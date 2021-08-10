Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

The U’s new student requirement is conditional on full approval of the COVID vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Right now, the shots available from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are in use through the agency’s emergency authorization authority.

Ideally, the U’s requirement would have been launched without this contingency. Still, the decision is still likely to spur returning students if they haven’t gotten the shots yet.

Full approval for the Pfizer vaccine could come by the end of August, according to a statement made over the weekend by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Knowing this is on the near horizon, students and their families are likely to get the COVID vaccination before heading back to class instead of scrambling to do so when the FDA acts.

The U’s decision applies to students at campuses in Crookston, Duluth, Morris, Rochester and the Twin Cities. Enrollment at the five locations is about 67,000. An e-mail from university President Joan Gabel also noted that the new requirement is “pending shared governance consultations and Board of Regents approval.”