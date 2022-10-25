 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

  • 0

Minneapolis Star Tribune. October 19, 2022.

Editorial: Lessons learned from Sviggum’s blunder

U’s Morris campus is a gem in large part because of its diverse student body.

There’s a happy ending to be had in the sorry story of Steve Sviggum’s theorizing about the enrollment decline at the University of Minnesota’s Morris campus. That would be a sudden surge in enrollment by students who actually seek the environment that the regent questioned as possibly “too diverse.”

No doubt there are other possible happy endings, as well as a few silver linings. One of them is that a meeting of the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents has gotten the public’s attention. Now that the clip of a regents meeting has gone viral, more people know there is a Board of Regents. And that it holds meetings. And that the university has a campus in a place called Morris.

People are also reading…

Another silver lining is that a student named Dylan Young, president of the Morris Campus Student Association, has achieved what must be the ambition of any student leader: to have engaged publicly in a battle of wits with a regent (or trustee, dean, president or provost) and emerged on top. Young wrote an open letter to Sviggum that was everything Sviggum’s original remarks were not: reasonable, levelheaded and cogent.

“As we look towards overcoming enrollment struggles, this institution cannot turn its back on the values of equity, diversity, and inclusion out of fear and discomfort,” Young wrote. “We need to embrace them.” He concluded the letter by inviting Sviggum to visit Morris and have dinner with members of the campus community.

Speaking of dinner, Sviggum bowed to the inevitable on Tuesday and ate his words. After days of obstinately clinging to the public stance that he had merely asked an innocent question, he issued an apology that recognized an important fact: His intent didn’t matter. Finally, he admitted that he had caused harm and took responsibility for it.

That admission, welcome as it is, may not undo the harm. His statement seemed to suggest that he had gotten the wording wrong in framing a legitimate query. A better course would have been to concede that he had betrayed a gap in his understanding of racism and privilege.

It is hard to read Sviggum’s original comments about Morris any other way. Speaking to the acting Morris chancellor, Janet Schrunk Ericksen, Sviggum said that he had received letters — “two, actually” — from “friends whose children are not going to go to Morris because it is too diverse. They just didn’t feel comfortable there.”

In a phone interview, a Star Tribune reporter asked the ethnicity of the two students who had felt uncomfortable. Sviggum replied that he didn’t know. Presumably, then, the two friends who wrote to Sviggum are not particularly close to him.

We’ll go out on a limb and suggest that they are probably white, as is Sviggum. He didn’t specify their ethnicity during the meeting, but he was speaking from the implicit perspective of a society that is assumed to be white by default. It is a view that presumes whiteness as normal.

The Morris student body is 54% white. The next largest ethnicity is Native American, at 32%, presumably because Native students need not pay tuition. The Morris website adds, though, that almost two-thirds of the student body come from backgrounds that are traditionally underserved in higher education — whether for race, socioeconomic status, disability or some other reason.

As Dylan Young argued in his letter, all of that is a strength. Together with the charm of the campus and a strong liberal arts program, diversity helps make Morris an excellent place to go to school.

In an interview that aired before he issued his apology, Sviggum protested that “I just simply asked a question. We should not be above asking questions.” We hope he has now learned that some questions should be beneath him.

Mankato Free Press. October 23, 2022.

Editorial: Higher Education : Support Minnesota State budget, tuition freeze

The Minnesota State university system has unveiled a bold proposal to keep tuition in check and invest in labs and training aimed at meeting the huge demand for workers throughout the state.

But the tuition freeze has a price tag of about $75 million and is part of a larger budget request of $350 million to the Legislature that would go toward building labs and buying equipment to meet workforce needs and train students for jobs in demand.

Minnesota State Board of Trustees Chair Roger Moe knows the request is big and says the system has to “go all out.” The request dwarfs the $205 million the University of Minnesota is asking for.

The best thing about the funding request is the tuition freeze, but the overall plan also calls for investing $100 million in labs and equipment for the 26-school system to react quickly to workplace job demands. The plan calls for its business and industry partners to match that money dollar for dollar.

And the second best part of the plan is that its effectiveness to grow jobs and meet the needs of employers will be specifically measured.

There’s another $125 million that will be needed over the two year budget period to shore up balance sheets and cover inflationary costs.

Minnesota State Chancellor called the budget request “bold and aggressive” and it surely is all of that. The Trustees have put forth the proposal with a kind of now or never premise. They argue this investment is appropriate now when the need for workers has never been higher and the state has a $9 billion surplus. They also note if the proposal is pared down, so too should the capacity of the system. That could include closing campuses that are at low capacity.

We believe that should be looked at in any case.

Minnesota has the third largest state college system in the country, bigger than many states with higher population. The system was built at a different time to establish the colleges as economic development drivers, especially for small communities. That may be a nice idea, but one that won’t be affordable in the future.

The system can point to successful programs in Mankato and around the state that quickly met the demands of new industries and new technologies. South Central College’s mechatronics program is a good example. And a recent effort to train certified nursing assistants for the needs of health care industry showed how quickly the system can train workers.

The Legislature should take a serious look at the Minnesota State proposal. More workers in good-paying jobs may be a good investment in growing future surpluses for Minnesota taxpayers.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Somali Americans, many who fled war, now seek elected office

Somali Americans, many who fled war, now seek elected office

Somali Americans who fled war and famine are seeking to join the political process in greater numbers during the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. Nearly a dozen Somali Americans are on the ballot in four states stretching from Maine to Washington state. Their growing political clout corresponds with growing population. Following an influx of Somalians fleeing the turmoil and arriving in the United States in the late 1990s and the early 200s, their numbers now top 300,000. Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was the first Somali American elected to Congress.

1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd's death

1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd's death

Another long and painful trial over the killing of George Floyd has been averted after one former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty and another agreed to let a judge decide his fate. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were set to stand trial Monday on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. Instead, Kueng pleaded guilty to the manslaughter count. Thao took a different approach — his attorneys and prosecutors will agree to the evidence on the manslaughter count and let a judge decide whether Thao is guilty. If he's convicted, the murder count will be dropped. Experts say the approach, called a stipulated evidence trial, is uncommon but makes sense in some legal situations.

Murder charged filed in beating death of 17-month-old girl

A man accused of beating his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter to death in a Maplewood apartment has been charged with second degree murder. Authorities say Terrance Leslie, who was jailed on $2 million bail, filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone. The device recorded the 26-year-old Leslie, of Maplewood, saying he was upset that the child was crying. Authorities were called to the apartment Tuesday evening on a report of a girl with significant injuries. The child had dark bruises on her back and abdomen and burns on her face and neck. The  Ramsey County medical examiner's autopsy determined her death was caused by “multiple traumatic injuries due to assault.” She also had injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Minnesota regent apologizes for remark on campus diversity

The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents has apologized for questioning whether declining enrollment at one college is due to its diversity. Steve Sviggum said in a statement issued late Tuesday that he’s willing to learn and must do better, referring to his comment about falling student numbers at the University of Minnesota, Morris. Sviggum said during a board meeting last week that he has received a couple letters from friends who decided not to attend Morris because it is “too diverse.” He said the prospective students “just didn’t feel comfortable there.” Sviggum wrote that he was “truly sorry” too those he offended. He added that his question was meant to encourage discussion about enrollment, which is down 50% from its peak.

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

Outside the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted “Democracy!” and held signs that read, “We Choose Us.” It's the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that seeks to fight attempts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota. Members said Wednesday that groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are attacking democracy by calling for changes that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and filing data requests that bog down election staffers. MidWest Swamp Watch President Rick Weible says he hopes counties do away with drop boxes and encourage more mail-in balloting.

Man pleads guilty to killing protester last year

Man pleads guilty to killing protester last year

A man who was intoxicated when he drove his SUV into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis last year, killing one and injuring several others, has pleaded guilty to murder and assault. This happened Monday as his trial was set to start. Nicholas Kraus, in a plea deal with prosecutors, admitted to killing one of the protesters who had been demonstrating in June 2021 after members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old Black man. Prosecutors said Kraus was visibly intoxicated when he sped up and tried to “jump” a car being used as a protest barricade and ended up pushing it into the crowd.

Minnesota regent resigns leadership over diversity question

A former Minnesota House speaker is stepping down as vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents following increased criticism over his question about whether the Morris campus is “too diverse.” Steve Sviggum has resigned his leadership position but will remain on the board until his term expires. That will happen when the state Legislature holds its regents election during the 2023 session. In talking about declining enrollment at the Morris campus about two weeks ago, Sviggum asked the acting chancellor whether the campus was “too diverse” from a marketing standpoint. Currently, Morris has 1,068 students, 41% of whom are people of color.

Minnesota regent resigns leadership over diversity question

A former Minnesota House speaker is stepping down as vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents following increased criticism over his question about whether the Morris campus is “too diverse.” Steve Sviggum has resigned his leadership position but will remain on the board until his term expires. That will happen when the state Legislature holds its regents election during the 2023 session. In talking about declining enrollment at the Morris campus about two weeks ago, Sviggum asked the acting chancellor whether the campus was “too diverse” from a marketing standpoint. Currently, Morris has 1,068 students, 41% of whom are people of color.

MN regent criticized for asking if campus is 'too diverse'

The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation. At a meeting of the board that oversees the university system last week, Vice Chairman Steve Sviggum, a former Minnesota House speaker, asked the current Morris chancellor whether it was “possible at all from a marketing standpoint” that the campus had become “too diverse.” Sviggum says he has received a couple of letters from parents whose children aren't going to go to Morris because it's too diverse and wouldn't "feel comfortable there.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: These are the worst U.S. cities to retire in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News