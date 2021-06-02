Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. May 28, 2021.
Editorial: A needed step forward for medical marijuana in Minnesota
Bill signed by Walz will allow use of more affordable cannabis in smokable form.
Any drug is only as good as its affordability. For that reason, Minnesota’s prohibition on smokable cannabis in its medical marijuana program, begun in 2014, was a major flaw that made the program among the most restrictive in the nation and drove up the price for those most in need.
That flaw has finally been remedied. Earlier this week, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill that allows adults 21 and older to use medical marijuana in smokable form. This is a welcome and much-needed expansion of a program that has the potential to help many afflicted with chronic pain and other conditions where cannabis has been shown to help.
More than two-thirds of states allow medical marijuana, and most include smokable cannabis. The primary reason for that is to keep costs lower. The process for extracting oil from cannabis is expensive, resulting in far higher prices. The alternative to that is not, as some have suggested, buying it on the street.
Law-abiding patients have little desire to purchase cannabis that way. More important, there is no quality control possible in such a transaction. It is vital, particularly for patients who already may be on prescription medications and their doctors, to have assurances about the ingredients of what is being consumed.
Kyle Kingsley, a former doctor who started Vireo Health International, one of the state’s first medical cannabis companies, said in an earlier statement that the high costs of the program had led some patients to use “unsafe and untested cannabis products... purchased from the illicit market without the guidance or support of healthcare practitioners.”
By making smokable cannabis legal for medical use, Kingsley said, “Minnesotans can more easily access medical cannabis dispensed by licensed pharmacists and be monitored on our state prescription monitoring program.”
An earlier Star Tribune story detailed how Kim Kelsey’s son, Alec, 29, found relief after treating his seizures with medical cannabis oil, but at a cost to his family of $65,000 for daily treatments over the past five years. Medical cannabis costs an average of $250 a month for patients in the state program and is not covered by health insurance. Consequently, Minnesota has one of the lower participation rates in the country — 0.6% — even though a wide variety of conditions are eligible.
Republican state Sen. Michelle Benson, chairwoman of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, said during one hearing that there remained “some angst around updating our medical cannabis program, and much of it is related to what we don’t know about medical cannabis and its place in the world of medicine.”
That is understandable. The update, as Benson noted, was needed. But so too is additional research. For that reason, the federal government should make it easier to conduct studies on the medical efficacy of cannabis in all its forms.
To date, the restrictions and difficulty in obtaining necessary licenses have vastly limited what should be wide-ranging research on a compound already being prescribed legally in three dozen states.
———
Albert Lea Tribune. May 28, 2021.
Editorial: Take the time to remember those who died in service
When Decoration Day was established in the years following the Civil War, it was done for the purpose of remembering those who sacrificed their lives in the conflict in which more lives were lost than in any other conflict in our nation’s history.
It’s estimated that 620,000 men, roughly 2% of the population at the time, lost their lives during the Civil War. Remembering those who gave their lives must have seemed like a natural progression coming out of something so horrific.
However, you might not be familiar with Decoration Day, but rather what evolved from it: Memorial Day.
On Monday, people around the nation will take the time to remember those men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
For those outside of military service, it may be difficult to fully relate to the challenging bonds of service taken on by those who put on the uniform, but we can and should understand the dangers they face and that at times the inevitable loss that follows in the wake of any conflict.
As a society, we’ve struggled with this in the past. Those coming home from Vietnam were often seen as the villains by those back home because they did their duty.
It’s why Memorial Day is so important. Not only do we remember the sacrifice, but we remember the soldier as a whole, whether in silent contemplation next to a grave or by attending ceremonies with those veterans still alive who remember those comrades that have passed.
From Memorial Day can come an understanding of what our military endures in its service to our country, and when one of its own dies in that service, it’s important that we at home see this sacrifice and remember it.
If you can, we urge you to attend a ceremony Monday and stand next to a soldier, sailor, airman, guardsman or marine who sacrificed so that we may walk free.
