Dozens of bills have been introduced in 11 states this year calling for reviews of election results by partisan groups, following the lead of Arizona and Wisconsin last year.

In Arizona, a company whose leader was a GOP election conspiracy theorist was allowed to review all the ballots in the 2020 presidential election without having any experience in election audits. In Wisconsin, a former GOP Supreme Court judge was put in charge of an investigation in that state even though he stated the election was fraudulent before he began his investigation.

Both investigations have produced no evidence of fraud or faulty election results. In fact, the Arizona case found more votes for President Joe Biden than the first count.

Last year, eight states proposed laws to review the 2020 election results and 12 states proposed to establish new election review processes, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

There, again, is little evidence to suggest that any state’s election review processes are somehow flawed. Many of the proposals have been thwarted by a handful of sensible Republicans who see the evidence is thin or nonexistent. They make good arguments that public support for these unnecessary laws are easily generated through misinformation on social media.

The Republican-led South Dakota Senate rejected a Republican House measure to require in-depth review of ballots and voting, noting the legislation was based on the false narrative that President Joe Biden did not win the election. The House Republicans’ push was fueled by MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindel,l who gave a presentation in Sioux Falls about an odd-computer algorithm type theory of election fraud.

South Dakota Republican state Sen. Lee Schoenbeck said it best: “Uncertainty comes because we have these extremists across America who with the social media can get a forum, and they are raising questions only for the purpose of creating uncertainty about our elections.

“Regular, normal people don’t have those fears at all. They trust those little old ladies that you see when you go to vote here for the first time,” Schoenbeck told the Associated Press.

Proponents of these bills that threaten election integrity come mostly from crackpot central with one Virginia woman telling legislators who opposed these conspiracy-election checks they would face “eternal consequences.”

Still, not enough Republicans are standing up against these so-called election investigations that are no more than ruses by rogue players.

Elections in America are administered by your-friend-and-neighbor volunteer election judges. Hacking election computers appears nearly impossible. Again, no evidence.

But the pushers of these baseless theories either don’t know or don’t care about the facts. The rest of us need to defend the facts and our elections.

St. Cloud Times. March 27, 2022.

Editorial: 5 Under 40 winners influence business, impact community and inspire

Know a young business leader who is making an impact in both career and community, and has the potential to help keep building their influence in the future?

We have five we’d like to introduce to you.

On the cover of today’s print edition and online at sctimes.com, we announced the 2021 class of 5 Under 40 award-winners — five leaders in local businesses who also embrace community involvement and are making a difference.

Each year since 2005, the 5 Under 40 awards have recognized outstanding Central Minnesota leaders, not only on the basis of their workplace acumen, but their work to benefit the community and their potential to influence the local professional and public service landscape for decades to come.

The 5 Under 40 winners innovate, inspire and make Central Minnesota better. And every year the winners come from a pool of fantastic nominees — nominated by you, the readers.

The winners are selected by last year’s 5 Under 40 winners, forming an unbroken chain of Central Minnesota business and community leadership back to the first 5 Under 40 class in 2005.

The goal is to shine a light on up and coming leaders who, while having already achieved much, still have a lot they can do in the St. Cloud area. We’d like to help fulfill their potential in the community.

How can you help? Check out their businesses and the local non-profits they support. Or maybe their stories will inspire you to get involved in an effort to make your neighborhood better.

And throughout the rest of the year, keep your eye out for someone you may know or work with that is putting in the effort — both at work and in the community. We’d love for you to nominate them for next year’s awards.

Minneapolis Star Tribune. March 26, 2022.

Editorial: Permanent daylight saving time: An idea whose time has not come again

Evidence is in short supply to justify the shift.

Minnesotans’ willingness to give permanent daylight saving time a try back in the 1970s was understandable.

Consumers were reeling from that era’s steep inflation. Energy prices were particularly painful, with oil shortages the fallout from Middle East producers flexing their might.

No wonder 68% of those surveyed in a Minnesota Poll published Dec. 2, 1973, said they favored a shift to year-round daylight saving time (DST). If a simple clock adjustment could reduce energy demand and yield savings, why not give it a try? That same rationale led the U.S. Congress to pass legislation to leave clocks one hour ahead year-round beginning in early 1974.

Three months after this shift, Minnesotans had had a major change of heart. In a Minnesota Poll published March 20, 1974, 58% of those surveyed said they preferred standard time during the winter.

That historical reality should throw cold water on ill-informed modern-day proposals for a permanent DST shift.

If it didn’t work in 1974, it’s unclear why it would work now.

Yet there are bills with broad bipartisan support at the state and federal levels to make this switch again. One of them, the “Sunshine Protection Act,” cleared the U.S. Senate with little debate but unanimous consent on March 15. It would make DST permanent beginning in 2023.

At the Minnesota Legislature, there are bills, SF 149 and HF 72, calling for this as well. Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, has long been a champion of ending the current “spring forward, fall back” clock shift. A companion bill in the House has a list of authors that includes prominent DFLers and fiery conservatives.

The state legislation, if passed, would be dependent on a congressional approval, which is sensible. Things would get confusing if Minnesota made this switch but other states did not.

A September sunrise over the Minnesota River Valley near Belle Plaine.

Kiffmeyer’s clock-flipping complaints are legitimate. The changes, as she said in a statement, are linked to a “statistical rise in car crashes, days missed from work, heart attacks and workplace injuries immediately surrounding the change. These issues emerge as a result of the sleep disruption and a chaotic transition.”

Ending the twice-a-year clock change merits serious consideration. But the state and federal bills go beyond that to make DST permanent. That would be a mistake. If there is a shift, it should be to standard time.

The Star Tribune’s archives help explain why. The 1974 change went into effect on Jan. 6 that year, trading darker mornings for afternoon daylight. On that day, the time change meant the sun rose in Minnesota around 8:50 a.m.

By Jan. 16, the Star Tribune was reporting two accidents that may have been linked to the unaccustomed morning darkness. In Duluth, a 3-year-old boy died when he and his mom were struck returning from a bus stop. In Austin, a car hit a crossing guard and two elementary students.

Parents were advised to add reflective materials to kids’ coats. Local leaders called for later school start times to protect kids. Reports released nationally suggested energy savings were minimal. Not surprisingly, broad regret settled in. In October 1974, then-President Gerald Ford signed legislation undoing the change.

As the current Congress weighs DST 2.0, health experts are speaking out. If there is a permanent change, standard time is the clear choice. It provides more early daylight and most closely aligns with the body’s natural wake-work-sleep rhythms. Misalignment has been linked to “increased cardiovascular disease risk, metabolic syndrome and other health risks,″ according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Simply put, “It’s better to have light in the mornings than the evenings,” said Dr. Conrad Iber, a sleep medicine physician at University of Minnesota Medical School and M Health Fairview.

It’s unclear why there’s momentum this year behind the federal DST shift. A change that affects so many requires thoughtful consideration and solid evidence to justify it.

So far, both are in short supply. A pause, at the very least, is timely and necessary.

