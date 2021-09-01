Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minnesota has a history of successful refugee integration starting with Hmong refugees from Laos shortly after the Vietnam War. Like the Afghanis in their war-torn country, the Hmong helped U.S. forces in the Vietnam War, though the country was considered neutral. And like Afghanistan, after the U.S. pulled out, the Hmong were retaliated against by the communists of Vietnam.

But some 50 years later, the Hmong are a thriving community in St. Paul, the city that has the largest population of Hmong in the U.S.

Minnesota is home to some of the biggest refugee resettlement organizations in Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Service, making it a key player. The state has large populations of refugees from Liberia, Sudan, Somalia, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Bosnia and the former Soviet Union.

The Minnesota business community has embraced refugees and immigrants, noting they play an important role in Minnesota’s workforce and enriching local culture.

Because of the welcoming atmosphere and support services, refugees choose Minnesota after their initial placement where they have limited choices. Minnesota has a larger share of secondary refugees than all other states combined, according to a report by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.