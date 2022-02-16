Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. February 12, 2022.

Editorial: Long COVID is a health, economic concern

Tracking and understanding its impact merits broad bipartisan support from Minnesota legislators.

There’s a timely focus on “off ramps” as COVID-19 cases decline and a weary public yearns for pandemic exits two years after the crisis began.

But as the transition to a new normal accelerates, it’s vitally important to recognize and prepare for this reality: The path ahead is far from smooth for a substantial number of people who survived this viral illness but still suffer serious aftereffects.

Solutions and political collaboration to enact them are critical at the state and federal levels. In Minnesota, legislative action is imperative to help those affected and to understand potential impacts on the state’s workforce and economy. A strong start this session addressing this multifaceted challenge is essential.

Long COVID is the working name given to the little-understood constellation of lingering symptoms after infection. It includes life-altering fatigue, breathing difficulties, cognitive impairment, heart problems, sleep disturbances, anxiety and depression.

Imagine working or trying to take care of a family — or both — while feeling this far out of sync. Now consider a Mayo Clinic physician’s recent testimony before a Minnesota legislative committee.

A “conservative estimate” is that about 10% of those infected will suffer from long COVID symptoms, according to Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn, a Mayo occupational medicine specialist who is researching COVID’s long-term health impacts. Vanichkachorn testified earlier this month before the Minnesota House’s Health Finance and Policy Committee.

The doctor’s math shows the scale of the problem. When he spoke to legislators, 74.3 million cases of COVID had been reported in the United States. That translates to 7.4 million long-haul cases nationally. Of that subgroup, Vanichkachorn said about 2.2 million will be unable to return to work.

That’s a lot of people who will need ongoing care. Right now, there’s a limited number of medical centers in Minnesota and elsewhere offering long COVID programs. Wait lists are common, and it may take patients several months to get in.

The number of those too ill to work is also sobering. It spotlights one potential cause of current labor force shortages and suggests that this could be a persistent problem.

Long COVID “is not just a health care challenge but a challenge for our society and economy as well,” Vanichkachorn said.

Because long COVID is an emerging condition, statistics remain elusive on how many people in Minnesota have been diagnosed with it. “Tracking long COVID continues to be challenging as there is not yet an agreed-upon case definition,” said Kate Murray, MDH program manager for Long COVID. “There wasn’t an official diagnosis code for providers until July 2021, and it still isn’t used consistently.”

One of the obvious early remedies is filling this surprising gap on incidence and prevalence. But much more is needed. Gov. Tim Walz’s push for related funding is a commendable early step. Walz’s supplemental budget recommends “an investment to understand the impact of long COVID in Minnesota” and calls for $2.7 million for the current biennium and $7.4 million in 2024-25.

Goals include raising awareness of long COVID and developing “tools and resources” for patients, their families and their medical providers. Measures would also include statewide guidance for diagnosis, treatment and care. We would add one area to focus on: long COVID’s potential to have thousands of new Minnesotans in need of services provided by public programs for the disabled.

The state investment is needed, especially with Congress making little progress on key legislation to strengthen the nation’s long COVID response.

“We currently have some CDC funding through June 2023 to get started on tracking long-COVID, but nothing long-term. We need to follow COVID-19 long-term, and the budget proposal includes funds for doing so in partnership with stakeholders,” MDH’s Murray said in an e-mail.

She continued: “Minnesota is currently the only state that is proactively and deliberatively trying to establish a long COVID public health program at this time.”

Vanichkachorn’s legislative testimony caught Minnesota House members’ attention. A similar long COVID spotlight is needed in the state Senate. The Star Tribune Editorial Board urges Sen. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids, to have this Mayo doctor or other long COVID experts testify before that chamber’s members. Utke is the new chair of the Health and Human Services Finance and Policy committee.

Compassionate, energetic collaboration on long COVID is necessary and would reflect well on Utke as he steps into this important health leadership role.

St. Cloud Times. February 11, 2022.

Editorial: Minnesota needs to fill the gap in COVID-19 frontline worker compensation coverage

Frontline Minnesota workers were given a much-needed demonstration of support this month when a Minnesota law that protects them financially from a bout with COVID-19 was extended.

The law presumes any frontline worker who contracts COVID-19 did so at work, entitling them to workers’ compensation insurance, unless an employer can prove the infection was not work-related.

Gov. Tim Walz signed the extension into law earlier this month. St. Cloud-area legislators Rep. Dan Wolgamott, D-St. Cloud, and Sen. Jeff Howe, R-Rockville, were sponsors of the measure.

We commend the legislators and governor for passing this extension. But there is still at least one more step to take.

The initial frontline workers compensation presumption expired Dec. 31 and was reinstated as of Feb. 7. That leaves frontline workers who contracted COVID-19 during the omicron surge of January at risk of being denied worker’s compensation coverage.

If these workers were important enough to protect as they keep our systems operating through the first part of the pandemic and the coming year, we think they are important enough to be presumptively covered for the five-week gap — five weeks that saw some of the most rampant spread of COVID-19 thanks to the omicron variant.

There’s no doubt that the workers designated as essential frontline employees were at heightened risk of exposure to COVID-19 infection during the height of the variant’s community spread. They should not be harmed financially for the risk they took.

Just who are they? Among others, workers covered under the presumption include law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians. Also covered are health care providers, nurses or assistive employees in a health care, home care or a long-term care setting who work with COVD-19 patients. Correctional officers and security counselors at correctional facilities, and child-care providers who are required to provide child care for the children of first responders and health care workers under the governor’s Executive Orders, are also included.

Legislation to make it more likely frontline workers would receive compensation coverage during the first five weeks of the year was heard Wednesday in the Senate Committee on Labor and Industry Policy Wednesday. If passed, this legislation would fill the gap in presumptive workers compensation coverage between the expiration of this coverage.

Legislators are pushing for public support of the stopgap measure, and we lend them ours.

This legislation filling the gap should be passed. These frontline workers — people many have called the heroes of the pandemic — earned it.

Mankato Free Press. February 16, 2022.

Editorial: Unemployment: State should shore up insurance fund ASAP

Businesses small and large and the people they employ will be hurt by huge increases in unemployment insurance if Minnesota legislators don’t step in with relief as promised.

Democrats and Republicans agree the $1.2 billion deficit in the state unemployment insurance fund should be paid with funds from COVID relief and the state’s $7.7 billion surplus. The insurance fund, of course, ran dry with the pandemic putting hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans out of work.

The unemployment benefits are paid by taxing employers based on their layoff history and the number of employees they have. In normal times, this system works well, and employers know there is a cost for laying off workers. At the same time, it builds up a fund to mitigate big declines in the economy as laid off employees get benefits to continue keeping food on the table.

But the pandemic was not a normal time. The fund went into deficit. Now it makes sense to replenish and rebuilt it to its previous balance of about $1.7 billion. An in-depth report in Sunday’s Free Press showed some local employers facing a 130% increase in unemployment insurance rates costing them an additional $21,000. Another would pay an additional $28,000.

Gov. Tim Walz and Senate Republicans propose shoring up the fund with a $2.7 billion infusion of COVID aid money and some state surplus money.

The Senate passed the bill on a strong bipartisan vote 55-11 on Monday.

House DFLers favor simply erasing the deficit in the fund with a $1.2 billion infusion and allow business taxes to build up the fund. They also have debated tying their approval of funding to other bills such as front line worker payment legislation that stalled out last year.

And, one House DFLer, Gene Pelowski of Winona, held a press conference with Republicans opposing the House DFL plan. Pelowski favors passing the $2.7 billion bill to replenish and build back the fund without tying it to other legislation. We agree with him. The unemployment insurance fund relief should be a stand-alone bill.

Democrats tried to amend the Senate bill on Monday to include pandemic worker relief but were not successful.

Pelowski and Senate Republicans have the better, more commonsense plan to replenish the unemployment insurance fund. This shouldn’t be about gaining leverage in some political maneuvering that people increasingly find tiresome. It’s about getting businesses and employees back to work and back in business.

