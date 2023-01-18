 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. January 12, 2023.

Editorial: Restore truth in state budgeting

Inflation should be included in forecasts to give Minnesotans a full picture.

Minnesota’s twice-a-year economic forecasts, vital for determining the state’s fiscal picture and the basis for budgets, has for too long suffered from a built-in flaw. For the last 20 years, inflation has been prohibited as a formal part of fiscal projections.

If only it were that easy. As Minnesotans have been reminded, inflation pushes up the cost of most everything, either directly or indirectly — including goods and services needed to deliver programs. A budget forecast that fails to account for that basic fact gives an incomplete picture of the state’s finances.

The decision to set aside inflation was a pure accounting gimmick, a bad holdover from 2002 when then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty urged the Legislature to strip it from spending projections. Doing so artificially reduced the size of spending deficits projected at the time.

What it couldn’t do was change the actual cost of delivering goods and services. It was, as with other devices from that era, a cosmetic fix, designed to create the illusion that government could deliver this year’s services at last year’s prices. It was mitigated only by the fact that inflation was fairly low at the time.

But that is no longer the case. In the face of inflation not seen in decades, it has become imperative for state government and taxpayers to have honest accounting.

This Star Tribune Editorial Board has for years decried this bit of budgetary hocus-pocus. Finally, this year there appears to be a strong movement by top DFLers, who control the House and Senate, to return Minnesota to truth in budgeting.

Chief among these is House Commerce Chairman Zack Stephenson, who is leading the push. “This has frustrated a lot of us for a lot of years,” Stephenson said. “It’s dishonest and it makes the state appear to be in a much healthier financial situation than it really is.” For example, this year’s $17 billion projected surplus does not account for the fact that goods and services the state purchased last year will cost more in the coming years.

“Picture your family doing a budget in January 2022, sitting at the kitchen table and looking out at the rest of the year,” Stephenson told an editorial writer. “You would have to assume that even if you got an inflationary increase in your salary, all your expenses would cost exactly the same as in 2021. By the time you got to December 2022, you’d be in a world of pain and your budget would be out of whack. I don’t know of any responsible business that does this.” Stephenson described it as a “uniquely Minnesotan absurdity.”

Critics of restoring inflation claim it puts spending on autopilot. But, as Stephenson notes, “The forecast doesn’t appropriate one dollar. The Legislature still has to make the decisions on how to appropriate money. This just means they have an accurate financial picture to work from.”

Deciding to spend less, to do less than the previous year “is a valid decision the Legislature could make,” he said. “They are entitled to make that decision. But we need to be honest about what we’re doing. What we’ve done for years now is deliver less for Minnesotans while pretending that we are doing more.”

Five former finance commissioners who served in the administrations of DFL, Republican and Independence Party governors — including the one who served under Pawlenty — have called for restoring inflation to the forecast.

They specifically addressed the notion that simply including inflation in spending projections would somehow put government spending on automatic pilot, noting that not adding it “impairs the ability of the governor and Legislature to make responsible, long-term financial decisions.”

Stephenson said that because finance officials must calculate the effects of inflation — even if they are not allowed to include the costs as a formal part of the forecast — Minnesota could return to honest budgeting as soon as the next forecast, due in late February or early March.

Should the bill pass, the next projected surplus may not look quite as gargantuan. A fiscal note currently estimates that inflation could reduce the surplus by $1.5 billion in the coming biennium.

That’s a hard step to take, but one that every legislator who seeks honesty in budgeting should be willing to make.

Mankato Free Press. January 14, 2023.

Editorial: Kudos to those who passed bipartisan tax bill

Thumbs up to the Minnesota Legislature’s swift passage this week of a tax conformity bill.

Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law Thursday, and the changes will be effective for the filing season that starts later this month; the state department of revenue had said it needed the bill to pass by Friday, and the lawmakers met that deadline.

The measure lines the state’s tax code up with the federal code for the first time in five years, which figures to simplify filing for many Minnesotans. And it exempts income from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a pandemic relief program, from state taxes.

The bill not only cleared both chambers swiftly but without opposition. Which raises the question: Why has it taken five years to pass a conformity bill?

That the Legislature was divided during that time would appear to be irrelevant, since there was not a single “no” vote in either chamber this week. Something as broadly popular as this should not have gotten killed by the chronic partisan rancor.

But these pages have long recognized bipartisan work and we congratulate those who made this happen.

Special counsel

Thumbs up to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and at an unsecured office.

Once the sensitive documents were discovered Biden’s lawyers reportedly contacted the National Archives and the Justice Department.

Robert Hur, a one time U.S. attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump, will lead the investigation.

Biden supporters note that the circumstances known about the documents are far different from former President Trump’s fight to not release classified documents he had at his home, requiring the FBI to get a warrant to retrieve them.

Garland has continually showed he can act with integrity and keep politics out of Justice Department decisions maintaining the agency’s independence.

Smooth sledding

Thumbs down to the recent uptick in snowmobile crash fatalities.

Preliminary reports indicate six riders already have died in crashes this season as of Thursday, according to the Department of Natural Resources. That’s the same number as all of last season and double from two seasons ago.

It’s a joy to have fresh, plentiful snow and to get out in it. The recent snowfalls have made conditions for snowmobiling ideal in many parts of Minnesota this winter. But that enjoyment shouldn’t wipe out caution and common sense.

The DNR emphasized this week that the public put these guidelines into practice: Stay on marked trails. Don’t ride impaired. Watch your speed. Be careful on ice. Take a snowmobile safety course (required of anyone born after 1976).

Riding can be thrilling, but doing so safely ensures that you will come home from the next outing.

GOP integrity

Thumbs up to the growing number of GOP members of the House of Representatives for calling on their recently elected colleague, George Santos, to resign due to his untruthful statements about almost every aspect of his background and resume.

Santos claimed he was Jewish and his family escaped the Holocaust. Not true. He claimed he worked for Goldman Sachs. Not true. The places he claimed he went to college, New York University and Baruch College had no record of him. He admitted he never got a college degree.

He lied about founding the animal charity Friends of Pets United.

New York GOP House members who have called for his resignation include: Reps. Marc Molinaro, Mike Lawler, Anthony D’Esposito, Nick Langworthy, Nick LaLota and Brandon Williams.

Nausau County Republican leader Joseph Cairo Jr. also called for Santos’ resignation, saying Republican state officials would funnel New York business through the offices of other New York representatives. He said he believes Santos will continue to lie.

The people of his district deserve an able and honest representative.

