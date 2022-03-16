Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. March 9, 2022.

Editorial: Make a deal to help businesses, workers

Minnesota needs to replenish unemployment fund and get bonuses to pandemic heroes.

Faced with a fast-moving pandemic, Minnesota took unprecedented action early in 2020: It closed businesses across the state in an attempt to slow the onslaught of the coronavirus.

Hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans were thrown out of work as businesses across the state locked down. Unemployment soared into double digits, with one in five workers filing claims.

To help those newly unemployed, the federal government offered enhanced unemployment protections that extended the time funds could be collected as well as the amount. The lockdown was extraordinary, but so too was the threat posed by a virus that at that point had no vaccine and no treatment. Only essential services were allowed to continue to function, as one business after another shuttered to comply with the state lockdown that would stretch far longer than anticipated.

Now businesses are facing a double whammy. Unless a divided Legislature can reach swift agreement on a package that would restore the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund, businesses will be billed for $2.7 billion in higher fees to fully replenish the fund, starting March 15.

This is a situation that has lingered far too long when the solution is obvious. Minnesota is among just a handful of states that have failed to use their federal pandemic aid to restore the unemployment fund. Some 31 states have already done so, and such a restoration is among the allowable uses of pandemic funds. Gov. Tim Walz has pushed to get the $2.7 billion allocated. So has the Senate GOP caucus and House Republicans.

The lone holdout among the top players is the House DFL.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman told an editorial writer that House Democrats seek a dollar-for-dollar deal that would provide more than $1 billion for expanded pandemic “hero bonuses” that would broaden payouts beyond health workers and first responders to grocery clerks, meatpackers and others who risked their health to work through the pandemic.

Hortman said Democrats would then offer the same amount to the trust fund. That would be enough to repay the state’s federal loan, but not enough to bring it back to health, which requires the full $2.7 billion. That remaining amount, she said, should wait till negotiators can determine whether that is the best use of relief funds. “We are willing to help businesses, but we need a corresponding willingness on the part of Republicans to help workers,” she said, noting that money won’t technically be owed until April 30.

But businesses must make plans. Small- and midsize companies in particular are already counting every dollar in the wake of historic losses and continue to battle supply chain and labor issues. In testifying against the House DFL proposal in committee, state Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove also noted that a DFL suggestion that would cancel rate increases only for small- and midsize businesses was not feasible. “You can’t target particular businesses by size or industry,” Grove said. “We’re not given that leeway. No state is.”

Doug Loon, president of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, told an editorial writer that with a surplus of more than $9 billion and $1 billion in federal relief funds, “How is it possible that the state might raise $2.7 billion in taxes on businesses across the state? Other states have figured this out, with equally challenging political dynamics and most of them don’t even have the surplus we’re carrying. If this happens, it will hurt our entire economy.”

House Deputy Minority Leader Rep. Ann Neu-Brindley, R-North Branch, told an editorial writer that “since we are so deep in the hole these businesses are being hit with huge, maximum tax increases, well beyond normal. That’s why you saw bipartisan action in the Senate, with Senate Democrats voting largely in favor. That’s why the governor and his administration support getting this done.”

Walz has expressed strong support for the full $2.7 billion, in large measure because this was an event beyond any business’ control and done to comply with a state order.

Hitting businesses with a protracted lockdown followed by an obligation to replenish an exhausted unemployment fund is unfair and could have ramifications for the state’s economy as a whole.

As argued in a December editorial, the best compromise is to restore the fund and pay bonuses to the workers who risked so much to ensure others could continue to buy groceries, medicine, gasoline and other life essentials. Republicans should come to the table with an offer that includes the expanded pool of workers. And House Democrats should shield the many businesses in their districts from increases that may affect their margins for survival.

Yes, it is a substantial chunk of money. But there is a reason states received so much federal aid during the pandemic. There is already a move underfoot in Congress to claw back unused pandemic funds from state and local governments to allocate to other purposes. A last-minute deal averted that for now, but it remains a possibility.

This is a potential win-win for businesses and workers alike. Those don’t come along very often, and Minnesota shouldn’t blow the opportunity.

Mankato Free Press. March 13, 2022.

Editorial: Unemployment: House DFL wrong on business tax

A House DFL plan to use political arm-twisting to, in a sense, “defund” unemployment insurance threatens to raise taxes on businesses small and large. The plan should be dropped.

House DFL Speaker Melissa Hortman wants to tie replenishing the unemployment fund to a $1 billion plan to pay pandemic front line workers that Democrats and Republicans have been tussling over for weeks.

Now, it seems the disagreement is over when the higher unemployment taxes are to kick in. Employers face the bill on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Employment and Economic Development, but Hortman reasons the DFL had time to continue to negotiate because businesses apparently don’t have to actually pay the higher taxes until April 30.

The House DFL and Hortman are on the wrong side of this issue.

Gov. Tim Walz and Senate Republicans agreed on shoring up the fund with a $2.7 billion infusion of COVID aid money and some state surplus money. The Senate passed the bill on a strong bipartisan vote 55-11 in February.

Democrats tried to amend the Senate bill to include pandemic worker relief but were not successful.

At one point House DFLers favored simply erasing the deficit in the fund with a $1.2 billion infusion and allow business taxes to build up the fund. But they continue to push the idea to tie unemployment funding to other bills such as front line worker payment legislation, which stalled out last year.

Democrats and Republicans agreed earlier this session that the $1.2 billion deficit in the state unemployment insurance fund should be paid with funds from COVID relief and the state’s $7.7 billion surplus. The insurance fund ran dry as it paid out unemployment to hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans laid off because of the pandemic.

The unemployment benefits are paid by taxing employers based on their layoff history and the number of employees they have. In normal times, this system works well, and employers know there is a cost for laying off workers. At the same time, it builds up a fund to mitigate big declines in the economy as laid off employees get benefits to continue keeping food on the table.

But the pandemic was not a normal time. The fund went into deficit. Now it makes sense to replenish and rebuilt it to its previous balance of about $1.7 billion.

An in-depth Free Press report published in February showed some local employers facing a 130% increase in unemployment insurance rates costing them an additional $21,000. Another would pay an additional $28,000.

And, one House DFLer, Gene Pelowski of Winona, held a press conference with Republicans opposing the House DFL plan. Pelowski favors passing the $2.7 billion bill to replenish and build back the fund without tying it to other legislation. We agree. The unemployment insurance fund relief should be a stand-alone bill.

Pelowski, Walz and Senate Republicans have the more commonsense plan to replenish the fund that doesn’t involve partisan politics. This shouldn’t be about gaining leverage in political gamesmanship that people increasingly find tiresome.

The House should drop its plan, which is an obstruction to the solid Senate-Walz plan to get business and employees back to work with a strong safety net.

St. Cloud Times. March 11, 2022.

Editorial: Ukraine needs us now and well into the future. Here’s how to help

The crisis in Ukraine, two weeks in, is deepening. World leaders are pushing and pulling the levers of foreign policy in attempts to make it more painful for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to press his strategy than to take his troops home.

There’s no doubt that the economic sanctions — governmental and corporate — are making life in Russia more difficult. Corporations that are pulling back their Russian interests and investments are doing the right thing. Minnesota legislators pushing a divestment plan to sever Minnesota’s public money from Putin’s domain are to be commended.

Individuals as well are anxious to help Ukrainians still in the country and those who have become refugees in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and other nations. Some have booked vacation homes in Ukraine (that they have no intention of visiting, of course) to effectively make direct donations to Ukrainian citizens. Others have sought out and made purchases from Ukrainian vendors of handmade goods online for the same purpose. Still more have publicly expressed their support for Ukraine on their social media profiles, through their art and by participating in rallies like the one in St. Paul last week.

All of those steps are valid. All raise up much-needed hope for Ukraine.

Ukrainians will need help for a long time to come, however. The generosity and resources of their neighbors in Eastern Europe will also need to be supported and replenished. Settle in for a long haul of humanitarian help (at best); if the aggression ended now, it would still take years for Ukraine to recover from the devastation of Russia’s invasion.

Unfortunately, it can be difficult to determine how best to help. Is that online seller of a T-shirt “to benefit Ukraine” legit? Maybe. Maybe not. So here are just a few legitimate organizations that need our help to do their work to help Ukraine, according to the Charity Navigator watchdog group:

— Doctors Without Borders (www.doctorswithoutborders.org): This venerable organization is working to get supplies and equipment for trauma care and surgery to Ukrainian hospitals which are suffering shortages.

— World Central Kitchen (https://wck.org): World Central Kitchen is providing fresh meals for Ukrainian refugees in bordering nations in addition to those who are staying in their home country.

— Hope for Ukraine (https://hopeforukraine.net): HFU is providing direct grocery assistance to families in Ukraine, in addition to working to help wounded Ukrainian soldiers recover.

— Church World Service (https://cwsglobal.org): Working with refugee aid organizations in the Balkans and acting as a refugee resettlement agent in the U.S.

— Islamic Relief USA (https://irusa.org/Europe): IRUSA’s Europe Humanitarian Aid fund is working to provide emergency shelter and winter aid, regardless of religion, race or gender.

— Humane Society International (https://www.hsi.org): is working to help Ukrainian animal welfare groups.

Dozens of other organizations have been vetted by Charity Navigator; other trusted and well-known relief organization should be considered as well.

While we in the U.S. suffer skyrocketing fuel prices, we would do well to avoid thinking of ourselves as victims. We have some choice in the matter; we can choose to drive less, carpool more and combine trips. Companies can easily revert to work-from-home protocols to help conserve fuel and save their employees money. We can keep perspective about pain at the gas pump by remembering the victims of this war and they need our help.

