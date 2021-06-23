Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

So this year, with what appears to be the beginning of a return to normalcy, let’s not take these community events for granted.

Hours and hours of planning and preparation by dozens — if not hundreds — of volunteers are what make these events possible. Even on short notice, when we all were unsure of what 2021 would bring in the early part of the year, community groups were planning events with numerous scenarios in mind to bring them back after a summer of quarantine.

It’s not easy to stage these events in any year. But reviving them after a hiatus complicates the commitment even further. It takes more work, more time, more money and more help to put these events on after a year of shutdown. If you can’t volunteer to help, you can attend to make these revived events a success.

A St. Cloud summer staple, Summertime by George kicks off Wednesday. In recent years, the multi-week concert series has entertained more than 100,000 attendees throughout the summer.

Then on Thursday, St. Cloud’s Granite City Days begins with the Lemonade Art Fair at St. Cloud State University. More events, like the Liberty Block Party, a parade and a 5K run are scheduled through Sunday.

Sauk Rapids’ Rapid River Days begins Thursday, too, with a pageant, parade and food festival.