Minneapolis Star-Tribune. April 8, 2023.

Editorial: A taxing debate at the Capitol

Minnesotans should speak up as lawmakers consider $2 billion in tax, fee hikes.

The Minnesota Legislature is closing in on a tax package that could combine roughly $3 billion in tax cuts with $2 billion in tax increases.

If those numbers remain unchanged, they would make for a net cut of $1 billion. But that doesn’t tell the whole story. The ultimate mix could greatly shift who pays more and who benefits from targeted tax cuts and increases.

So why pass any increases in light of a nearly $18 billion budget surplus? For starters, about two thirds of the surplus is one-time money. The ongoing funds that constitute the remaining third are not sufficient to cover ambitious proposals with ongoing costs for education, transportation, housing and what could be the state’s first family and medical leave coverage plan. Education alone swallows up nearly half of the ongoing funds.

People of goodwill can argue about whether such programs are necessary and to what extent. The Star Tribune Editorial Board is reserving final judgment until the details of House and Senate tax bills — due in the next week or so — are available for review.

But we strongly believe it is important for Minnesotans to get engaged in this debate now, while proposals are being shaped, so they can make their preferences known.

With that, let’s dive in.

Among the most controversial of the proposals are a 0.75% metrowide sales tax increase for transit and transportation projects, designed in part to make up for declining gasoline tax revenue and to bolster transit across the region. A separate proposal would tack on another 0.25% for affordable housing. That could give Minneapolis the highest sales tax rate in the state, topping 9%, with St. Paul just a bit lower. The statewide rate is 6.8%.

Then there is a proposed delivery fee of 75 cents on consumer retail deliveries, including Amazon, DoorDash, postal package deliveries, etc. That too is designed in part to make up for declining gas tax collections. Only one other state, Colorado, has enacted such a fee — in 2022, at 27 cents.

Fishing licenses, state park permit fees, license tab fees, the motor vehicle sales tax and other fees all could climb, by varying amounts. If family and medical leave passes, that would be funded by a combined contribution from workers and employers, scheduled to kick in starting in 2025.

It’s important to note that all this would be paired with substantial tax cuts, mostly to working-class families with children. Republicans are pushing to eliminate the state income tax on Social Security. Democrats prefer to raise the exemption level, arguing that full elimination accrues largely to the benefit of the wealthiest earners.

Speaker Melissa Hortman told an editorial writer that when the final tax bills are in, “we will have a more progressive tax code,” meaning one that takes into account people’s ability to pay. Sales taxes are considered regressive because they are not related to ability to pay and impose a heavier burden for low- and middle-income households.

Some credits may get scaled back, Hortman said, as the balance is tweaked. The delivery fee, she said, is equal to a 6-cent-per-gallon gas tax increase, which is considered more regressive and less stable.

Bruce Nustad, president of the Minnesota Retailers Association, told an editorial writer that “I know the Legislature doesn’t have the political will — in either party — to raise the gas tax. But I can honestly say in my 20 years of working on issues, I’ve rarely seen a proposal I disagree with more than (the delivery fee).” Seniors, people with disabilities and the working poor rely heavily on deliveries, he said. He also acknowledged that after encouraging retailers to invest in curbside delivery infrastructure and services, “it feels like taking steps back to do this to them and customers.”

And yet, he said, “my organization needs good transportation infrastructure. Is housing an issue? Absolutely. Are these the right mechanisms to fill the gap? That’s the question mark.”

That, according to Rep. Aisha Gomez, who chairs the House Taxes Committee, is precisely the predicament. “The big picture here is, how do we fund the public good for the long haul for all Minnesotans?” she told an editorial writer.

Gomez has already quashed myriad requests for local option sales tax increases, such as the one Mayor Melvin Carter wants for St. Paul. That, she said, will only contribute to greater disparities. “So much depends on the wealth of a city, the lobbyists you have,” she said. “We are looking for systemic solutions where possible.” She points to the housing possibilities of the 0.25% sales tax. “That can build 1,000 units of deeply affordable rental housing and another 1,000 starter homes for purchase across the entire region,” she said. “That can make a very substantial dent in our housing crisis.”

When considering the overall balance of tax cuts and increases and whose wallet is affected, Gomez said, “you cannot separate tax increases from the services they make possible. If we lower homelessness, if we cut the transit commute of someone who travels an hour or two for their job, those are real benefits that are felt across all systems.

“If your lens is how to do the most good for the most people,” she said, “you have to look at both sides of the ledger and the impact of those investments on people who need it the most.”

There is much to ponder here as the Legislature looks at changes that could set the course of this state for many years. We eagerly await the details.

Mankato Free Press. April 9, 2023.

Editorial: Legislature: Long-term care needs critical investment

Economic pressures and demographic changes have put the state’s nursing homes and other long-term care providers in a perilous situation. Families face the most dire situation in years for taking care of their loved ones.

There’s a shortage of 20,000 long-term care workers, about 20% of the total needed. Inflation, including the need for higher wages, has led providers to turn away some 11,000 families in just one month because state and federal reimbursement rates are woefully inadequate to cover costs.

The result is that patients end up waiting for days in the emergency room or take up valuable hospital beds. And the irony is that there are some 2,500 nursing home beds available statewide if providers could find workers to staff them.

This health care crisis is urgent and large investments are needed. We hope Gov. Tim Walz and the Legislature understand the urgency of this issue.

The Long-Term Care Imperative, a nonprofit lobbying group for nursing homes and assisted living centers, says $1 billion is needed from state and federal government to shore up the system, that includes a 15% hike in the reimbursement rate for nursing homes, which is about $350 a day.

Legislative proposals fall short of that number depending on one’s analysis. Minnesota Commissioner of Human Services Jodi Harpstead told a Free Press editor that the current formula for nursing homes would give the industry $800 million over two years and would allow for wages of $20 per hour for care staff.

“We’re not sure why that doesn’t work,” Harpstead said.

So there’s a bit of a disconnect between state leaders in this field and the providers. That’s a problem.

Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said he believes a proposal in the DFL Senate is so far the best one, adding $1.50 an hour to a variety of nursing home care jobs bringing average wages to around $15 per hour for certain positions.

He notes the fix for nursing homes is expensive. Another $1.50 to the wage base would cost the state another $300 million. He notes human services is already in the broad budget agreement for $1.3 billion. Adding additional funding for nursing home wages would bring it up to a significant portion of the $6 billion structural surplus. And there’s fierce competition for that money.

Frentz, who supports a bipartisan bill going through the Senate, said he would support a bigger increase in rates for long-term care facilities and workers, and he noted rural Minnesota is more affected by nursing home troubles as the demographics show a larger aging population. Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, also said he would like to see higher budget targets than those already settled on.

We agree. Funding nursing homes and long-term care has become a critical need and it should be a top priority. The Senate plan is the place to start. (The DFL House proposal has been criticized by GOP Rep. Paul Torkelson of Hanska as a “measly $3.9 million” in a letter to The Free Press.)

Gov. Tim Walz’s plan included no increase for the nursing home reimbursement rate. That falls short. We believe some rate increase is warranted. We applaud his budget for calling for $164 million increase in the elderly waiver reimbursement rate that draws a federal match. Harpstead also pointed out the Walz budget includes $40 million to help relieve the emergency room, hospital bed, nursing home bed logjam and another $4 million for emergency aid to nursing homes on the verge of closing.

But right now, the Legislature and governor must act with urgency. Some 17 nursing homes have closed in the last two years. Others are losing beds because they cannot hire staff to care for them, including 23 beds in Waseca County and 30 beds in Faribault County.

We hope Frentz, as vice chair of the Senate finance committee where spending bills will be vetted soon, can be influential in expressing the urgency of outstate needs in nursing homes, especially to his metro colleagues.

Seniors and their families and the people who care for them are suffering.

END