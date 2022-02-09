Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. February 7, 2022.

Editorial: Audit — but don’t halt — Southwest light rail

A “pause” would cause more problems than it would solve.

Gov. Tim Walz has joined the growing list of those calling for an independent audit of the Southwest light rail project, which is projecting further delays amid mounting costs. The Star Tribune Editorial Board also supports a deep dive into why this project has been beset by difficulties.

Ground was first broken on SWLRT in 2018, with service projected to start in 2023. But the planning started long before that, with feasibility studies beginning in 2002. Despite the many years of planning, the completion date has now been pushed out a full four years, to 2027, and costs have soared from $2 billion to $2.7 billion — if nothing else goes awry.

This is the most expensive public works project in state history, and while the Editorial Board still believes it is an integral part of mass transit for the region, it is essential that we learn, through independent means and in detail, how and why this project went, in a sense, off the rails.

Republicans also want an audit, but they are seeking a halt to all work on the project until such a report is completed. The urge to pause the project is understandable but ultimately not feasible and in the long run makes little sense. Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, at a legislative forum earlier this week, went further and said bluntly that “we need a pause on this permanently. This project should have never happened.”

But it did happen, and we now are more than 60% of the way toward completion. Communities have planned around this line. Developers have projects that hinge on proximity to light rail. Pausing the project would only push costs even higher and threaten existing contracts and funding.

A pause also would most likely add court costs to the mix from developers and contractors seeking legal remedies. If the pause is actually a means to halt it permanently, that would mean pulling out on a critical piece of what will be an integrated Twin Cities mass transit system of rail and bus rapid transit more than 20 years in the making.

As a reminder, Southwest light rail will operate between downtown Minneapolis and Eden Prairie, passing through St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka, with 16 stations along the way. It is designed to become part of an integrated system that connects with the Blue Line, Northstar Commuter Rail, bus routes and future transitways. Following this, a planned extension of the Blue Line would run through north Minneapolis and Robbinsdale on out to Brooklyn Park, further connecting the region.

Metropolitan Council Chair Charles Zelle, a former commissioner of the state Department of Transportation, told an editorial writer last week that he too is frustrated and disappointed at the delays and additional cost, but would welcome an audit.

“We have nothing to hide,” he said.

A worker welded and another performed maintenance on a drilling rig at the site of the tunnel in the Kenilworth corridor section of the Southwest light rail transit project Jan. 26 in Minneapolis.

Zelle identifies three primary causes for the delays and overruns: a decision driven by nearby neighborhoods to run the line below grade near the Kenilworth Trail, which necessitated a costly tunnel; the protective wall required by BNSF Railway, which uses nearby heavy rail to transport flammables, and the late reinstatement of an Eden Prairie station previously cut from the project.

The resulting project had changed enough that the contract essentially had to be renegotiated, Zelle said. At one point, before Zelle’s time, an alternate route had been explored that would have run along Nicollet Avenue, but that also proved problematic, with the cost of stations along Nicollet prohibitively expensive.

Zelle said he is satisfied that the council now has a negotiated contract with a realistic timetable that takes in the complicating factors — including rising inflation — and both incentives for early completion and penalties for missed dates.

State Senate President David Osmek, R-Mound, who sits on the Transportation Committee, said he is particularly troubled by the Kenilworth Tunnel and the decision to push ahead despite obvious and serious problems.

“I have been very supportive of bus rapid transit,” Osmek said. “I just don’t believe Southwest light rail is a good use. We need to make sure we know what we’re doing here. It just seems like the Met Council is trying to jam a square peg into a round hole.” Osmek wants to explore whether the line, despite being more than halfway done, could be converted to a dedicated bus line. “It’s got to be less expensive and maybe we can avoid the stupid tunnel,” he said.

That would be a giant curveball, requiring new plans, new contracts and with all the attendant problems listed earlier regarding a pause or halt.

But Osmek is right when he says we need to know what we’re doing. To be of any use, any audit must delve into both anticipated and unanticipated problems that arose on Southwest, how they were handled and what can be done better going forward. Already yet another issue has emerged: Cracks that run several floors up have been found in two condominium towers adjacent to the tunnel, Twin Cities Business has reported. All tunnel work has been halted until the cracks can be studied.

Zelle pointed out that Southwest remains below the national average for costs — an audit should bear that out — and that earlier rail projects came in on time and on budget. That is commendable. And we are not the only region that has experienced problems in retrofitting an urban area for modern mass transit.

But a detailed audit could serve as a template for minimizing future issues as well as ensure transparency, safety and careful stewardship of public money. The state should waste no time in ordering one.

Mankato Free Press. February 6, 2022.

Editorial: Mental health: State should stop budget cuts

A continuing series of in-depth stories by The Free Press on mental health needs and services has shown a troubling shortage of providers and growing needs as the pandemic continues. So a recent plan for the state to cut mental health funding to area providers takes a significant step backward in solving this critical problem.

A story in today’s Free Press shows the cuts of $1.56 million would eliminate up to 20 mental health care providers working with the South Central Community Based Initiative, or SCCBI. The collaborative covers the 10-county area in south-central Minnesota, and the change would reduce its budget nearly 40% for its Adult Mental Health Initiatives program, going from about $4.3 million to about $2.6 million.

The Department of Human Services funding formula will be submitted to the Legislature, and already local legislators are calling for changes to the cuts. That’s good news.

The formula change would provide more money to regional cooperatives like the SCCBI that have possibly be underfunded in the past. But that’s no reason to reduce the budget for the Blue Earth County based initiative, where officials are asking at a minimum that funding be held flat.

Sens. Nick Frentz, DFL- North Mankato, and Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont, say they will introduce bills to supplant the lost funding when it becomes effective in 2025. That’s not the best possible solution.

The Mankato-based mental health cooperative has been a model for the state. Some 19 such collaboratives were established in the 1990s, and some of the other groups have been underfunded for one reason or another.

The Mankato-based program has been a leader and helps fund mental health support services like the Second Step Clubhouse mental health support and resource center and the Yellow Ribbon jail diversion program that helps people with mental health problems get services instead of sitting in jail getting worse.

The Free Press series showed mental health needs growing in a number of areas:

A Kaiser Foundation showed 12% of people had anxiety or depressing in 2019 with that number rising to 40% by January 2021.

Calls for mental health services have been up 400% at a state crisis and services line, and 600% for youth.

Some 80% of Minnesota counties are considered mental health provider shortage areas.

This is not the time for budget cuts.

With a state budget surplus of $7.7 billion, mental health services should get increased funding instead decreased funding. We would urge the Gov. Tim Walz and the Legislature to immediately rectify this situation, either administratively through the Department of Human Services or by making up for the loss in supplemental budgets to pass this year.

Albert Lea Tribune. February 4, 2022.

Editorial: Legislators must be willing to compromise on solutions for violence

The shooting at a Richfield High School this week once again brought the matter of increased violence to the forefront of Minnesotans’ thinking.

While the continued epidemic of violence continues to be a growing problem in the state, it becomes increasingly important for leaders to find common goals, not simply be content to take stands that will ensure reelection.

It’s easy to stand and be measured in absolutes, but both sides need to be willing to bend to some degree. All options must be on the table, and through talking and cooperation legislators must be willing to come to compromise for the safety of us all.

They must also be willing to accept that what works for one place may not work for another. Where metal detectors might be warranted somewhere, elsewhere it would not make fiscal sense.

What can’t keep happening is a continuation of the circle that sees little of any substance accomplished.

The reality is, if there isn’t a greater conversation involving schools, legislators and law enforcement, we will see the circle complete another cycle. Students should be able to go to school and be educated in a safe manner, without thoughts of violence, or worse yet actual violence.

Schools are meant to be safe and to that end we can all take part in helping maintain safety. If you see something, say something. Go to a teacher, go to law enforcement. The Albert Lea Police Department and Albert Lea Area Schools have maintained a mutually beneficial relationship.

The school resource officer has established a rapport and relationship with both staff and students and should be considered a safe avenue should something be witnessed or heard.

As we advance together, we are all one people and we will need to continue being one people if we are to make any kind of dent in this circle of violence.

END

