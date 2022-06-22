 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

  • 0

Minneapolis Star Tribune. June 19, 2022.

Editorial: Congrats to state’s graduates

And special kudos to Minnesota’s National Merit scholars.

Students and families across Minnesota are cheering on teens at cap-and-gown ceremonies that celebrate high school achievements. It’s graduation season, and many are singing the praises of graduates who have received their diplomas and are ready to launch into the young adult world of more education or employment.

Some of those teens and their families can toast a special academic honor. So far, just over 100 state students have been named National Merit scholars.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. (NMSC) estimates about 16,000 students qualified for this year’s awards based on their 2020 PSAT scores, representing less than 1% of high school seniors nationwide. Last fall, of that total about 270 Minnesota students were deemed eligible for the honor.

People are also reading…

Scholarships are offered in three categories — those sponsored by National Merit, corporations and colleges. Information about winners is released in four batches — in April, May, June and July. Students are selected based on their test scores, an essay, a list of extracurriculars and an endorsement from an educator.

National Merit Scholarships provide $2,500 toward the student’s freshman year of college. College-sponsored recipients receive four-year renewable awards ranging from $500 to $2,000 per year. And corporate-sponsored winners receive four-year renewable awards ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 annually, or single-payment awards ranging from $2,500 to $5,000.

Because the final group of winners will be announced next month, it’s possible that the number of Minnesota scholarship recipients will be higher.

High schoolers in the group of 66 named this month come from all over Minnesota. Two metro-area high schools had the highest number — Wayzata High in Plymouth produced 15 and 10 recipients attend Mounds View High in Arden Hills. Edina and Minnetonka high schools had seven and six winners, respectively, and five recipients attend the Blake School in Minneapolis.

NMSC’s worthy mission is to recognize academically talented students, promote a wider and deeper respect for learning and stimulate increased scholarship support from individuals and organizations.

Kudos to the scholars and their families for achieving such academic excellence through one of the most difficult times education has endured. They persevered through COVID-related disruptions and other challenges to earn the prestigious national honor.

And congratulations to all of Minnesota’s other high school graduates. We look forward to the great things you’ll accomplish in the years ahead.

Mankato Free Press. June 18, 2022.

Editorial: MSU reaches out to marginalized students

Thumbs up to Minnesota State University and its efforts to welcome marginalized communities and high school students to summer camps that aim to help students feel comfortable at college and experience what can be possible with a college degree.

MSU hosted this week its first Asian American Pacific Islander Summer Camp to introduce Asian American high school students to the college experience. Ninth through 12th graders were invited to a three-day camp that was aimed in part at solidarity building as well as experiencing college life.

Asian Americans came under attack during the pandemic as ex-President Donald Trump and others tried to blame the pandemic on them. The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism recently reported a 169% increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the first quarter of 2021 and a 339% increase for the year.

MSU has also reached out to Native American students and been operating a similar summer camp for eight years.

Disasters galore

Thumbs down to the number of natural disasters occurring, fueled by climate change that still isn’t taken seriously by too many Americans.

Last week about one-third of the United States was under dangerous heat and drought advisories, and it’s only early June.

Meanwhile, wildfires are raging across the West at record pace. California’s sequoia trees are struggling to survive climate change heat and more severe wildfires.

And early last week all Yellowstone National Park entrances were closed in the wake of what the National Park Service called “unprecedented” rainfall causing “substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways.”

Decades ago, scientists around the world began warning of man-made greenhouse gases changing the climate. The warnings were ignored by those who benefited from fossil fuels and politicians who benefit from supporting them.

What we’re seeing is the result, and yet there are still too many who deny climate change and don’t want to take the steps needed to ensure things don’t get much worse.

Avoidable disease

Thumbs down to two measles cases occurring in Minnesota.

State health officials said this week they confirmed two cases of measles in preschoolers who live in Hennepin County. The siblings developed symptoms shortly after returning from another country where the disease is common, the state health department said in a news release. The children were unvaccinated, and one was hospitalized due to complications.

Getting children all of their immunizations is as important as ever. The health department reports that childhood vaccination rates statewide declined slightly during the pandemic. Recent data show the percentage of Minnesota 2-year-olds who had received at least one dose of the MMR — measles, mumps, rubella — vaccine was 81.4% in 2019, then declined to 79.3% in 2021.

That may not seem like a huge dip, but vaccination rates need to be as high as possible to protect children from serious diseases.

If your children got behind on their immunizations, it’s time to catch up.

Electoral paranoia

Thumbs down to the continued acceptance by far too many Republicans of Donald Trump’s Big Lie.

This week, even as the House Select Committee honed in on Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election:

• A judge in Wisconsin held the election “investigator” hired by the Republican state Assembly speaker in contempt, fined him $2,000 a day until he complies with an earlier court order and referred his findings to the state’s legal discipline office. Michael Gableman’s bogus investigation has thus far cost Wisconsin taxpayers $900,000 and turned up no legitimate issues with the 2020 vote.

• A county commission in New Mexico refused to certify the primary election results there, citing disproven conspiracy theories about the election machines. One of the commissioners is about to be sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Several Big Lie advocates have won Republican primaries in this cycle, in such swing states as Nevada and Pennsylvania. Oddly, those winners don’t doubt the validity of those vote counts.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two workers die after trench collapses on them in St. Paul

Two construction workers died after a trench collapsed on top of them in St. Paul Friday afternoon and one of their bodies was found roughly 12 hours later under 9 feet of dirt. St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that a trench box that's designed to prevent cave-ins was sitting next to where three men were working on an underground pipe before the collapse but it wasn't being used. Mokosso said a third worker at the construction site tried to help the buried workers but quickly realized there was little he could do to help. The victims were not immediately identified by authorities.

Bodies of 2 workers recovered after trench collapse

Authorities in St. Paul, Minnesota, have confirmed that two construction workers died when a trench collapsed as they were working. The St. Paul Fire Department said on Twitter Saturday that the bodies had been recovered, a day after the collapse. Names of the victims have not been released. The accident happened about 2:45 p.m. Friday in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood. Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso says another worker in the area called 911 and attempted a brief rescue, but authorities believe the workers died within minutes of the collapse.

2 workers unaccounted for after St. Paul trench collapse

Authorities are searching for two people who were working in a trench when it collapsed on them at a construction site in St. Paul. Firefighters painted a grim picture of the scene in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood, where the incident  was reported about 2:45 p.m. Friday. St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso described the the work of rescuers as “a recovery operation." Another worker who was in the area called 911 after attempting a brief rescue.

Judge: Attack that led to life sentence 'simply unthinkable'

Judge: Attack that led to life sentence 'simply unthinkable'

A judge has handed down a mandatory life sentence to a man who stormed a medical clinic in Minnesota, fatally shot one person and wounded four others, saying the act was unfathomable. Gregory Ulrich opened fire Feb. 9, 2021, at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 16,400 people, 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. He was sentenced Friday. A jury earlier this month found Ulrich guilty of the 11 charges against him, including premeditated first-degree murder for killing Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant. Four other clinic staffers survived but suffered serious injuries. Wright County District Judge Catherine McPherson said during sentencing that the attack was “simply unthinkable.”

Minneapolis-area house-flipper pleads guilty to fraud

A woman who ran a house-flipping business in the Minneapolis area has pleaded guilty to defrauding real estate investors out of more than $3 million. Suzanne Griffiths is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. Authorities say she frequently made material misrepresentations about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, falsified documents and misappropriated investments for her own use. The 46-year-old Griffiths allegedly recruited investors at seminars of a national real estate investment coaching program. Griffiths now resides in Arizona.

Two former Mizzou frat members charged in hazing incident

Two former members of a University of Missouri fraternity have been indicted for a hazing incident that left another student blind and unable to walk or communicate after drinking a liter of vodka in October. The Columbia Missourian reports that a Boone County grand jury on Friday indicted former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members Ryan Delanty and Thomas Shultz, both of St. Louis County, in the hazing of 19-year-old Daniel Santulli of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Both are charged with felony hazing and misdemeanors of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person. Shultz also faces a felony for tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

One camper killed, another injured during storms in MN

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a tree fell on a camper during severe storms in central Minnesota. Among the storm damage calls the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received late Monday night was one from  Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary near Alexandria about 11:400 p.m. The caller reported cries for help coming from the camper on which the tree had fallen. Law enforcement officials arrived and found a man and woman trapped inside the camper. Alexandria firefighters help extract the victims. The man, 72-year-old Mark Edward Bunney, was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured woman, 66-year-old Debra Lynn Bunney, was taken to Alomere Health hospital in Alexandria. Officials say the couple lived in Miami, Arizona.

Special session unlikely on Minnesota budget surplus

Special session unlikely on Minnesota budget surplus

It appears chances are dead for a special legislative session that could have brought billions of dollars in tax cuts and new spending in Minnesota. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz told reporters late Thursday that talks with Republican leaders had “reached an impasse,” leaving about $7.2 billion of an original $9.25 billion surplus unspent. About a week before the end of the regular session last month, Walz and top legislators announced an agreement to use $4 billion to cut taxes, $4 billion to increase spending and to save another $4 billion. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller blamed Democrats for the impasse, saying they wanted too much in spending.

Group blasts Chimp Haven fight deaths; wild chimps also kill

Group blasts Chimp Haven fight deaths; wild chimps also kill

An animal rights group has filed a federal complaint against the national sanctuary for chimpanzees once used for federal experiments. The group says the sanctuary's care is poor. It cites a federal warning and Chimp Haven's own reports about an escape and about deaths caused by fights among chimpanzees. The sanctuary in north Louisiana said it acted immediately to change introduction procedures after a female was killed. It says that it has cared for more than 500 chimps since it opened in 2005, and five deaths were due to aggression. Experts say such deaths happen more frequently in the wild.

Court rules Minneapolis mayor failed to hire more police

Court rules Minneapolis mayor failed to hire more police

The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled the mayor of Minneapolis hasn’t met a legal duty to hire more police officers or demonstrate why he hasn’t done so. Chief Justice Lorie Gildea said in Monday's ruling that Mayor Jacob Frey has a “clear legal duty” under the city’s charter to staff the department with at least 731 sworn officers, a number based on the population of Minneapolis. Interim City Attorney Peter Ginder says the city has about 300 fewer officers than it did before George Floyd was killed by police in May 2020. Ginder calls it “an unprecedented loss of personnel that is not easily corrected,” but noted that the city has provided funding for additional recruit classes and hiring bonuses.

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida teens break into $8 million mansion, throw massive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News