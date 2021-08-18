Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

The proponents of this foolish, dangerous notion would have you believe that as a society we are unable to draw any lines, to make any distinctions. It’s all or nothing. We allow guns everywhere or nowhere.

That has never been and should never be the case.

We are fully capable of assessing a situation, determining risk and setting boundaries. Minnesota State Attorney General Keith Ellison told an editorial writer that, contrary to the lawsuit, “there are state statutes that specifically allow institutions to keep out guns. That is a very sound law.”

Let us state this as clearly as possible: Guns at the Minnesota State Fair is a terrible idea. It would fundamentally change the nature of the Great Minnesota Get-Together to see people with rifles slung over one shoulder or a Glock tucked into a holster amid fairgrounds packed with families, toddlers, seniors and teenagers.

Whether the advocates are doing this as simply one more exercise in boundary-pushing, to raise funds, or out of perhaps an overweening fear of fairgoers, they risk driving off those who were greatly anticipating the peaceful celebratory atmosphere at one of Minnesota’s most cherished traditions.